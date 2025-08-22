نوی تاریخ

یو هوښيار دی، یو بل د بوټلیکر دی، او بل د Unhinged دی: د AI شخصیتونو ډیزاین کول

by
byThe_AI_Ethicist@hackercm7vboi4k0000356q3bkj7c9i

Interdisciplinary teacher writing irreverent essays on AI, philosophy, and cars.

2025/08/22
featured image - یو هوښيار دی، یو بل د بوټلیکر دی، او بل د Unhinged دی: د AI شخصیتونو ډیزاین کول
    Speed
    Voice
The_AI_Ethicist

About Author

The_AI_Ethicist HackerNoon profile picture
The_AI_Ethicist@hackercm7vboi4k0000356q3bkj7c9i

Interdisciplinary teacher writing irreverent essays on AI, philosophy, and cars.

Read my stories

تبصرې

avatar

hang tags

machine-learning#artificial-intelligence#ai-humor#llms#tech-satire#chatgpt#claude#grok#hackernoon-top-story

دا مقاله په کې وړاندې شوې وه

TerminalTerminalLiteLiteAlso published here

Related Stories