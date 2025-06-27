サルティングテクニックを使用してApache Sparkでデータスキーを修正する方法

大規模なデータセットで作業する場合Apache Spark共通のパフォーマンス問題はdata skewこれは、いくつかのキーがdominateデータの配布は、導くunevenパーティションや遅いクエリで、主に必要な操作中に発生します。shufflingまるでjoinsもしくは定期aggregations.
スカウトを減らす実践的な方法は、salting, これは、複数のパーティションに重いキーを人工的に広げることを意味します. この投稿では、私は実用的な例であなたを導きます。
How Salting Solves Data Skew 問題を解決する方法
を追加するArandomly結合キーに数を生成し、この結合キーを結合すると、大きなキーをより均等に配布できます。これはデータの配布をより均一にし、より多くの従業員に負荷を配布する代わりに、ほとんどのデータを一人の従業員に送信し、他の従業員を無職にします。
塩の利点
-
Reduced Skew: Spreads data evenly across partitions, preventing a few workers overload and improves utilization.
-
Improved Performance: Speeds up joins and aggregations by balancing the workload.
-
Avoids Resource Contention: Reduces the risk of out-of-memory errors caused by large, uneven partitions.
いつソーセージを使うか
歪んだキーを使用する合併または合併の際には、長いシャフルタイムやデータの歪みによる実行器の失敗に気付いたときにソールを使用します. It is also useful in real-time streaming applications where partitioning affects data processing efficiency, or when most workers are idle while a few are stuck in a running state.
Salting Example in Scala(スカラ)
いくつかのデータを生成し、Aunbalanced2 つのデータセットを組み合わせる必要があると仮定できます: 1 つは大きなデータセットで、もう一つは小さなデータセットです。
import org.apache.spark.sql.SparkSession
import org.apache.spark.sql.functions._
// Simulated large dataset with skew
val largeDF = Seq(
(1, "txn1"), (1, "txn2"), (1, "txn3"), (2, "txn4"), (3, "txn5")
).toDF("customer_id", "transaction")
// Small dataset
val smallDF = Seq(
(1, "Ahmed"), (2, "Ali"), (3, "Hassan")
).toDF("customer_id", "name")
私たちが使用する大きなデータセットに塩分列を追加します。randomization大きなキーの値を小さなパーティションに分散する
// Step 1: create a salting key in the large dataset
val numBuckets = 3
val saltedLargeDF = largeDF.
withColumn("salt", (rand() * numBuckets).cast("int")).
withColumn("salted_customer_id", concat($"customer_id", lit("_"), $"salt"))
saltedLargeDF.show()
+-----------+-----------+----+------------------+
|customer_id|transaction|salt|salted_customer_id|
+-----------+-----------+----+------------------+
| 1| txn1| 1| 1_1|
| 1| txn2| 1| 1_1|
| 1| txn3| 2| 1_2|
| 2| txn4| 2| 2_2|
| 3| txn5| 0| 3_0|
+-----------+-----------+----+------------------+
大規模なデータセットのすべての可能なランダム化ソースキーをカバーするために、私たちはexplodeすべての可能な塩値を持つ小さなデータセット
// Step 2: Explode rows in smallDF for possible salted keys
val saltedSmallDF = (0 until numBuckets).toDF("salt").
crossJoin(smallDF).
withColumn("salted_customer_id", concat($"customer_id", lit("_"), $"salt"))
saltedSmallDF.show()
+----+-----------+------+------------------+
|salt|customer_id| name|salted_customer_id|
+----+-----------+------+------------------+
| 0| 1| Ahmed| 1_0|
| 1| 1| Ahmed| 1_1|
| 2| 1| Ahmed| 1_2|
| 0| 2| Ali| 2_0|
| 1| 2| Ali| 2_1|
| 2| 2| Ali| 2_2|
| 0| 3|Hassan| 3_0|
| 1| 3|Hassan| 3_1|
| 2| 3|Hassan| 3_2|
+----+-----------+------+------------------+
2つのデータセットを簡単に組み合わせることができます。
// Step 3: Perform salted join
val joinedDF = saltedLargeDF.
join(saltedSmallDF, Seq("salted_customer_id", "customer_id"), "inner").
select("customer_id", "transaction", "name")
joinedDF.show()
+-----------+-----------+------+
|customer_id|transaction| name|
+-----------+-----------+------+
| 1| txn2| Ahmed|
| 1| txn1| Ahmed|
| 1| txn3| Ahmed|
| 2| txn4| Ali|
| 3| txn5|Hassan|
+-----------+-----------+------+
Python でのサンプルサンプル
from pyspark.sql import SparkSession
from pyspark.sql.functions import col, rand, lit, concat
from pyspark.sql.types import IntegerType
# Simulated large dataset with skew
largeDF = spark.createDataFrame([
(1, "txn1"), (1, "txn2"), (1, "txn3"), (2, "txn4"), (3, "txn5")
], ["customer_id", "transaction"])
# Small dataset
smallDF = spark.createDataFrame([
(1, "Ahmed"), (2, "Ali"), (3, "Hassan")
], ["customer_id", "name"])
# Step 1: create a salting key in the large dataset
numBuckets = 3
saltedLargeDF = largeDF.withColumn("salt", (rand() * numBuckets).cast(IntegerType())) \
.withColumn("salted_customer_id", concat(col("customer_id"), lit("_"), col("salt")))
# Step 2: Explode rows in smallDF for possible salted keys
salt_range = spark.range(0, numBuckets).withColumnRenamed("id", "salt")
saltedSmallDF = salt_range.crossJoin(smallDF) \
.withColumn("salted_customer_id", concat(col("customer_id"), lit("_"), col("salt")))
# Step 3: Perform salted join
joinedDF = saltedLargeDF.join(
saltedSmallDF,
on=["salted_customer_id", "customer_id"],
how="inner"
).select("customer_id", "transaction", "name")
ノート
- このコードでは、spark.range(...) を使用して Scala の (0 から numBuckets.toDF (「塩」) を模します。
- コラム表現は col(...), lit(...), and concat(...) を使用して処理します。
- Cast to integer は .cast(IntegerType()) を使用します。
タグ : 選択
ナンバー
ナンバー
- numBuckets = 100 を設定すると、各キーは 100 個のサブパーティションに分割できますが、データセットのスクワウプロフィールに基づいて異なる値をテストしてください。
- If you know how to identify the skewed keys, then you can apply the salting for those keys only, and set the salting for other keys as literal
0, e.x.
-
// Step 1: create a salting key in the large dataset val numBuckets = 3 val saltedLargeDF = largeDF. withColumn("salt", when($"customer_id" === 1, (rand() * numBuckets).cast("int")).otherwise(lit(0))). withColumn("salted_customer_id", concat($"customer_id", lit("_"), $"salt")) // Step 2: Explode rows in smallDF for possible salted keys val saltedSmallDF = (0 until numBuckets).toDF("salt"). crossJoin(smallDF.filter($"customer_id" === 1)). select("customer_id", "salt", "name"). union(smallDF.filter($"customer_id" =!= 1).withColumn("salt", lit(0)).select("customer_id", "salt", "name")). withColumn("salted_customer_id", concat($"customer_id", lit("_"), $"salt"))
-
Rule of Thumb:小さい(例えば、10-20)を開始し、観察されたシャフルサイズとタスクランタイムに基づいて徐々に増加します。
最終思考
シンプルでシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシンプルなシ
SKEWED JOIN適切な調節とモニタリングにより、このテクニックは非常に歪んだデータセットでの作業実行時間を大幅に減らすことができます。
最初に掲載されました https://practical-software.com on May 11, 2025.オリジナル・Published at