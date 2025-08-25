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Laravel Boost, But Better: Custom Configs, Tools, and Context That Work

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byOussama Mater@oussamamater

I write codes.

August 25th, 2025
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Oussama Mater@oussamamater

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programming#laravel#laravel-boost#laravel-mcp-server#mcp#laravel-ai-tools#laravel-ai-development#deterministic-ai#hackernoon-top-story

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