นอกเหนือจากภาพ: การออกแบบประสบการณ์ข้อมูล cross-platform ที่ขับเคลื่อนการยอมรับการเรียนรู้เครื่อง

ปัจจุบันกราฟที่สวยงามไม่ได้เป็นงานแสดงขนาดใหญ่อีกต่อไป พวกเขาเป็นงานแสดงก่อน มันได้รับการประเมินว่าทุกวันเราสร้างปริมาณข้อมูลที่เข้าถึง 2.5 quintillion bytes (ซึ่งเพียงพอที่จะช่วยให้คุณใช้ชีวิตของคุณทั้งหมดดู Netflix) อย่างไรก็ตามข้อมูลส่วนใหญ่มักจะอยู่ที่นั่นและไม่มีใครทําอะไรสร้างสรรค์กับมัน เครื่องมือเหล่านี้เช่น Power BI และ Tableau มีความสามารถในการทําให้ข้อมูลดูที่น่าตื่นตาตื่นใจและสิ่งที่เกิดขึ้นเมื่อคุณเพิ่มการเรียนรู้เครื่องเข้าสู่การผสมผสานคือวิดีโอต้องทําอะไรมากกว่าการดูที่น่าตื่นตาตื่นใจ - วิดีโอต้องพิสูจน์ว่าทําไมการคาดการณ์เป็นสิ่งสําคัญและชนะความไว้วางใจของผู้ใช้ นอกจากนี้กว่า 70% ขององค์กรรายงานว่าความไว้วางใจในการวิเคราะห์ไม่เพียงพอเป็นอุปสรรคที่ยิ่งใหญ่ต่อการบูรณาการ AI และ ML มันไม่ได้เป็นเพียงเกี่ยวกับตารางเวลาขนาดใหญ่ แต่เป็นเรื่องเกี่ยวกับการสร้างประสบการณ์ที่ผู้คนสามารถเข้าใจและสนใจในการใช้ แดชบอร์ดที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย ML ไม่ใช่ผู้คาดการณ์ในอนาคตทั่วไปเหล่านี้ พวกเขาเป็นผู้ให้คําปรึกษาเฉพาะที่ให้คําแนะนําและอธิบายอย่างชัดเจนว่าทําไมการขายควรเติบโตในเดือนถัดไปและกิจกรรมที่เฉพาะเจาะจงที่จะดําเนินการเพื่อสร้างรายได้จากคําอธิบายนี้ เมื่อการวิเคราะห์การคาดการณ์มาพร้อมกับรูปแบบภาพที่สามารถสํารวจได้ซึ่งผู้ใช้ปลายทางสามารถเข้าถึงได้โดยใช้อุปกรณ์ต่างๆ แดชบอร์ดส่งเสริมความไว้วางใจและความมุ่งมั่นในหมู่ผู้ใช้ปลายทางไม่ว่าพวกเขาจะเข้าถึงเดสก์ท็อปสมาร์ทโฟนหรืออุปกรณ์อัจฉริยะที่สวมใส่ได้ วัตถุประสงค์ขั้นสุดท้ายคือการเปลี่ยนการเคลื่อนไหวของอัลกอริทึมที่ซับซ้อนเป็นเรื่องราวหนังสือเปิดที่สร้างแรงจูงใจในการตัดสินใจที่สมดุลด้วยผลลัพธ์ทางธุรกิจในทางปฏิบัติไม่เพียง แต่เป็นรายงานที่ยังคงอยู่: \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n The ML predictions must also not be put in the form of isolated numbers. In Power BI or Tableau, matching the forecast with background, historical trends, benchmarks of the relevant sphere, along with relevant KPIs, will give the user an idea of the significance of the estimates. To strike an example, a sales forecast is much more convincing when related to the annual cycles, the past campaign influences, and the market climate in a unified visual flow. Integrate Predictive Outputs with Contextual Storytelling: \n \n : Another feature that can help build trust is explainability that is integrated into the user experience in dashboards. This may contain feature significance graphs, model confidence bands, and scenario-based what-if analysis planes. Varying use of SHAP value summaries in Tableau to customize Power BI visuals facilitates the visualization presentation of XAI into overall BI tools so that non-technical users can identify the rationale behind the model outputs. Apply Explainable AI (XAI) Principles \n \n : There is a growing consumption of desktop, mobile, and embedded analytics experiences by users. The design uniformity (the same color schemes, symbolic signs, interaction patterns) allows for keeping the trust and familiarity. What that implies is that the ML insights need to be just as interpretable when looked at through a CEO's iPad dashboard as when looked at through a review tab of a sales manager or through a field engineer on his mobile app. Design for Cross-Platform Consistency \n \n : Dashboards should enable human-in-the-loop interaction, where ML suggestions are supplemented with expert commentary. For instance, an HR attrition model in Power BI can present both its prediction scores and an HR analyst’s qualitative assessment. This blend reduces “black box” skepticism by showing that AI augments rather than replaces human judgment. Blend Human Expertise with ML Recommendations \n \n Instead of having fixed images, interactive drill-downs enable the readers to drill down to find out the reasons behind the predictions. In Tableau, a forecasted spike can be clicked and might provide the background variables, comparisons against related historical events, and even connections to follow-on datasets. This dynamic changes the meaning of dashboards from a passive consumption context to an active decision-making context. Make Interactivity the Gateway to Deeper Insight: Conclusion ปัญหาไม่ใช่การทําให้อัลกอริทึมทํางาน แต่การทํางาน ปัญหาที่แท้จริงคือวิธีการทําให้ผู้คนต้องการเชื่อในมันและยินดีที่จะใช้มัน การรวมรูปลักษณ์ Space-Age ที่ดึงดูดความสนใจของ Power BI และ Tableau กับการคาดการณ์ geekier-กว่าที่เคยของ ML และเพิ่มความสามารถในการอธิบายความสอดคล้องและเรื่องราวคุณจะเปลี่ยนแผงควบคุมเป็น "ต้องมี" แทนที่จะ "mehs" เนื่องจากแผงควบคุมที่มีประสิทธิภาพมากที่สุดบนพื้นฐานของ ML ไม่ใช่เพียงกราฟที่สวยงามเท่านั้น แต่ประเภทของประสบการณ์ข้อมูลที่ทําให้ผู้คนจูบยิ้มและพูดว่า "Ok ... ตอนนี้ฉันได้รับมัน" That is when predictive power no longer becomes a boardroom buzz phrase, but one that can put you in a position to pay or collect the rent.