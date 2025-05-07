Dekodēšanas difūzijas modeļi: pamatkoncepcijas un PyTorch kods

Forward Diffusion Phase: We start with a real, high-quality image and add noise to it in steps to arrive at pure noise. Basically, we want to destroy the structure in the non-random data distribution that exists at the start.

Here, q is our forward process, x_t ​ the output of the forward process at time step t, x_(t-1)​ is an input at time step t. N is a normal distribution with sqrt(1 - β_t) x_{t-1} mean and β_tI variance.





β_t [also called the schedule] here controls the amount of noise added at time step = t whose value ranges from 0→1. Depending on the type of schedule you use, you arrive at what is close to pure noise sooner or later. i.e. β_1,…,β_T is a variance schedule (that is either learned or fixed) which, if well-behaved, ensures that x_T is almost an isotropic Gaussian at sufficiently large T.



