Modernizing Legacy E-Commerce Platforms: ຈາກ Oracle ATG ກັບ Cloud-Native Architectures

A silent revolution is brewing in e-commerce. Underneath the glossy user interfaces and one-click checkout buttons, a tectonic shift is happening in the technology behind this retail channel. Oracle ATG Commerce was the platform of record for large enterprises for many years; a time-tested workhorse for hundreds of businesses that were developing and growing their e-commerce practices. It was solid, no doubt. But the e-commerce game has changed, and now, speed, agility, and scalability are the name of the game. The old reliable monolith is being replaced, not because it failed, but because the future demands more. ປະເພດຂອງ Legacy Monoliths In order to understand how so many businesses are now saying goodbye to Oracle ATG, it is helpful to set the stage for how organizations are expected to engage with customers in today's digital commerce climate. Today, as consumers, we expect a seamless experience across device and channel, and that experience is expected to be fast. Innovating with new features, advanced personalization or payment flexibility, there is an expectation that organizations innovate all the time. The challenge is with the legacy systems, such as ATG. They were built in an era where change was measured in months, not days. One of the most difficult aspects to work with legacy platforms like ATG are that they are monolithic. What this means is that every aspect of the functionality is entwined into one block of code. ຖ້າຫາກວ່າທ່ານຕ້ອງການການປ່ຽນແປງສິ່ງທຸກຢ່າງ, ຄວາມອາດສາມາດແມ່ນວ່າທ່ານຈະຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງເຮັດໃຫ້ການປ່ຽນແປງບາງຢ່າງໃນພາກສ່ວນທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ, ການທົດສອບພວກເຂົາທັງຫມົດ, ແລະຫວັງວ່າທຸກສິ່ງອື່ນໆຍັງເຮັດວຽກ. Upgrading or deploying new features seems like a huge effort with delays, challenges, and continued rising costs. And let’s not even start on the horror stories of release weekends gone wrong. End of the Road ສໍາລັບ ATG Oracle ATG ໄດ້ຮັບການປິ່ນປົວຂອງຊີວິດຂອງຜະລິດຕະພັນຂອງຕົນ. ການສະຫນັບສະຫນູນໄດ້ປິ່ນປົວ, ການປັບປຸງບໍ່ໄດ້ປິ່ນປົວ, ແລະການປິ່ນປົວຄວາມປອດໄພແມ່ນເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. Companies sticking with ATG are essentially running a system that’s frozen in time, while the rest of the tech world races ahead. This is not a comfortable place to be when your competitors are rolling out new features in weeks and you’re still stuck writing change request documents. ການນໍາໃຊ້ Cloud-Native Future ໃນປັດຈຸບັນພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປໃນອາຍຸຂອງ cloud-native, microservices e-commerce platforms. Platforms ໃຫມ່ແມ່ນສ້າງຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນຈາກ ground up ເພື່ອໃຫ້ທ່ານຄວາມຍາວແລະການຂະຫຍາຍຕົວ. ພວກເຮົາ ກໍາ ລັງເຮັດທຸລະກິດໃນ 2012. ພວກເຮົາ ກໍາ ລັງເຮັດທຸລະກິດໃນ 2012. ພວກເຮົາ ກໍາ ລັງເຮັດທຸລະກິດໃນ 2012. ພວກເຮົາ ກໍາ ລັງເຮັດທຸລະກິດໃນ 2012. ພວກເຮົາ ກໍາ ລັງເຮັດທຸລະກິດໃນ 2012. Go ahead. Want to test a new checkout flow? Do it. There’s no need to wait for the next major release window. Headless Commerce and Microservices One of the hallmarks of this modern architecture is the concept of headless commerce. In short, the front-end experience -- what your customers see -- is separated from the back-end systems -- order processing, inventory management, promotion engine, etc. The decoupling means more flexibility in designing user experiences. front-end ສາມາດເປັນເວັບໄຊທ໌, app mobile, ຫຼື interface user ສໍາລັບອຸປະກອນ smart; ມັນສາມາດນໍາໃຊ້ back-end ທີ່ຖືກຂະຫຍາຍຕົວຢ່າງเดียวกัน. ນອກເຫນືອໄປຈາກນີ້, ຜູ້ພັດທະນາ front-end ສາມາດເຮັດວຽກ front-end ແລະບໍ່ມີການປິ່ນປົວຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງກ່ຽວກັບການປິ່ນປົວສິ່ງທຸກຢ່າງກ່ຽວກັບ back-end, ແລະອື່ນໆ. The Path to Modernization ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງຊອກຫາຜູ້ບໍລິສັດຫຼາຍກ່ວາຫຼາຍກ່ວາບໍລິສັດ adopting platforms ເຊັ່ນ commercetools, ໂດຍການ adoption ແລະ onboarding ຂອງພວກເຂົາ, ບໍລິສັດກໍາລັງຊອກຫາໄດ້ຢ່າງງ່າຍດາຍທີ່ຈະປ່ຽນແປງຈາກລະບົບ monolith ຂອງພວກເຂົາ. ການປ່ຽນແປງແມ່ນບໍ່ມີເສັ້ນຜ່າສູນກາງຂອງຕົນ. ການປ່ຽນແປງຈາກ monolith ກັບ microservices ຕ້ອງການເປັນ intentional. ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນການຕັດຢ່າງງ່າຍດາຍຂອງລະບົບສໍາລັບລະບົບ. ຖ້າຫາກວ່າທ່ານກໍາລັງຊອກຫາຂໍ້ມູນເພີ່ມເຕີມກ່ຽວກັບການບໍລິການຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ທ່ານສາມາດຊອກຫາຂໍ້ມູນເພີ່ມເຕີມກ່ຽວກັບການບໍລິການຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ຖ້າຫາກວ່າທ່ານກໍາລັງຊອກຫາຂໍ້ມູນເພີ່ມເຕີມກ່ຽວກັບການບໍລິການຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ທ່ານສາມາດຊອກຫາຂໍ້ມູນເພີ່ມເຕີມກ່ຽວກັບການບໍລິການຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ຊື່ຫຍໍ້ຂອງ : Migrate ການຮູ້ສຶກພື້ນຖານຂອງການປິ່ນປົວ e-commerce ຂອງທ່ານແມ່ນ Aspect Key ຂອງການປິ່ນປົວ. Domains ເຊັ່ນ: ການຄຸ້ມຄອງ catalogues, pricing, ການປິ່ນປົວ, ຂໍ້ມູນຂອງລູກຄ້າ, ແລະອື່ນໆຕ້ອງຖືກກວດສອບແລະຮູ້ສຶກໃນຂະນະທີ່ການປິ່ນປົວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ຖ້າຫາກວ່າທ່ານມີຄວາມຮູ້ທີ່ດີກ່ຽວກັບວິທີການເຮັດວຽກຂອງຫນັງສືເຫຼົ່ານີ້, ທ່ານສາມາດເລີ່ມຕົ້ນການປ່ຽນແປງພວກເຂົາໂດຍການປະທັບໃຈທີ່ທັນສະໄຫມ, ຫນັງສືຫນັງສື. ການເຮັດວຽກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ຖືກນໍາໃຊ້ຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງໂດຍການນໍາໃຊ້ຮູບແບບຕ່າງໆເຊັ່ນ: ການ strangler: ການກໍ່ສ້າງ side by side ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການປັບປຸງລະບົບທີ່ທັນສະໄຫມໃນຂະນະທີ່ມັນເປັນຄວາມປອດໄພເພື່ອຫຼຸດຜ່ອນລະບົບທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. Flexibility ໃນ execution Flexibility during this process is crucial. Each business is different and each has its own requirements. There is no single approach that works for all. Some companies will begin with customer data, migrating profiles and personalization logic to a new system. Other companies may want to start with product information and inventory management. The important part is to minimize disruption to the business, while maximizing the new architecture. Life After Migration ຫຼັງຈາກການຂົນສົ່ງໄດ້ຖືກປິ່ນປົວ, ບໍລິສັດໄດ້ງາມວ່າພວກເຮົາມີສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມສາມາດໃນການປິ່ນປົວ. ລະບົບການປິ່ນປົວໄດ້ຖືກປິ່ນປົວຈາກເດືອນຫຼັງຈາກມື້. ຂໍ້ມູນໃຫມ່ສາມາດຖືກນໍາໃຊ້ກັບຈໍານວນຫຼາຍຜູ້ໃຊ້ສໍາລັບການທົດສອບ, ແລະການປິ່ນປົວສາມາດຖືກປິ່ນປົວຢ່າງງ່າຍດາຍໂດຍໃຊ້ການທົດສອບທີ່ດີເລີດ. ການປິ່ນປົວຜົນປະໂຫຍດທີ່ໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍກ່ວາມື້ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ. Unlocking Innovation ຄວາມອາດສາມາດຂອງການທົດລອງແມ່ນມີປະເພດທີ່ຫນ້າສົນໃຈທີ່ສຸດຂອງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ e-commerce ໃນມື້ນີ້. Teams ແມ່ນບໍ່ເສຍຄ່າກັບຄວາມຈໍາກັດຂອງລະບົບ monolithic, ພວກເຮົາສາມາດນໍາໃຊ້ເຕັກໂນໂລຊີໃຫມ່, ການເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ກັບການບໍລິການທີ່ດີເລີດ, ແລະສ້າງປະສົບການໃຫມ່ທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດໄດ້ຢ່າງງ່າຍດາຍໃນຂະນະທີ່ການເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ການປະສົບການໃຫມ່ສາມາດເປັນຮູບແບບຂອງຄຸນນະສົມບັດ, ເຊັ່ນ: ການຄາດຄະເນດິນຟ້າອຸປະກອນ, ການຕະຫຼາດໂທລະສັບມືຖື, ແລະການປັບປຸງທີ່ໃຊ້ເວລາທີ່ແທ້ຈິງທີ່ຖືກກວດສອບເປັນສ່ວນບຸກຄົນ. ວິທະຍາສາດແລະວິທະຍາສາດ ໃນຖານະເປັນບໍລິສັດຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຊ່ຽວຊານໃນການຄົ້ນຄວ້າແລະການຄົ້ນຄວ້າຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ການບໍລິການ componentized ຫຼື modularized ເຮັດໃຫ້ບໍລິການທີ່ດີເລີດເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນກັບການແຂ່ງຂັນ - ເປັນຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍແລະປະສົບການລູກຄ້າທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ - ເພື່ອແຂ່ງຂັນ. ບໍລິສັດທີ່ບໍ່ modernize ການແກ້ໄຂຂອງພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມອຸດົມສົມບູນຄ້າຍຄືກັນກັບເຕັກໂນໂລຢີພຽງແຕ່, ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດເພື່ອ differentiate ຄວາມຄິດສ້າງສັນຂອງລູກຄ້າຂອງພວກເຂົາແລະຍັງຄົງຄົງໃນຕະຫຼາດຂອງພວກເຂົາ. ການບໍລິການ Imperative ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສືບຕໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການປະທັບໃຈກໍໂດຍການບໍລິການລູກຄ້າຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຫວັງວ່າຈະໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບທ່ານອີກເທື່ອຫນຶ່ງ! ວິທີການປັບປຸງອຸປະກອນການ e-commerce ແມ່ນບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ການຝຶກອົບຮົມໃນເຕັກໂນໂລຊີ. ມັນເປັນຄວາມຕ້ອງການການທຸລະກິດ. ມັນແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບການໃຫ້ບໍລິສັດຂອງທ່ານເຫມາະສົມສໍາລັບການປິ່ນປົວໃນສະພາບແວດລ້ອມອຸປະກອນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວ, ໃນເວລາທີ່ລູກຄ້າຄາດວ່າຈະເພີ່ມເຕີມແລະການປ່ຽນແປງຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ. ການເດີນທາງສາມາດເປັນທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງ, ແຕ່ສະຖານທີ່ຈຸດປະສົງແມ່ນມີຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍ.