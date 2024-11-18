LAOS Network Lists Token; Forges Partnership With Sequence To Bring Scalable Free-2-Play Gaming

**BARCELONA, Spain, November 18th, 2024/Chainwire/--**In conjunction with its token listing on centralized exchanges (MEXC, Bit2Me), Polkadot parachain LAOS Network is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Sequence, the all-in-one development platform for integrating web3 into games, to bring Free-2-Play game mechanics to blockchain gaming, now achievable at an unprecedented scale.
By leveraging Sequence’s robust web3 technology stack, LAOS Network addresses key challenges in blockchain gaming, including high gas fees and network congestion, to deliver a seamless experience with web3 asset ownership. This partnership is meant to allow developers to easily harness LAOS’s “Bridgeless Minting” to tokenize in-game assets onto any EVM blockchain, while keeping minting costs low enough to suit even the high transaction volumes required by Free-2-Play models. Sequence’s established integrations as the only verified EVM-based web3 Embedded Wallet solution on major gaming engine stores like the Unity App Store and Unreal Marketplace are set to facilitate LAOS’s ongoing mission to bridge traditional and blockchain gaming.
The Sequence partnership builds on LAOS Network’s recent growth, following collaborations with
Alun Evans, co-founder of LAOS Network, expressed enthusiasm for the new partnership: “Our vision at LAOS Network has always been to empower developers by freeing them to tokenize in-game assets on any blockchain, without worrying about cost or scalability issues. Having Sequence as our preferred partner allows us to grow that vision by providing the tools developers need to build dynamic, decentralized games that engage users in new ways.
We’re excited to see how the web3 community will leverage this partnership to unlock the potential of blockchain gaming.”Santiago Gramajo, Business Development Manager at Sequence, agreed: “We’re thrilled to partner with LAOS in their mission to create millions of assets across any EVM chain, leveraging Sequence’s battle-tested infrastructure to elevate the web3 gaming landscape. LAOS is pioneering a robust and scalable layer-1 solution, unlocking vast opportunities for asset creation and management across the blockchain ecosystem. With our laser focus on onboarding, monetizing, and retaining players, Sequence is thrilled to support LAOS as their preferred partner, integrating our Embedded Wallet and a full suite of tools. Together, we’re simplifying the path for web3 adopters, developers, projects, and gamers to build, deploy, and scale within the LAOS ecosystem and beyond.”
Adding to its market presence, on the 19th of November 2024 the LAOS Network utility token will be accessible for trading on
LAOS Network and Sequence invite developers to explore the transformative potential of their partnership through the LAOS
Trusted by hundreds of games, thousands of developers, and powering millions of users, Sequence is backed by Take-Two Interactive, Ubisoft, Xsolla, Bitkraft, Brevan Howard, Coinbase, Polygon, and more. For media inquiries and more information, users can read the
Stefania Asis
Marketing Manager, LAOS Network
or
Megan Doyle
Product Marketing Director, Sequence
Co-founder
Alun Evans
LAOS Network
This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program