如何找到代码中的臭味部分 [第 XX 部分]：我们已达到 100 个！

代码气味 96 - 我的对象

你不拥有对象。

TL;DR：不要使用my作为名称前缀。

问题

缺乏背景

双射错误

解决方案

删除我的前缀。 更改为建议名称的角色。

语境

一些旧教程使用“我的”这个词作为一个懒惰的名字。这是模糊的，并导致上下文错误。

示例代码

错误的

MainWindow myWindow = Application.Current.MainWindow as MainWindow;

正确的

MainWindow salesWindow = Application.Current.MainWindow as MainWindow; /* Since window is instanciated, we are currently working with a specialized window playing a special role */

检测

[x] 自动

我们可以告诉我们的 linter 和静态检查器搜索这个前缀并警告我们。

标签

命名

结论

避免使用我的.对象根据使用上下文而变化。

更多信息

学分

照片由Michał Bożek在Unsplash上拍摄

想想我修改代码的经历，我发现我花在阅读现有代码上的时间比我写新代码的时间要多得多。因此，如果我想让我的代码便宜，我应该让它易于阅读。

肯特贝克

软件工程名言

Code Smell 97 - 没有同理心的错误信息

我们应该特别注意用户（和我们自己）的错误描述。

TL;DR：使用有意义的描述并建议纠正措施。

问题

最小意外原则

解决方案

使用声明性错误消息 显示明确的退出操作

语境

程序员很少是 UX 专家。

我们也低估了我们可以站在柜台两边的事实。

示例代码

错误的

alert("Cancel the appointment?", "Yes", "No"); // No consequences // Options not clear

正确的

alert("Cancel the appointment?

" + "You will lose all the history", "Cancel Appointment", "Keep Editing"); // Consequences are clear // Choice options have context

检测

[x] 手册

我们需要阅读代码审查中的所有异常消息。

标签

例外

用户体验

结论

在引发异常或显示消息时，我们需要考虑最终用户。

学分

照片由Unsplash上的视觉效果拍摄

虽然程序员从不犯错误是一个众所周知的事实，但通过在程序的关键点检查错误来取悦用户仍然是一个好主意。

罗伯特·D·施耐德





Code Smell 98 - 拼写错误

拼写和可读性对人类来说非常重要，而对机器来说并不重要。

TL;DR：照顾好你的名字。

问题

可读性

更难在代码中搜索术语。

解决方案

拼写检查您的代码。 使用带有拼写检查的 IDE

语境

我们中的许多人不会说英语作为我们的第一语言。

我们需要特别注意我们的文本和名称。

这篇文章的标题中有一个错字作为上下文的证明，也是一个点击诱饵😀

示例代码

错误的

comboFeededBySupplyer = supplyer.providers();

正确的

comboFedBySupplier = supplier.providers();

检测

标签

可读性

命名

代码样式

结论

密切注意你的名字。

几个月后，您可能会成为阅读代码的人。

关系

代码气味 48 - 没有标准的代码

更多信息

名字到底是什么——第一部分探索

究竟是什么名字——第二部分康复

学分

布雷特乔丹在Unsplash上的照片





每一个写得好的大程序里面都有一个写得好的小程序。

汽车霍尔

代码气味 99 - 第一秒

我们看到多少次惰性参数名称？

TL;DR：根据角色而不是偶然位置命名你的论点

问题

可读性

意图透露姓名

解决方案

使用有意义的名称

语境

在编写方法时，我们通常不会停下来寻找像样的名字。

我们也从不重构显而易见的东西。

示例代码

错误的

class Calculator: def subtract(self, first, second): return first - second class CalculatorTest def test_multiply(): assert equals(first, second)

正确的

class Calculator: def subtract(self, minuend, subtrahend): return minuend - subtrahend class CalculatorTest def test_multiply(): assert equals(expectedValue, realValue)

检测

[x] 手册

我们可以警告诸如“第一”和“第二”之类的禁止词作为参数名称。

标签

可读性

结论

始终遵循规则建议参数。

根据角色命名您的合作者。

关系

Code Smell 65 - 以类型命名的变量

更多信息

究竟是什么名字——第二部分康复

学分

照片由Priscilla Du Preez在Unsplash上拍摄

最终的源代码是真正的软件设计。

杰克·里维斯

代码气味 100 - GoTo

GOTO 在 50 年前被认为是有害的

TL;DR：永远不要使用 GoTo。

问题

可读性

难以遵循的代码

解决方案

用结构化代码替换GOTO 使用例外

语境

我开始用 Basic 编程。

GOTO 在那里被严重滥用。

我必须在康复模式下从头开始学习结构化编程。

示例代码

错误的

for x < 0 { if x > -1e-09 { goto small } z = z / x x = x + 1 } for x < 2 { if x < 1e-09 { goto small } z = z / x x = x + 1 } if x == 2 { return z } x = x - 2 p = (((((x*_gamP[0]+_gamP[1])*x+_gamP[2])*x+_gamP[3])*x+_gamP[4])*x+_gamP[5])*x + _gamP[6] q = ((((((x*_gamQ[0]+_gamQ[1])*x+_gamQ[2])*x+_gamQ[3])*x+_gamQ[4])*x+_gamQ[5])*x+_gamQ[6])*x + _gamQ[7] return z * p / q small: if x == 0 { return Inf(1) } return z / ((1 + Euler*x) * x) }

正确的

for x < 0 { if x > -1e-09 { return small(x, z) } z = z / x x = x + 1 } for x < 2 { if x < 1e-09 { return small(x, z) } z = z / x x = x + 1 } if x == 2 { return z } x = x - 2 p = (((((x*_gamP[0]+_gamP[1])*x+_gamP[2])*x+_gamP[3])*x+_gamP[4])*x+_gamP[5])*x + _gamP[6] q = ((((((x*_gamQ[0]+_gamQ[1])*x+_gamQ[2])*x+_gamQ[3])*x+_gamQ[4])*x+_gamQ[5])*x+_gamQ[6])*x + _gamQ[7] return z * p / q small(x, z) { if x == 0 { return Inf(1) } return z / ((1 + Euler*x) * x) } }

检测

[x] 自动

在支持GOTO的语言中，我们的 linter 可以警告我们不要使用它。

标签

可读性

结论

我们在几十年前就承认了 GOTO 问题。

这个问题仍然存在于 GoLang、PHP、Perl 等现代语言中。

大多数程序员幸运地避免了 GOTO 语句。下一个目标是考虑有害的null 使用。





礼貌XKCD

关系

代码气味 12 - 空

更多信息

学分

詹斯·约翰森 ( Jens Johnsson)在Unsplash上拍摄的照片

向之前接触过 BASIC 的学生教授好的编程实际上是不可能的：作为潜在的程序员，他们在精神上被残缺不全，没有再生的希望。

埃兹格·迪克斯特拉

软件工程名言

