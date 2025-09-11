Planning With Lighthouses - and Why You Need Delulu Goals

なぜライトハウスはトゥー・ド・リストを打つのか To-do lists are notorious: endless, guilt-inducing, and rarely connected to the larger picture. 数年前に、私は名付けられたフレームワークに出会った。 that replaced lists with something saner: milestones you can actually steer toward. “Lighthouses” アイデアは、あなたの来年をシリーズとしてマップすることです。 : you don’t need to see the whole coast; you just need to orient yourself toward the next light. beacons Here’s the breakdown: \n \n Imagine your life 12 months from now. Where do you live? What are you doing? How much do you earn? Who are you with? Keep it ambitious but not absurd. If you’re at $1k/month now, $10k/month is a stretch but plausible. “Owning a villa in Miami” is probably not the right 12-month beacon. One-year lighthouse. \n \n What’s halfway there? Signed clients? A new campaign launched? Landing a key role? These should be , not vague wishes. Six-month lighthouse. specific jobs to be done \n \n 3か月間の灯台:これがゴムが道に出会う場所です:どのような具体的な進展の兆候を示していますか? もしかしたら、「3つのケーススタディを発表する」、「顧客の支払いを確保する」、「私の本の草案を完成させる」かもしれません。 \n \n 1か月 → 1週間 → 2日 → 今日. それをさらに分解:次の点が避けられないように、それぞれの点ですでに完了しなければならないことは何ですか? 常に弾丸の点で。 常に答え:この瞬間に何が真実でなければならないか? The beauty of this framework is that it forces you to work backwards from the future, not forwards from the chaos of today. Each step shrinks the distance between “someday” and “right now.” Why This Matters \n \n \n \n \n \n You stop carrying 40 tasks in your head and instead focus on the two or three that matter right now. It reduces overwhelm. \n \n Every time you check a near-term lighthouse, you prove to yourself you’re moving forward. It builds momentum. \n \n If life shifts, you don’t throw away the map — you just adjust the beacons. It’s flexible. Delulu ライトハウス And then there’s the wildcard: the . Delulu Lighthouse 馬鹿に感じる夢を書く:マイアミのヴィラ、TEDステージ、ノーベル賞 possible — but almost laughable from where you stand today. humanly なぜ? なぜなら、私たちの脳は「合理的な」夢にアレルギーがあるからです. 彼らは想像力を論理だけで許す以上に引き上げるために目標を伸ばす必要があります. デルルーラの灯台は、あなたが達成可能だと考えるものの視野を広げます。 Six Reasons Delulu Goals Are Powerful 時間の経過とともに、私はデルーラの灯台がギミックではないことに気付きました。 \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Sometimes, the “realistic” goals you set aren’t actually yours. A hedge fund role and $400k salary might look good on paper, but if what you really want is a family-run hotel in Italy, no wonder you’re unmotivated. Delulu goals often dig out the wants. It surfaces your true desires. real \n \n Plan step by step, and you’ll often find your delulu isn’t that delusional. In one year? Maybe impossible. In 5–10 years? Absolutely doable. My own “full delulu” lighthouses: becoming a UN goodwill ambassador and, yes, a Nobel Peace Prize. Ridiculous now — but entirely achievable if you break it into decades. It shrinks the impossible. \n \n A clear lighthouse makes it easier to spot people already there. You can study their path, borrow strategies, and even ask them for advice. Humans are more accessible than we think. It helps you find role models. \n \n Set against a delulu lighthouse, your ordinary goals lose their intimidation factor. Closing three clients suddenly looks simple when you’ve already envisioned standing on a TED stage. It makes realistic goals feel easier. \n \n Wild goals often surface childhood dreams — the dealership in LA, the art career, the life by the sea. Reconciling those with your current adult plans removes hidden sabotage and unlocks more energy to act. It aligns your inner child with your adult self. \n \n In strategy, you often see three paths: pessimistic, realistic, and optimistic. The delulu lighthouse acts as the “ideal.” Even if life pulls you off course, you’ll land closer to it than you would if you’d only aimed for the “safe” middle. It works like scenario planning. What This Looks Like in Practice To make the framework less abstract, here are three quick scenarios — each showing both the realistic and the delulu lighthouse paths. The Career Switcher Realistic path \n \n \n \n \n \n land a product manager role in a mid-sized tech company. One year: 6ヶ月:認証を完了し、サイドプロジェクトを送信します。 3ヶ月:ポートフォリオのケーススタディを発表する。 draft a project brief and gather feedback. One month: reach out to one mentor for advice. Today: Delulu path \n \n \n \n \n \n : co-found a unicorn startup valued at $1B. One year 6ヶ月: $20M シリーズ A ラウンドを終了。 attract 100k active users and land press coverage. Three months: : assemble a star founding team. One month research and brainstorm 10 billion-dollar ideas. Today: フリーランサー Realistic path \n \n \n \n \n \n 1年:5年間の顧客から毎月5千ドルの収入。 6ヶ月:顧客2人がサインした。 one retainer + one big-ticket project. Three months: relaunch portfolio website. One month: 今日は、新しい3つのピッチを送ってください。 Delulu path \n \n \n \n \n \n win a Cannes Lions Grand Prix award. One year: land Nike as a flagship client. Six months: 3ヶ月:世界的にウイルス化するキャンペーンを制作する。 draft a pitch bold enough to grab an international brand. One month: Refresh your portfolio to make it look attractive for top clients. Today: The Writer Realistic path \n \n \n \n \n \n publish a novel. One year: 6ヶ月:40kの単語が完成しました。 20k words completed. Three months: finalize an outline. One month: write 500 words. Today: Delulu path \n \n \n \n \n \n hit #1 on the New York Times bestseller list. One year: land a seven-figure publishing deal. Six months: 3ヶ月:TikTok/BookTokでウイルス化し、競売戦争を引き起こす。 get a high-profile literary agent. One month: 今日は、第1章を書きます。 Note: these examples only show you one goal at a time, with one exemplary action to complete. But actual lighthouses are far more elaborate: \n \n Every goal usually requires a set of steps to complete by each milestone. \n \n Every lighthouse has to feature an elaborate description of the vision you have for your life – not just one goal at a time. 最終思考 Delulu Lighthouses are not about deceiving yourself. 彼らは自分自身を欺くことではありません。 — to imagine without limits, and then to test if those limits were real in the first place. permission では、今、あなたのデルルーの灯台は何ですか?そして、今日あなたがそれに向かって行うことのできない小さな一歩は何ですか?