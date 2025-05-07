דוגמאות דיפוזיציה: מושגים מרכזיים וקוד PyTorch

במאמר זה, אני מתכוון לנסות להדביק את המהות של מודלים של הפצה כדי לתת לך את האינטואיציה הבסיסית, הליבה מאחוריהם, עם קוד כדי להכשיר מודל של הפצה בסיסית מיושם ב- PyTorch בסוף.
Definition:הגדרה :
Diffusion modelזהו סוג של מודל גנרטורי ב-Machine Learning, המשמש ליצירת נתונים באיכות גבוהה [כמו תמונות] החל רעש טהור. נתונים נשמעים באמצעות שלבים של הפצה בעקבות שרשרת מרקוב [כפי שהוא רצף של אירועים סטוכסטיים שבהם כל צעד תלוי בשלב הזמן הקודם] ולאחר מכן מחדש על ידי למידה של תהליך ההפוך.
בואו נחזור קצת אחורה כדי להבין את הרעיון הבסיסי מאחורי מודלים של הפצה.“למידה עמוקה ללא פיקוח באמצעות תרמדינמיקה ללא איזון”[1]המחברים מתארים את זה כ:למידה עמוקה ללא פיקוח באמצעות תרמדינמיקה ללא איזון
הרעיון העיקרי, בהשראת הפיזיקה הסטטיסטית ללא איזון, הוא להרוס באופן שיטתי ולאט לאט את המבנה בהפצה של נתונים באמצעות תהליך הפצה קדימה iterative.We then learn a reverse diffusion process that restores structure in data, giving a highly flexible and tractable generative model of the data.
The essential idea, inspired by non-equilibrium statistical physics, is to systematically and slowly destroy structure in a data distribution through an iterative forward diffusion process. We then learn a reverse diffusion process that restores structure in data, yielding a highly flexible and tractable generative model of the data.
תהליך ההפצה מחולק בעיקר לשלב קדימה והפוך.בואו ניקח את הדוגמה של יצירת תמונות באיכות גבוהה מציאותיות באמצעות מודלים ההפצה.
-
Forward Diffusion Phase: We start with a real, high-quality image and add noise to it in steps to arrive at pure noise. Basically, we want to destroy the structure in the non-random data distribution that exists at the start.
Here, q is our forward process,
x_t the output of the forward process at time step t,
x_(t-1)is an input at time step t. N is a normal distribution with
sqrt(1 - β_t) x_{t-1}mean and
β_tIvariance.
β_t[also called the schedule] here controls the amount of noise added at time step = t whose value ranges from 0→1. Depending on the type of schedule you use, you arrive at what is close to pure noise sooner or later. i.e. β_1,…,β_T is a variance schedule (that is either learned or fixed) which, if well-behaved, ensures that
x_Tis almost an isotropic Gaussian at sufficiently large T.
-
Reverse Diffusion Phase: This is where the actual machine learning takes place. As the name suggests, we try to transform the noise back into a sample from the target distribution in this phase. i.e. the model is learning to denoise pure Gaussian noise into a clean image. Once the neural network has been trained, this ability can be used to generate new images out of Gaussian noise through step-by-step reverse diffusion.
Since one cannot readily estimate
q(x_(t-1)|x_t), we need to learn a model
p_thetato approximate the conditional probabilities for the reverse diffusion process.
-
We want to model the probability density of an earlier time step given the current. If we apply this reverse formula for all time steps T→0, we can trace our steps back to the original data distribution. The time step information is provided usually as positional embeddings to the model. It is worth mentioning here that the diffusion model predicts the entire noise to be removed at a given timestep to make it equivalent to the image at the start, and not just the delta between the current and previous time step. However, we only subtract part of it and move to the next step. That is how the diffusion process works.
כדי לסכם, באופן עקרוני, מודל ההפצהdestroys the structure in training dataעל ידי הוספת נוספת של רעש גאוס, ולאחר מכןlearns to recoverלאחר אימון, ניתן להשתמש במודל ההפצה כדי ליצור נתונים על ידי פשוטpassing randomly sampled noise through the “learned” denoising processלקבלת הסבר מתמטי מפורט, בדוק את הבלוג הזה [4].
Implementation:יישום :
אנחנו נשתמש בOxford Flowers102 קבוצת נתונים, המכיל תמונות של פרחים ב 102 קטגוריות, ולבנות מודל פשוט מאוד למטרות מאמר זה כדי להבין את הרעיון הבסיסי ויישום של מודלים הפצה.
Forward phase:מאחר שהסכום של הגאוסים הוא גם גאוס, למרות שהסכום של רעש הוא רצוף, ניתן לחשב מראש גרסה רועשת של תמונת ההכנסה לשלב זמן ספציפי [2].
def linear_beta_schedule(timesteps, start=1e-4, end=2e-2):
"""Creates a linearly increasing noise schedule."""
return torch.linspace(start, end, timesteps)
def get_idx_from_list(vals, t, x_shape):
""" Returns a specific index t of a passed list of values vals. """
batch_size = t.shape[0]
out = vals.gather(-1, t.cpu())
return out.reshape(batch_size, *((1,) * (len(x_shape) - 1))).to(t.device)
def forward_diffusion_sample(x_0, t, device="cpu"):
""" Takes an image and a timestep as input and returns the noisy version of it."""
noise = torch.randn_like(x_0)
sqrt_alphas_cumprod_t = get_index_from_list(sqrt_alphas_cumprod, t, x_0.shape)
sqrt_one_minus_alphas_cumprod_t = get_idx_from_list(sqrt_one_minus_alphas_cumprod, t, x_0.shape)
return sqrt_alphas_cumprod_t.to(device) * x_0.to(device) + sqrt_one_minus_alphas_cumprod_t.to(device) * noise.to(device), noise.to(device)
T = 300 # Total number of timesteps
betas = linear_beta_schedule(T)
# Precompute values for efficiency
alphas = 1. - betas
alphas_cumprod = torch.cumprod(alphas, dim=0)
alphas_cumprod_prev = F.pad(alphas_cumprod[:-1], (1, 0), value=1.0)
sqrt_recip_alphas = torch.sqrt(1. / alphas)
sqrt_alphas_cumprod = torch.sqrt(alphas_cumprod)
sqrt_one_minus_alphas_cumprod = torch.sqrt(1. - alphas_cumprod)
posterior_variance = betas * (1. - alphas_cumprod_prev) / (1. - alphas_cumprod)
Reverse Diffusion Phase:זהו שלב denoising שבו המודל לומד להעריך את הרעש הוסיף בכל שלב זמן.
ConvBlockשכבת התחתונה משתמשת בשילוב של שלב זמן סינוזואידי, שמקבלת את הקשר הזמני כדי להכריח את היציאה הקונבוציונלית.
class SinusoidalPositionEmbeddings(nn.Module):
def __init__(self, dim):
super().__init__()
self.dim = dim
def forward(self, t):
half_dim = self.dim // 2
scale = math.log(10000) / (half_dim - 1)
freqs = torch.exp(torch.arange(half_dim, device=t.device) * -scale)
angles = t[:, None] * freqs[None, :]
return torch.cat([angles.sin(), angles.cos()], dim=-1)
class ConvBlock(nn.Module):
def __init__(self, in_channels, out_channels, time_emb_dim, upsample=False):
super().__init__()
self.time_mlp = nn.Linear(time_emb_dim, out_channels)
self.upsample = upsample
self.conv1 = nn.Conv2d(in_channels * 2 if upsample else in_channels, out_channels, kernel_size=3, padding=1)
self.transform = (
nn.ConvTranspose2d(out_channels, out_channels, kernel_size=4, stride=2, padding=1)
if upsample else
nn.Conv2d(out_channels, out_channels, kernel_size=4, stride=2, padding=1)
)
self.conv2 = nn.Conv2d(out_channels, out_channels, kernel_size=3, padding=1)
self.bn1 = nn.BatchNorm2d(out_channels)
self.bn2 = nn.BatchNorm2d(out_channels)
self.relu = nn.ReLU()
def forward(self, x, t):
h = self.bn1(self.relu(self.conv1(x)))
time_emb = self.relu(self.time_mlp(t))[(..., ) + (None,) * 2]
h = h + time_emb
h = self.bn2(self.relu(self.conv2(h)))
return self.transform(h)
class SimpleUNet(nn.Module):
"""Simplified U-Net for denoising diffusion models."""
def __init__(self):
super().__init__()
image_channels = 3
down_channels = (64, 128, 256, 512, 1024)
up_channels = (1024, 512, 256, 128, 64)
output_channels = 3
time_emb_dim = 32
self.time_mlp = nn.Sequential(
SinusoidalPositionEmbeddings(time_emb_dim),
nn.Linear(time_emb_dim, time_emb_dim),
nn.ReLU()
)
self.init_conv = nn.Conv2d(image_channels, down_channels[0], kernel_size=3, padding=1)
self.down_blocks = nn.ModuleList([
ConvBlock(down_channels[i], down_channels[i+1], time_emb_dim)
for i in range(len(down_channels) - 1)
])
self.up_blocks = nn.ModuleList([
ConvBlock(up_channels[i], up_channels[i+1], time_emb_dim, upsample=True)
for i in range(len(up_channels) - 1)
])
self.final_conv = nn.Conv2d(up_channels[-1], output_channels, kernel_size=1)
def forward(self, x, t):
t_emb = self.time_mlp(t)
x = self.init_conv(x)
skip_connections = []
for block in self.down_blocks:
x = block(x, t_emb)
skip_connections.append(x)
for block in self.up_blocks:
skip_x = skip_connections.pop()
x = torch.cat([x, skip_x], dim=1)
x = block(x, t_emb)
return self.final_conv(x)
model = SimpleUnet()
מטרת האימון היא אובדן MSE פשוט, חישוב ההבדל בין הרעש בפועל לבין תחזית המודל של הרעש הזה.
def get_loss(model, x_0, t, device):
x_noisy, noise = forward_diffusion_sample(x_0, t, device)
noise_pred = model(x_noisy, t)
return F.mse_loss(noise, noise_pred)
לבסוף, לאחר אימון המודל במשך 300 תקופות, אנו יכולים להתחיל לייצר תמונות מציאותיות של פרחים על ידי דגימה של רעש גאוסה טהור ולהאכיל אותו באמצעות תהליך הפצת הפוך למדתי.
References:
- למידה עמוקה ללא פיקוח באמצעות Nonequilibrium Thermodynamics Sohl-Dickstein, J. et al.
- דנואיזציה של מודלים סבירים של התפשטות Ho et al. [2020]
- מודלים להפיץ להכות GANs על תמונה סינתזה Dhariwal ו ניקול [2021]
- זה הבלוג המדהים עבור צלילה עמוקה יותר לתוך המתמטיקה מאחורי מודלים הפצה.
- אחסון זה גישה לאוסף של משאבים ומאמרים על מודלים הפצה.