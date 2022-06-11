如何找到代码中的臭味部分 [第 XX 部分]：我们已达到 100 个！

20 个故事，每个故事有 5 种代码气味，每个故事都是 100 种代码气味，对吧？
让我们继续...
你不拥有对象。
TL;DR：不要使用my作为名称前缀。
一些旧教程使用“我的”这个词作为一个懒惰的名字。这是模糊的，并导致上下文错误。
MainWindow myWindow = Application.Current.MainWindow as MainWindow;
MainWindow salesWindow = Application.Current.MainWindow as MainWindow; /* Since window is instanciated, we are currently working with a specialized window playing a special role */
我们可以告诉我们的 linter 和静态检查器搜索这个前缀并警告我们。
避免使用我的.对象根据使用上下文而变化。
想想我修改代码的经历，我发现我花在阅读现有代码上的时间比我写新代码的时间要多得多。因此，如果我想让我的代码便宜，我应该让它易于阅读。
肯特贝克
我们应该特别注意用户（和我们自己）的错误描述。
TL;DR：使用有意义的描述并建议纠正措施。
程序员很少是 UX 专家。
我们也低估了我们可以站在柜台两边的事实。
alert("Cancel the appointment?", "Yes", "No"); // No consequences // Options not clear
alert("Cancel the appointment? \n" + "You will lose all the history", "Cancel Appointment", "Keep Editing"); // Consequences are clear // Choice options have context
我们需要阅读代码审查中的所有异常消息。
在引发异常或显示消息时，我们需要考虑最终用户。
虽然程序员从不犯错误是一个众所周知的事实，但通过在程序的关键点检查错误来取悦用户仍然是一个好主意。
罗伯特·D·施耐德
拼写和可读性对人类来说非常重要，而对机器来说并不重要。
TL;DR：照顾好你的名字。
我们中的许多人不会说英语作为我们的第一语言。
我们需要特别注意我们的文本和名称。
这篇文章的标题中有一个错字作为上下文的证明，也是一个点击诱饵😀
comboFeededBySupplyer = supplyer.providers();
comboFedBySupplier = supplier.providers();
密切注意你的名字。
几个月后，您可能会成为阅读代码的人。
每一个写得好的大程序里面都有一个写得好的小程序。
汽车霍尔
我们看到多少次惰性参数名称？
TL;DR：根据角色而不是偶然位置命名你的论点
在编写方法时，我们通常不会停下来寻找像样的名字。
我们也从不重构显而易见的东西。
class Calculator: def subtract(self, first, second): return first - second class CalculatorTest def test_multiply(): assert equals(first, second)
class Calculator: def subtract(self, minuend, subtrahend): return minuend - subtrahend class CalculatorTest def test_multiply(): assert equals(expectedValue, realValue)
我们可以警告诸如“第一”和“第二”之类的禁止词作为参数名称。
始终遵循规则建议参数。
根据角色命名您的合作者。
最终的源代码是真正的软件设计。
杰克·里维斯
GOTO 在 50 年前被认为是有害的
TL;DR：永远不要使用 GoTo。
我开始用 Basic 编程。
GOTO 在那里被严重滥用。
我必须在康复模式下从头开始学习结构化编程。
for x < 0 { if x > -1e-09 { goto small } z = z / x x = x + 1 } for x < 2 { if x < 1e-09 { goto small } z = z / x x = x + 1 } if x == 2 { return z } x = x - 2 p = (((((x*_gamP[0]+_gamP[1])*x+_gamP[2])*x+_gamP[3])*x+_gamP[4])*x+_gamP[5])*x + _gamP[6] q = ((((((x*_gamQ[0]+_gamQ[1])*x+_gamQ[2])*x+_gamQ[3])*x+_gamQ[4])*x+_gamQ[5])*x+_gamQ[6])*x + _gamQ[7] return z * p / q small: if x == 0 { return Inf(1) } return z / ((1 + Euler*x) * x) }
for x < 0 { if x > -1e-09 { return small(x, z) } z = z / x x = x + 1 } for x < 2 { if x < 1e-09 { return small(x, z) } z = z / x x = x + 1 } if x == 2 { return z } x = x - 2 p = (((((x*_gamP[0]+_gamP[1])*x+_gamP[2])*x+_gamP[3])*x+_gamP[4])*x+_gamP[5])*x + _gamP[6] q = ((((((x*_gamQ[0]+_gamQ[1])*x+_gamQ[2])*x+_gamQ[3])*x+_gamQ[4])*x+_gamQ[5])*x+_gamQ[6])*x + _gamQ[7] return z * p / q small(x, z) { if x == 0 { return Inf(1) } return z / ((1 + Euler*x) * x) } }
在支持GOTO的语言中，我们的 linter 可以警告我们不要使用它。
我们在几十年前就承认了 GOTO 问题。
这个问题仍然存在于 GoLang、PHP、Perl 等现代语言中。
大多数程序员幸运地避免了 GOTO 语句。下一个目标是考虑有害的null 使用。
向之前接触过 BASIC 的学生教授好的编程实际上是不可能的：作为潜在的程序员，他们在精神上被残缺不全，没有再生的希望。
埃兹格·迪克斯特拉
这就是现在的全部内容，我们已经达到了 100 个里程碑。
下一篇文章将解释另外 5 种代码异味！