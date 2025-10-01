Speedrun Your RAG: Build an AI Recommender for your Steam library.

Bu o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z Siz o‘z hissini bilirsiz. Siz strategiyani, co-op, o‘z sci-fi temalarga o‘zingizni. Siz o‘zidan titllarga o‘zizdi. Superlinked multidisciplinary textual fields to one semantic space and runs queries in memory for snappy results. LlamaIndex o'z sa'd retriever interfaces and plugs straight into query engines and response synthesis. Superlinked Retriever o'z LlamaIndex Superlinked LlamaIndex o'z bilan o'zingizdir LlamaHub-da listadi, o'z superlinked o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z O'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z. O'z o'z o'z o'z. Klasi və constructor parametralarni LlamaIndex API reference dokumentadi. SuperlinkedRetriever from llama_index.retrievers.superlinked import SuperlinkedRetriever RetrieverQueryEngine . Integratsiya website . pip install llama-index-retrievers-superlinked
from llama_index.retrievers.superlinked import SuperlinkedRetriever

# sl_app: a running Superlinked App
# query_descriptor: a Superlinked QueryDescriptor that describes your query plan
retriever = SuperlinkedRetriever(
    sl_client=sl_app,
    sl_query=query_descriptor,
    page_content_field="text",
    query_text_param="query_text",
    metadata_fields=None,
    top_k=10,
)

nodes = retriever.retrieve("strategic co-op sci fi game")

Why Superlinked + LlamaIndex? Superlinked sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga siz Siz o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z Bu bloklar superlinked notebooks. Generic retrievers o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z

Filtering and Ranking Logic – Siz o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'

Implementation gaplar Part 1: Key dependences və importlar

import time
import logging
import pandas as pd
from typing import List
from llama_index.core.retrievers import BaseRetriever
from llama_index.core.schema import NodeWithScore, QueryBundle, TextNode
from llama_index.core.query_engine import RetrieverQueryEngine
from llama_index.core.response_synthesizers import get_response_synthesizer
from llama_index.core import Settings
from llama_index.llms.openai import OpenAI
import superlinked.framework as sl

LlamaIndex Core: Abstraksiya layerni qaytaradi Superlinked Framework: Vector calculation and semantic search. Pandas: Data preprocessing and manipulation qilmadi LlamaIndex Custom Retrievers o'z o'z. LlamaIndex'in Custom Retriever architecture o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z o'z. Abstraksiya abstraksiya LlamaIndex o'z abstrakt. BaseRetriever

from abc import abstractmethod
from llama_index.core.retrievers import BaseRetriever
from llama_index.core.schema import NodeWithScore, QueryBundle

class BaseRetriever:
    @abstractmethod
    def _retrieve(self, query_bundle: QueryBundle) -> List[NodeWithScore]:
        """Retrieve nodes given query."""
        pass

Input: QueryBundle This is the query object passed into your retriever. At minimum, it contains the user's raw query string (e.g., "sci-fi strategy games"). But it can also include extra metadata like filters, embeddings, or user preferences. Basically, anything that might help shape a more relevant response.

Output: List[NodeWithScore] The retriever returns a list of nodes—these are your chunks of content, documents, or data entries—each paired with a relevance score. The higher the score, the more relevant the node is to the query. This list is what gets passed downstream to the LLM or other post-processing steps. As in our case, we are plugging on the

Processing: Backend-Agnostic Here's the cool part: how you get from query to result is totally up to you. You can use a vector database, a traditional search engine, a REST API, or even something handcrafted for your specific use case. This decouples logic and gives you full control over the retrieval stack. A/B testini qilmadi – qilmadi qilmadi qilmadi qilmadi qilmadi qilmadi. – Whether you're building a chatbot, a search UI, or a full-blown agent system, this retriever interface slots in easily. SuperlinkedSteamGamesRetriever

schema definition GameSchema game_number name desc_snippet genre

class GameSchema(sl.Schema):
    game_number: sl.IdField
    name: sl.String
    desc_snippet: sl.String
    game_details: sl.String
    languages: sl.String
    genre: sl.String
    game_description: sl.String
    original_price: sl.Float
    discount_price: sl.Float
    combined_text: sl.String # New field for combined text

self.game = GameSchema() text similarity space sentence-transformers/all-mpnet-base-v2

self.text_space = sl.TextSimilaritySpace(
    text=self.game.combined_text,
    model="sentence-transformers/all-mpnet-base-v2"
)

combined text field

self.df['combined_text'] = (
    self.df['name'].astype(str) + " " +
    self.df['desc_snippet'].astype(str) + " " +
    self.df['genre'].astype(str) + " " +
    self.df['game_details'].astype(str) + " " +
    self.df['game_description'].astype(str)
)

in-memory execution InMemoryExecutor

# Set up in-memory source and executor
source = sl.InMemorySource(self.game, parser=parser)
self.executor = sl.InMemoryExecutor(sources=[source], indices=[self.index])
self.app = self.executor.run()

# Load data
source.put([self.df])

It's fast, smart, and personal. Here's what the whole thing looks like in action... It’s fast, smart, and personal. Here’s what the whole thing looks like in action... SuperlinkedSteamGamesRetriever class SuperlinkedSteamGamesRetriever(BaseRetriever):\n """A custom LlamaIndex retriever using Superlinked for Steam games data."""\n\n def __init__(self, csv_file: str, top_k: int = 10):\n """\n Initialize the retriever with a CSV file path and top_k parameter.\n\n Args:\n csv_file (str): Path to games_data.csv\n top_k (int): Number of results to return (default: 10)\n """\n self.top_k = top_k\n # Load the dataset and ensure all required columns are present\n self.df = pd.read_csv(csv_file)\n print(f"Loaded dataset with {len(self.df)} games")\n print("DataFrame Columns:", list(self.df.columns))\n\n required_columns = [\n 'game_number', 'name', 'desc_snippet', 'game_details', 'languages',\n 'genre', 'game_description', 'original_price', 'discount_price'\n ]\n for col in required_columns:\n if col not in self.df.columns:\n raise ValueError(f"Missing required column: {col}")\n\n # Combine relevant columns into a single field for text similarity\n self.df['combined_text'] = (\n self.df['name'].astype(str) + " " +\n self.df['desc_snippet'].astype(str) + " " +\n self.df['genre'].astype(str) + " " +\n self.df['game_details'].astype(str) + " " +\n self.df['game_description'].astype(str)\n )\n\n self._setup_superlinked()\n\n def _setup_superlinked(self):\n """Set up Superlinked schema, space, index, and executor."""\n # Define schema\n class GameSchema(sl.Schema):\n game_number: sl.IdField\n name: sl.String\n desc_snippet: sl.String\n game_details: sl.String\n languages: sl.String\n genre: sl.String\n game_description: sl.String\n original_price: sl.Float\n discount_price: sl.Float\n combined_text: sl.String # New field for combined text\n\n self.game = GameSchema()\n\n # Create text similarity space using the combined_text field\n self.text_space = sl.TextSimilaritySpace(\n text=self.game.combined_text,\n model="sentence-transformers/all-mpnet-base-v2"\n )\n\n # Create index\n self.index = sl.Index([self.text_space])\n\n # Map DataFrame columns to schema\n parser = sl.DataFrameParser(\n self.game,\n mapping={\n self.game.game_number: "game_number",\n self.game.name: "name",\n self.game.desc_snippet: "desc_snippet",\n self.game.game_details: "game_details",\n self.game.languages: "languages",\n self.game.genre: "genre",\n self.game.game_description: "game_description",\n self.game.original_price: "original_price",\n self.game.discount_price: "discount_price",\n self.game.combined_text: "combined_text"\n }\n )\n\n # Set up in-memory source and executor\n source = sl.InMemorySource(self.game, parser=parser)\n self.executor = sl.InMemoryExecutor(sources=[source], indices=[self.index])\n self.app = self.executor.run()\n\n # Load data\n source.put([self.df])\n print(f"Initialized Superlinked retriever with {len(self.df)} games")\n\n def _retrieve(self, query_bundle: QueryBundle) -> List[NodeWithScore]:\n """\n Retrieve top-k games based on the query string.\n\n Args:\n query_bundle (QueryBundle): Contains the query string\n\n Returns:\n List[NodeWithScore]: List of retrieved games with scores\n """\n query_text = query_bundle.query_str\n\n # Define Superlinked query with explicit field selection\n query = (\n sl.Query(self.index)\n .find(self.game)\n .similar(self.text_space, query_text)\n .select([\n self.game.game_number,\n self.game.name,\n self.game.desc_snippet,\n self.game.game_details,\n self.game.languages,\n self.game.genre,\n self.game.game_description,\n self.game.original_price,\n self.game.discount_price\n ])\n .limit(self.top_k)\n )\n\n # Execute query\n result = self.app.query(query)\n df_result = sl.PandasConverter.to_pandas(result)\n\n # Convert results to NodeWithScore objects\n nodes_with_scores = []\n for i, row in df_result.iterrows():\n text = f"{row['name']}: {row['desc_snippet']}"\n metadata = {\n "game_number": row["id"],\n "name": row["name"],\n "desc_snippet": row["desc_snippet"],\n "game_details": row["game_details"],\n "languages": row["languages"],\n "genre": row["genre"],\n "game_description": row["game_description"],\n "original_price": row["original_price"],\n "discount_price": row["discount_price"]\n }\n score = 1.0 - (i / self.top_k)
            node = TextNode(text=text, metadata=metadata)
            nodes_with_scores.append(NodeWithScore(node=node, score=score))

        return nodes_with_scores

print("✅ SuperlinkedSteamGamesRetriever class defined successfully!")

Integration Architecture Deep Dive Part 3: Superlinked Schema Definition & Setup

class GameSchema(sl.Schema):
    game_number: sl.IdField
    name: sl.String
    desc_snippet: sl.String
    game_details: sl.String
    languages: sl.String
    genre: sl.String
    game_description: sl.String
    original_price: sl.Float
    discount_price: sl.Float
    combined_text: sl.String # New field for combined text

self.game = GameSchema()

(→ ) Think of this as our primary key. It gives each game a unique identity and allows Superlinked to index and retrieve items efficiently, I mean basically it's about how we are telling the Superlinked to segregate the unique identify of the games, and btw it's especially important when you're dealing with thousands of records. sl.IdField game_number

and Now these aren't just type hints—they enable Superlinked to optimize operations differently depending on the field. For instance, fields can be embedded and compared semantically, while fields can support numeric filtering or sorting. sl.String sl.Float sl.String sl.Float

This is the of our retriever. It's a synthetic field where we concatenate the game name, description, genre, and other relevant attributes into a single block of text. This lets us build a single using sentence-transformer embeddings: combined_text semantic anchor text similarity space

self.text_space = sl.TextSimilaritySpace(
    text=self.game.combined_text,
    model="sentence-transformers/all-mpnet-base-v2"
) combined_text Vector Space Configuration:

# Create text similarity space using the combined_text field
self.text_space = sl.TextSimilaritySpace(
    text=self.game.combined_text,
    model="sentence-transformers/all-mpnet-base-v2"
)

# Create index
self.index = sl.Index([self.text_space]) Bu model 768-dimensional embeddings qaytaradi:

all-mpnet-base-v2 all-mpnet-base-v2 Superlinked supports multi-space indexing

TextSimilaritySpace RecencySpace TextSimilaritySpace Part 5: Data Pipeline və Executor Setup

# Map DataFrame columns to schema - Critical for data integrity
parser = sl.DataFrameParser(
    self.game,
    mapping={
        self.game.game_number: "game_number",
        self.game.name: "name",
        self.game.desc_snippet: "desc_snippet",
        self.game.game_details: "game_details",
        self.game.languages: "languages",
        self.game.genre: "genre",
        self.game.game_description: "game_description",
        self.game.original_price: "original_price",
        self.game.discount_price: "discount_price",
        self.game.combined_text: "combined_text"
    }
)

# Set up in-memory source and executor
source = sl.InMemorySource(self.game, parser=parser)
self.executor = sl.InMemoryExecutor(sources=[source], indices=[self.index])
self.app = self.executor.run()

# Load data
source.put([self.df])
print(f"Initialized Superlinked retriever with {len(self.df)} games")

DataFrameParser InMemorySource InMemoryExecutor def _retrieve(self, query_bundle: QueryBundle) -> List[NodeWithScore]:
    """
    Retrieve top-k games based on the query string.

    Args:
        query_bundle (QueryBundle): Contains the query string

    Returns:
        List[NodeWithScore]: List of retrieved games with scores
    """
    query_text = query_bundle.query_str

    # Define Superlinked query with explicit field selection
    query = (
        sl.Query(self.index)
        .find(self.game)
        .similar(self.text_space, query_text)
        .select([
            self.game.game_number,
            self.game.name,
            self.game.desc_snippet,
            self.game.game_details,
            self.game.languages,
            self.game.genre,
            self.game.game_description,
            self.game.original_price,
            self.game.discount_price
        ])
        .limit(self.top_k)
    )

    # Execute query
    result = self.app.query(query)
    df_result = sl.PandasConverter.to_pandas(result)

.similar()

Part 7: Result Processing və Node Creation

# Convert to LlamaIndex NodeWithScore format
nodes_with_scores = []
for i, row in df_result.iterrows():
    text = f"{row['name']}: {row['desc_snippet']}"
    metadata = {
        "game_number": row["id"],
        "name": row["name"],
        "desc_snippet": row["desc_snippet"],
        "game_details": row["game_details"],
        "languages": row["languages"],
        "genre": row["genre"],
        "game_description": row["game_description"],
        "original_price": row["original_price"],
        "discount_price": row["discount_price"]
    }

    # Simple ranking score based on result position
    score = 1.0 - (i / self.top_k)
    node = TextNode(text=text, metadata=metadata)
    nodes_with_scores.append(NodeWithScore(node=node, score=score))

return nodes_with_scores human-readable text Biz o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘ score normalisation Show Time: Pipeline qaytaradi Biz o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z. # Initialize the RAG pipeline\nprint("Setting up complete Retrieval pipeline...")\n\n# Create response synthesizer and query engine\nresponse_synthesizer = get_response_synthesizer()\nquery_engine = RetrieverQueryEngine(\n retriever=retriever,\n response_synthesizer=response_synthesizer\n)\n\nprint("✅ RAG pipeline configured successfully!")\n\nprint("\\n" + "="*60)\nprint("FULL RAG PIPELINE DEMONSTRATION")\nprint("="*60)\n\n# Test queries with full RAG responses\ntest_queries = [\n "I want to find a magic game with spells and wizards",\n "Recommend a fun party game for friends",\n "I'm looking for a strategic sci-fi game",\n "What's a good cooperative game for teamwork?"\n]\n\nfor i, query in enumerate(test_queries, 1):\n print(f"\\nQuery {i}: '{query}'")\n print("-" * 50)\n\n response = query_engine.query(query)\n print(f"Response: {response}")\n print("\\n" + "="*50)\n Bu setup kombinasiyadi semantic retrieverimizni LLM-i qaytarga generatorga kombinasiyadi. Qoylar o‘z qilmadi, o‘z o‘z o‘z qilmadi, o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z. Takeaways O‘zlar \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Custom retrievers let you bake domain rules and jargon into the system. \n \n Combining multiple text fields into one index improves query understanding. \n \n In LlamaIndex you only need to implement _retrieve for a custom backend. \n \n Superlinked InMemoryExecutor gives real time latency on moderate datasets. \n \n Schema choice matters for clean parsing and mapping. \n \n \n Simple position based scoring is a stable default when you want predictable ranks.\\ If you want a quick chat about where mixture of encoders or multi-field retrieval fits in your pipeline, ! talk to one of our engineers Siz o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z. ! U o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z U o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z U o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z Integrating references: Superlinked retriever package on PyPI and LlamaIndex docs for custom retrievers. contributorlar \n \n \n Vipul Maheshwari, autor Filip Makraduli, redaktor