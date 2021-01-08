An Ultimate Guide to Rank Higher in Local Searches?

Near me, searches are one of the most evolving local search SEO keywords. Also, “near me” searches have increased by more than 150% since last year. So, if you’re not optimizing your website for local SEO then it means that you are missing out on 46% of all Google traffic.

However, if you’re showing up for “near me” searches in the SERP that means you’re allowing your customers to find information about your business. But in case you don’t show up for “near me” searches then, your competitors will most certainly be.

So, here are our top tips to optimize searches for

“near me” on Google in order to help you with a better local SEO strategy. Let’s get started…

How to Optimize for “Near Me” Searches?

Did you know that 80% of smartphones are likely to search for any combination of “near me” keyword at least once in a month?

However, the most popular industries which come under such local searches are hospitality, banks, and cinemas. As per a survey, the maximum “near me” searches were for food businesses and then for entertainment and banking. Hence, if you are a local business owner, optimizing your business searches for “near me” is absolutely crucial to your business’s success.

So, here are our optimization tips for running a “Near Me” SEO campaign.

1. Optimize Your Google My Business Listing

You must know that Google Business listings are the very first things that appear most of the times whenever you search for a local keyword. The reason behind it is that Google My Business has all the necessary information including number, direction, pictures, reviews, etc. that a searcher will obviously need after searching “nearby” keyword.

However, it is very easy to create a Google My Business profile no matter whether you have a physical address of your business or not. However, it is necessary to have an address to receive the verification code sent by the Google team. But, the good thing about the GMB listing is that it appears on the maps as well as in Google search listings.

So, having a presence on Google My Business can ensure the online visibility success of your business. Also, it is always better to optimize your “near me” searches by getting more and more reviews on your GMB listing.

2. Your Website Should Be Responsive

As far as I know, most of the “near me” search keywords must be performed when people are out of their houses or maybe in a state of urgency. Don’t you think so?

For instance, if someone is hungry, he/she will probably search for “restaurant near me”!

So, if your website is mobile-friendly then it will be able to attract visitors from all the source. as well as it will help decrease your bounce rate. Moreover, it also ensures that the people who are using the search results can instantly get access to the information and they would not have to wait.

In addition to that, there is another advantage of having mobile-friendly websites is that they also perform very well in terms of overall SEO performance. Google itself has said this several times that responsive websites can help the SEO and rankings in many ways.

3. Consistent Details On All Your Websites and Other Platform

In the next step, you should make sure that all your websites clearly lists the same basic information about your business. So, if you have more than a website then having your standard “Contact” page is a must. Also, it’s a good idea to include the same information in the footer of all pages as it let Google do its job even easier.

However, it is important to verify that this information is exactly similar to that which you have updated on your GMB listing. This concept is called local citation. With local citation, you get value to your listing or your actual website at times when your name, address, or phone number gets mentioned anywhere in the visible web.

4. Blogs and Local Backlinks

Last but not the least tip is the creation and maintenance of blogs because these are one of the best ways of getting local links. This is because a blog allows you to share articles on a regular basis while allowing users to stay updated if they have subscribed to your business services. Hence, a blog is a good way to earn local links. And, additionally, it is also helpful in persuading the users to purchase your products when they are in the customer journey "Research" phase.

Conclusion

So, this was our guide on "How you can rank for "Near me" searches.

Wondermouse Technologies has successfully helped various local businesses to rank higher on “Near me” searches. So, ring us right away and get the best local SEO services on the most affordable prices.

