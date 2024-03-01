如何使用 NextAuth.js、Shadcn/ui、react-hook-form 和 Zod 在 Next.js 中实现身份验证 14

综合指南：凭据（电子邮件和密码）

确保用户的安全和隐私比以往任何时候都更加重要。 Web认证在这方面发挥着至关重要的作用，是保护用户信息和数据的第一道防线。





今天，我们拥有像 NextAuth.js 这样的工具，使我们的工作变得更加轻松，使我们能够在 Next.js 应用程序中轻松实现不同类型的身份验证。





在本系列教程中，我们将在 Next.js 14 中构建一个完整的身份验证系统，从基础知识开始：使用电子邮件和密码进行身份验证。

什么是 NextAuth.js (Auth.js)？

在 JavaScript 生态系统中，更具体地说，在使用 Next.js 开发的应用程序中，处理身份验证的最著名的库之一是 NextAuth.js。





该工具提供了一个简单且易于实施的解决方案，用于向我们的应用程序添加身份验证。最好的一点是它的灵活性；除了基于凭证的身份验证（例如经典的电子邮件和密码）之外，它还允许集成不同的身份验证提供商（例如 Google、Facebook 和 Twitter）。

实施凭证认证

在需要完全控制身份验证过程和用户凭据存储的应用程序中，或者在您不想依赖外部身份验证提供程序时，凭据身份验证特别有用。

配置

使用以下命令创建一个新的 Next.js 项目，然后按照指示的步骤操作。我们将使用 TypeScript 和 src/ 文件夹。





npx create-next-app@latest





2、安装项目中需要的依赖。这次，我们将使用 pnpm ；您可以使用您选择的包管理器。





pnpm install next-auth prisma react-hook-form zod, bcrypt





对于 UI，我们将使用 Shadcn/ui。





pnpm dlx shadcn-ui@latest init





棱镜 ： 是一个开源数据库工具包。我们将使用它来存储用户凭据。

下一个验证 ： Next.js 的身份验证。

反应钩子形式 ： 一个帮助您在 React 中验证表单的库。

佐德 ： 数据验证器。

密码 ： 对密码进行哈希处理。

shadcn/ui ：可重用组件的集合。



3. 为项目创建以下结构：





... ├── prisma/ ... ├── src/ │ ├── actions/ │ │ └── auth-actions.tsx │ ├── app/ │ │ ├── api/auth/[...nextauth] │ │ │ └── route.ts │ │ ├── auth/ │ │ │ ├── signin │ │ │ │ └── page.tsx │ │ │ └── signup │ │ │ └── page.tsx │ │ │ ... │ ├── components/ │ │ ├── auth/ │ │ │ ├── auth-buttons.tsx │ │ │ ├── signin-form.tsx │ │ │ ├── signup-form.tsx │ │ │ └── user-nav.ts │ │ ├── ui/ │ │ │ ... │ │ ├── auth-provider.tsx │ │ ├── icons.tsx │ │ └── theme-provider.tsx │ ├── lib/ │ │ ├── prisma.ts │ │ ├── types.d.ts │ │ └── utils.ts │ ... ...





设置 Prisma

我们将使用 Prisma 在数据库中存储和检索用户。 Prisma 允许集成不同的数据库类型，因此您可以使用您需要的任何数据库，我们将使用 SQLite。





npx prisma init --datasource-provider sqlite





这将创建 prism 文件夹及其模式。





创建模型。

为了创建模型，我们将使用@auth/prisma-adapter提供的模型，并对它们进行一些自定义，如下所示：





prisma/schema.prisma ：





generator client { provider = "prisma-client-js" output = "../../node_modules/.prisma/client" } datasource db { provider = "sqlite" url = env("DATABASE_URL") } ... model User { id String @id @default(cuid()) username String password String email String @unique emailVerified DateTime? phone String? image String? } ...





3. 创建第一个 移民 。





npx prisma migrate dev --name first-migration





使用此命令，Prisma 文件夹中已创建更多文件，并且数据库已与模型同步。





4. Prisma客户端

最后，我们创建一个 Prisma 客户端。





lib/prisma.ts ：





import { PrismaClient } from "@prisma/client"; const globalForPrisma = global as unknown as { prisma: PrismaClient; }; export const prisma = globalForPrisma.prisma || new PrismaClient(); if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== "production") globalForPrisma.prisma = prisma; export default prisma;





设置 NextAuth.js

创建 env 变量。





# Secret key for NextAuth.js, used for encryption and session security. It should be a long, # random string unique to your application. NEXTAUTH_SECRET=XXX3B2CC28F123456C6934531CXXXXX # Base URL for your Next.js app, used by NextAuth.js for redirects and callbacks. NEXTAUTH_URL=http://localhost:3000/





创建身份验证路由。

此路径允许在单个端点上处理所有身份验证请求（例如登录、注销和供应商回调）。





src/app/api/auth/[...nextauth]





创建提供者。





... // Imports the Prisma User type for typing. import { User } from '@prisma/client' // Configuration of authentication options for NextAuth. export const authOptions: AuthOptions = { ... // Defines authentication providers, in this case, only credentials. providers: [ CredentialsProvider({ name: 'Credentials', // Defines the required fields for authentication. credentials: { email: { label: 'Email', type: 'text' }, password: { label: 'Password', type: 'password' }, }, // Function to authenticate the user with the provided credentials. async authorize(credentials) { // Searches for the user in the database by email. const user = await prisma.user.findUnique({ where: { email: credentials?.email, }, }) // Checks if the user exists and if the password is correct. if (!user) throw new Error('User name or password is not correct') if (!credentials?.password) throw new Error('Please Provide Your Password') const isPasswordCorrect = await bcrypt.compare(credentials.password, user.password) if (!isPasswordCorrect) throw new Error('User name or password is not correct') // Returns the user without including the password. const { password, ...userWithoutPass } = user return userWithoutPass }, }), ], } // Exports the configured NextAuth handler to handle GET and POST requests. const handler = NextAuth(authOptions) export { handler as GET, handler as POST }





4. 创建身份验证提供者。





src/components/auth-provider.tsx ：





'use client' import { SessionProvider } from 'next-auth/react' export default function AuthProvider({ children }: { children: React.ReactNode }) { return <SessionProvider>{children}</SessionProvider> }





该组件充当使用 NextAuth 进行身份验证的 Next.js 应用程序的会话提供程序。





在此提供程序中包装组件或页面可授予它们对会话上下文的访问权限，从而允许子组件使用 NextAuth 挂钩和功能（例如 useSession ）来访问或修改用户当前会话的状态。





src/app/layout.tsx ：





/* All imports */ export default function RootLayout({ children }: { children: React.ReactNode }) { return ( <html lang='en' suppressHydrationWarning > <body className={`${inter.className} relative`}> <AuthProvider> <main>{children}</main> </AuthProvider> </body> </html> ) }





使用 Shadcn/ui 设置 UI





Would you like to use TypeScript (recommended)? yes Which style would you like to use? › Default Which color would you like to use as base color? › Slate Where is your global CSS file? › src/app/globals.css Do you want to use CSS variables for colors? › yes Are you using a custom tailwind prefix eg. tw-? Leave blank Where is your tailwind.config.js located? › tailwind.config.js Configure the import alias for components: › @/components Configure the import alias for utils: › @/lib/utils Are you using React Server Components? › yes





您可以使用您选择的主题。





2. 实施 深色模式





src/app/layout.tsx ：





/* All imports */ export default function RootLayout({ children }: { children: React.ReactNode }) { return ( <html lang='en' suppressHydrationWarning > <body className={`${inter.className} relative`}> <AuthProvider> <ThemeProvider attribute='class' defaultTheme='dark' enableSystem disableTransitionOnChange > <main>{children}</main> <Toaster /> </ThemeProvider> </AuthProvider> </body> </html> ) }





2. 安装以下 shadcn/ui 组件：





pnpm dlx shadcn-ui@latest add avatar button dropdown-menu form input label tabs toast





创建身份验证组件

src/components/auth-buttons.tsx ：





'use client' import Link from 'next/link' import { signIn, useSession } from 'next-auth/react' import { Button } from '../ui/button' import { UserNav } from './user-nav' export default function AuthButtons() { // Use the useSession hook to access session data const { data: session } = useSession() return ( <div className='flex justify-end gap-4'> {session && session.user ? ( <UserNav user={session.user} /> ) : ( <> <Button size={'sm'} variant={'secondary'} onClick={() => signIn()} > Sign In </Button> <Button size={'sm'} asChild className='text-foreground' > <Link href='/auth/signup'>Sign Up</Link> </Button> </> )} </div> ) }





该组件根据用户的会话状态动态显示身份验证选项。如果用户已登录，则会显示用户特定的导航。否则，它提供登录或注册按钮，利用 Next.js 的路由和 NextAuth 的身份验证功能来提供流畅的用户体验。





修改首页，添加auth按钮。它看起来是这样的：





src/components/auth/signup-form.tsx ：





'use client' /* all imports */ // Function to register a new user import { registerUser } from '@/actions/auth-actions' // Define the validation schema for the signup form using Zod const formSchema = z .object({ username: z .string({ required_error: 'Username is required', }) .min(2, 'User name must have at least 2 characters') .max(12, 'Username must be up to 12 characters') .regex(new RegExp('^[a-zA-Z0-9]+$'), 'No special characters allowed!'), email: z.string({ required_error: 'Email is required' }).email('Please enter a valid email address'), password: z .string({ required_error: 'Password is required' }) .min(6, 'Password must have at least 6 characters') .max(20, 'Password must be up to 20 characters'), confirmPassword: z .string({ required_error: 'Confirm your password is required' }) .min(6, 'Password must have at least 6 characters') .max(20, 'Password must be up to 20 characters'), }) .refine(values => values.password === values.confirmPassword, { message: "Password and Confirm Password doesn't match!", path: ['confirmPassword'], }) // Type inference for form inputs based on the Zod schema type InputType = z.infer<typeof formSchema> export function SignUpForm() { const [isLoading, setIsLoading] = useState(false) const { toast } = useToast() // Hook to show toast notifications // Initialize form handling with React Hook Form and Zod for validation const form = useForm<InputType>({ resolver: zodResolver(formSchema), }) // Handles form submission async function onSubmit(values: InputType) { try { setIsLoading(true) const { confirmPassword, ...user } = values // Exclude confirmPassword from data to be sent const response = await registerUser(user) // Register the user if ('error' in response) { toast({ title: 'Something went wrong!', description: response.error, variant: 'success', }) } else { toast({ title: 'Account Created!', description: 'Your account has been created successfully! You can now login.', }) } } catch (error) { console.error(error) toast({ title: 'Something went wrong!', description: "We couldn't create your account. Please try again later!", variant: 'destructive', }) } finally { setIsLoading(false) } } return ( <Form {...form}> <form onSubmit={form.handleSubmit(onSubmit)}> <div className='grid gap-2'> // Each FormField validates and displays an input <FormField control={form.control} name='username' render={({ field }) => ( <FormItem> <FormControl> <div className='flex items-center gap-2'> <Icons.user className={`${form.formState.errors.username ? 'text-destructive' : 'text-muted-foreground'} `} /> <Input placeholder='Your Username' className={`${form.formState.errors.username && 'border-destructive bg-destructive/30'}`} {...field} /> </div> </FormControl> <FormMessage /> </FormItem> )} /> // Repeated structure for email, password, and confirmPassword with respective validations and icons <Button className='text-foreground mt-4' disabled={isLoading} // Disable button during form submission > {isLoading && <Icons.spinner className='mr-2 h-4 w-4 animate-spin' />} // Show loading icon if isLoading is true Sign Up </Button> </div> </form> </Form> ) }





该组件封装了一个用户注册表单，利用react-hook-form进行表单状态管理，利用Zod进行模式验证。





虽然这不是关于这些技术的教程，但我们只是使用它们的基础知识，如果您有更多问题，可以访问他们的文档。





我在页面中添加了更多样式，如下所示：













src/actions/auth-action/ts ：





'use server' /* all imports */ export async function registerUser(user: Omit<User, 'id' | 'phone' | 'emailVerified' | 'image'>) { try { // Attempt to create a new user record in the database const result = await prisma.user.create({ data: { ...user, // Hash the password before storing it password: await bcrypt.hash(user.password, 10), }, }) return result } catch (error) { console.log(error) // Handle known request errors from Prisma if (error instanceof Prisma.PrismaClientKnownRequestError) { // Check for unique constraint failure (eg, email already exists) if (error.code === 'P2002') { return { error: 'Email already exists.' } } } // Return a generic error message for any other errors return { error: 'An unexpected error occurred.' } } }





registerUser 函数旨在通过使用提供的用户信息（不包括 id 、 phone 、 emailVerified 和 image 等字段）在数据库中创建记录来安全地注册新用户。





它使用 bcrypt 对用户密码进行哈希处理以进行安全存储。





为了测试我们的注册并验证用户是否正确注册，我们需要添加一些回调；这些功能允许您自定义身份验证和会话管理的行为。





src/app/api/auth/[...nextauth] ：





... export const authOptions: AuthOptions = { // Define custom pages for authentication flow pages: { signIn: '/auth/signin', // Custom sign-in page }, // Configure session management to use JSON Web Tokens (JWT) session: { strategy: 'jwt', }, // JWT configuration, including secret for token signing jwt: { secret: process.env.NEXTAUTH_SECRET, // Secret used to sign the JWT, stored in environment variables }, ... // Callbacks for customizing JWT and session behaviors callbacks: { // Callback to modify the JWT content. Adds user information if available. async jwt({ token, user }) { if (user) token.user = user as User // Cast user object to User type and assign to token return token }, // Callback to modify session content. Adds user information to the session. async session({ token, session }) { session.user = token.user // Assign user information from token to session return session }, }, } ...





回调 jwt ：在身份验证生命周期期间，只要创建或更新 JSON Web 令牌 (JWT)，就会执行此回调。它允许您在签名并发送到客户端或存储在服务器上之前修改令牌的内容。





这对于向令牌添加可能与您的应用程序逻辑相关的附加信息非常有用。





回调 session ：每次读取会话数据时都会调用此回调，例如在服务器端渲染期间或在受保护的 API 请求中。它允许在将会话数据发送到客户端之前对其进行修改。





这对于根据 JWT 或其他标准中存储的信息添加或修改会话数据特别有用。





最后，我们需要扩展 NextAuth Session 和 JWT 类型定义以包含其他用户信息。





src/lib/types.d.ts ：





import { User } from '@prisma/client' declare module 'next-auth' { interface Session { user: User } } declare module 'next-auth/jwt' { interface JWT { user: User } }





现在，如果我们填写表单并提交，我们将能够看到成功的提示。为了验证用户是否已保存在数据库中，我们可以使用以下命令以图形方式查看 Prisma 创建的表：





nxp prisma studio





我们将提供以下路由 http://localhost:5555









src/components/auth/user-nav.tsx ：





/* all imports */ interface Props { user: User // Expect a user object of type User from Prisma client } export function UserNav({ user }: Props) { return ( <DropdownMenu> <DropdownMenuTrigger asChild> <Button variant='ghost' className='relative h-8 w-8 rounded-full' > <Avatar className='h-9 w-9'> <AvatarImage src='/img/avatars/01.png' alt='' /> <AvatarFallback>UU</AvatarFallback> </Avatar> </Button> </DropdownMenuTrigger> <DropdownMenuContent className='w-56' align='end' forceMount > <DropdownMenuLabel className='font-normal'> <div className='flex flex-col space-y-1'> <p className='text-sm font-medium leading-none'>{user.username}</p> <p className='text-xs leading-none text-muted-foreground'>{user.email}</p> </div> </DropdownMenuLabel> <DropdownMenuSeparator /> <DropdownMenuItem> <Link href={'/api/auth/signout'} // Link to the signout API route className='w-full' > Sign Out </Link> </DropdownMenuItem> </DropdownMenuContent> </DropdownMenu> ) }













src/components/auth/signin-form.tsx ：





/* all imports */ // Schema definition for form validation using Zod const formSchema = z.object({ email: z.string({ required_error: 'Please enter your email' }).email('Please enter a valid email address'), password: z.string({ required_error: 'Please enter your password', }), }) // Type inference for form inputs based on the Zod schema type InputType = z.infer<typeof formSchema> // Props definition, optionally including a callback URL interface Props { callbackUrl?: string } export function SignInForm({ callbackUrl }: Props) { const [isLoading, setIsLoading] = useState(false) const { toast } = useToast() const router = useRouter() // Hook to control routing const form = useForm<InputType>({ resolver: zodResolver(formSchema), // Set up Zod as the form validation resolver }) // Function to handle form submission async function onSubmit(values: InputType) { try { setIsLoading(true) // Attempt to sign in using the 'credentials' provider const response = await signIn('credentials', { redirect: false, // Prevent automatic redirection email: values.email, password: values.password, }) // Handle unsuccessful sign in attempts if (!response?.ok) { toast({ title: 'Something went wrong!', description: response?.error, variant: 'destructive', }) return } toast({ title: 'Welcome back! ', description: 'Redirecting you to your dashboard!', }) router.push(callbackUrl ? callbackUrl : '/') // Redirect to the callback URL or home page } catch (error) { toast({ title: 'Something went wrong!', description: "We couldn't create your account. Please try again later!", variant: 'destructive', }) } finally { setIsLoading(false) } } return ( <Form {...form}> <form onSubmit={form.handleSubmit(onSubmit)}> <div className='grid gap-2'> <div className='grid gap-1'> <FormField control={form.control} name='email' render={({ field }) => ( <FormItem> <FormControl> <div className='flex items-center gap-2'> <Icons.email className={`${form.formState.errors.email ? 'text-destructive' : 'text-muted-foreground'} `}/> <Input type='email' placeholder='Your Email' className={`${form.formState.errors.email && 'border-destructive bg-destructive/30'}`} {...field} /> </div> </FormControl> <FormMessage /> </FormItem> )} /> {/* Password field */} {/* Similar structure to email field, customized for password input */} </div> <Button className='text-foreground mt-4' disabled={isLoading} // Disable button while loading > {isLoading && <Icons.spinner className='mr-2 h-4 w-4 animate-spin' />} // Show loading spinner when processing Sign In </Button> </div> </form> </Form> ) }









🎉完成了！





我们已经完成了使用 NextAuth.js 实现基本身份验证。要拥有一个完整的身份验证系统，还有很多事情要做，我们将在接下来的教程中介绍它们。





结论

总之，我们探索了如何使用 NextAuth 在 Next.js 中实现和自定义身份验证系统，如何扩展会话和 JWT 以丰富用户管理，以及如何使用 React-hook-form 和 Zod 处理具有有效验证的表单。

