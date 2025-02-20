ボットはサーバーのリソースを無駄にするのが大好き - 対抗する方法はこれだ

公開 Web サーバーを管理している場合、ボットが存在しない多数のページにアクセスしようとしていることに気付くでしょう。HAProxy を活用して、ボットを阻止しましょう。





ログには、 /.DS_Store 、 /backup.sql 、 /.vscode/sftp.json 、その他多数の URL の 404 ヒットが記録されています。これらのリクエストはほとんど無害ですが、もちろん、サーバーが実際にそれらの場所で何か提供できるものでない限り、ボットをなだめる必要があります。





なぜ？





サーバーにアクセスするのはリソースを大量に消費するタスクであり、ボットにはさまざまな URL の膨大なリストがあるため、役立つキャッシュ メカニズムはありません。また、ボットを停止することは常に安全対策となります。





これまで、Wordpress ログイン ページへの攻撃を軽減するために HAProxy を使用してきましたが、そのアプローチを拡張して 404 エラーもカバーしようという考えです。





ボットはあなたのサーバーに大混乱をもたらそうと全力を尽くします

私はSasa Tekovic からインスピレーションを得ました。具体的には、実際の検索エンジン クローラーをブロックせず、静的リソースで 404 を許可して、実際に欠落しているリソース (つまり、ユーザー側のエラー) によって正当なユーザーがブロックされないようにするということです。





実装する前に、ローカル テスト環境を立ち上げておくのが常に良いことです。Docker Docker 使用して HAProxy と Apache を起動してみましょう。404 404 返す実際のバックエンド サーバーが必要です。





version : '3' services: haproxy: image: haproxy:3.1.3-alpine ports: - "8100:80" volumes: - "./haproxy.cfg:/usr/local/etc/haproxy/haproxy.cfg" networks: - webnet apache: image: httpd:latest container_name: apache1 ports: - "8080:80" volumes: - ./html:/usr/local/apache2/htdocs/ networks: - webnet networks: webnet:





次に、 docker-compose up を実行するだけで、ブラウザで localhost:8100 アクセスできるようになります。





haproxy.cfg ファイルの内容はほぼ一目瞭然です:





global log stdout format raw daemon debug defaults log global mode http frontend main bind *:80 acl static_file path_end .css .js .jpg .jpeg .gif .ico .png .bmp .webp .csv .ttf .woff .svg .svgz acl excluded_user_agent hdr_reg(user-agent) -i (yahoo|yandex|kagi|(google|bing)bot) # tracks IPs but exclude hits on static files and search engine crawlers http-request track-sc0 src table mock_404_tracking if !static_file !excluded_user_agent # increment gpc0 if response code was 404 http-response sc-inc-gpc0(0) if { status 404 } # checks if the 404 error rate limit was exceeded http-request deny deny_status 403 content-type text/html lf-string "404 abuse" if { sc0_gpc0_rate(mock_404_tracking) ge 5 } # whatever backend you're using use_backend apache_servers backend apache_servers server apache1 apache1:80 maxconn 32 # mock backend to hold a stick table backend mock_404_tracking stick-table type ip size 100k expire 10m store gpc0,gpc0_rate(1m)





1 分間に 404 リクエストのヒットが 5 回を超えると、ボットは 10 分間禁止されます。









現状では、この設定により、過剰な 404 を生成するボットが効果的にレート制限されます。ただし、 HAProxy を使用して WordPress への攻撃をブロックした以前の例と統合することも必要です。





global log stdout format raw daemon debug defaults log global mode http frontend main bind *:80 # We may, or may not, be running this with Cloudflare acting as a CDN. # If Cloudflare is in front of our servers, user/bot IP will be in # 'CF-Connecting-IP', otherwise user IP with be in 'src'. So we make # sure to set a variable 'txn.actual_ip' that has the IP, no matter what http-request set-var(txn.actual_ip) hdr_ip(CF-Connecting-IP) if { hdr(CF-Connecting-IP) -m found } http-request set-var(txn.actual_ip) src if !{ hdr(CF-Connecting-IP) -m found } # gets the actual IP on logs log-format "%ci\ %hr\ %ft\ %b/%s\ %Tw/%Tc/%Tt\ %B\ %ts\ %r\ %ST\ %Tr IP:%{+Q}[var(txn.actual_ip)]" # common static files where we may get 404 errors and also common search engine # crawlers that we don't want blocked acl static_file path_end .css .js .jpg .jpeg .gif .ico .png .bmp .webp .csv .ttf .woff .svg .svgz acl excluded_user_agent hdr_reg(user-agent) -i (yahoo|yandex|kagi|google|bing) # paths where we will rate limit users to prevent Wordpress abuse acl is_wp_login path_end -i /wp-login.php /xmlrpc.php /xmrlpc.php acl is_post method POST # 404 abuse blocker # track IPs but exclude hits on static files and search engine crawlers # increment gpc0 counter if response status was 404 and deny if rate exceeded http-request track-sc0 var(txn.actual_ip) table mock_404_track if !static_file !excluded_user_agent http-response sc-inc-gpc0(0) if { status 404 } http-request deny deny_status 403 content-type text/html lf-string "404 abuse" if { sc0_gpc0_rate(mock_404_track) ge 5 } # wordpress abuse blocker # track IPs if the request hits one of the monitored paths with a POST request # increment gpc1 counter if path was hit and deny if rate exceeded http-request track-sc1 var(txn.actual_ip) table mock_wplogin_track if is_wp_login is_post http-request sc-inc-gpc1(1) if is_wp_login is_post http-request deny deny_status 403 content-type text/html lf-string "login abuse" if { sc1_gpc1_rate(mock_wplogin_track) ge 5 } # your backend, here using apache for demonstration purposes use_backend apache_servers backend apache_servers server apache1 apache1:80 maxconn 32 # mock backends for storing sticky tables backend mock_404_track stick-table type ip size 100k expire 10m store gpc0,gpc0_rate(1m) backend mock_wplogin_track stick-table type ip size 100k expire 10m store gpc1,gpc1_rate(1m)





2 つの stick tables を持って走り、両方の脅威を阻止します。





これで完了です。HAProxy は、単純なリバース プロキシとしてだけでなく、さまざまな用途に使用できます。これは、小さなスイス ナイフです。





