¿Estás cansado de los chatbots rotos? esta actualización de IA lo arregla todo

por Ritesh Modi15m2025/05/05
La llamada de funciones permite que los modelos de IA identifiquen cuándo utilizar herramientas externas y cómo formatar los datos correctamente, transformando la IA de hablar de tareas a realizarlas realmente. Ya sea que utilice el estándar OpenAI o Azure OpenAI, el concepto central sigue siendo el mismo, aunque la implementación difiera en la inicialización del cliente, la autenticación y la referencia de implementación. OpenAI ofrece un acceso más sencillo para los individuos y los pequeños equipos, mientras que Azure OpenAI proporciona seguridad de nivel empresarial e integración con el ecosistema de Microsoft, que requiere más configuración pero ofrece una gobernanza de datos mejorada.
featured image - ¿Estás cansado de los chatbots rotos? esta actualización de IA lo arregla todo
Ritesh Modi HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

¿Alguna vez has estado atrapado hablando con alguien que simplemente no obtiene lo que estás pidiendo? como cuando dices a tu amigo que necesitas un viaje al aeropuerto a las 6 de la mañana, y comienzan a decirte sobre sus restaurantes favoritos del aeropuerto en lugar?

¿Qué es la Función Calling?

Es como tener un asistente inteligente que no solo entiende lo que quieres, sino que sabe cuándo sacar su teléfono para comprobar el tiempo, buscar direcciones o llamar un taxi.


En términos técnicos, la llamada de funciones permite a los modelos de IA identificar cuándo utilizar funciones específicas, qué parámetros pasar y cómo formatar los datos correctamente, todo desde las instrucciones del lenguaje natural.

The Dark Ages: Antes de la llamada de la función

Antes de la llamada de funciones, las cosas eran... desordenadas.Si querías que una IA usara herramientas externas, tenías dos opciones igualmente frustrantes:


  1. Train the AI to generate exact API calls (which often went wrong)

  2. Write complex code to parse AI responses and extract parameters


Es como intentar enseñar a alguien un baile describiendo los movimientos en palabras en lugar de mostrarlos.Dirías algo como, "Necesito datos meteorológicos para Nueva York" y la IA respondería con texto sobre el tiempo, no los datos reales que necesitabas.


Recuerdo construir un chatbot que debía reservar reservas de restaurante. Sin la función de llamada, le diría a los usuarios, "¡He reservado su mesa!" sin conectarse realmente a ningún sistema de reservas.

Por qué la función llama las cosas

El llamado de la función puente la brecha entre el lenguaje humano y los sistemas informáticos.


  1. It's more reliable - the AI structures data exactly as functions need it

  2. It's more capable - an AI can access real-time data, control devices, or run calculations

  3. It's more natural - users can make requests in plain language


Piense en la llamada de la función como dando a una IA acceso a una caja de herramientas. Antes, sólo podía hablar de martillos.

Una manera sencilla de pensarlo

Imagínese que está en una cafetería.Cuando usted dice, "Me gustaría un latte medio con leche de avena", usted es esencialmente "función llamando" al barista.

La función puede parecer:


make_coffee(size="medium", drink_type="latte", milk="oat")


El barista sabe:


  1. Identify the function needed (make a drink)

  2. Extract the parameters (size, type, milk choice)

  3. Execute the function (make the coffee)

  4. Return the result (your drink)


Sin la llamada de la función, obtendrías una respuesta como: "Un latte medio con leche de avena suena delicioso!" pero no el café real.Hope you get the idea !


La mecánica del núcleo detrás de la llamada de funciones

En su corazón, la llamada de funciones funciona debido a varias innovaciones técnicas que trabajan juntas:


  1. Structured Function Definitions: When you define functions for an AI model to use, you provide a clear schema that includes the function name, description, and parameter specifications with their types and requirements. This JSON schema helps the model understand not just what the function does, but exactly what information it needs to execute properly.


  2. Intent Recognition: The AI model analyzes user input to determine when a function should be called. Modern models like GPT-4 can recognize when a user's request could be satisfied by calling an external function, even when the user doesn't explicitly ask for it.


  3. Parameter Extraction: The model identifies and extracts relevant parameters from natural language, converting them into the structured format required by the function. For example, when someone asks about Microsoft stock, the model knows to extract "MSFT" as the ticker parameter.


  4. Response Formatting: After a function executes, the model receives the result and incorporates it into a natural language response, creating a seamless experience for the user.


  5. Context Awareness: The model maintains context throughout the conversation, allowing it to use previous function calls and responses to inform new function calls.

️ Código Scaffolding para la llamada de funciones

Aquí está una plantilla que puede usar para comenzar con la llamada de funciones usando la API de OpenAI:


from openai import OpenAI
import json

# Initialize the client
client = OpenAI()

# Define your functions
functions = [
    {
        "type": "function",
        "function": {
            "name": "your_function_name",
            "description": "Description of what this function does",
            "parameters": {
                "type": "object",
                "properties": {
                    "param1": {
                        "type": "string",
                        "description": "Description of parameter 1"
                    },
                    "param2": {
                        "type": "integer",
                        "description": "Description of parameter 2"
                    }
                },
                "required": ["param1"]
            }
        }
    }
]

# Your actual implementation of the function
def your_function_name(param1, param2=None):
    # Your code here
    result = f"Did something with {param1}"
    if param2:
        result += f" and {param2}"
    return result

# Process messages and handle function calls
def process_with_function_calling(messages):
    # Get response from the model
    response = client.chat.completions.create(
        model="gpt-4o",
        messages=messages,
        tools=functions,
        tool_choice="auto"
    )
    
    response_message = response.choices[0].message
    
    # Check if the model wants to call a function
    if response_message.tool_calls:
        # Append the model's response to messages
        messages.append(response_message)
        
        # Process each function call
        for tool_call in response_message.tool_calls:
            function_name = tool_call.function.name
            function_args = json.loads(tool_call.function.arguments)
            
            # Call the function
            if function_name == "your_function_name":
                function_response = your_function_name(
                    function_args.get("param1"),
                    function_args.get("param2")
                )
                
                # Append the function response to messages
                messages.append({
                    "role": "tool",
                    "tool_call_id": tool_call.id,
                    "name": function_name,
                    "content": function_response
                })
        
        # Get a new response from the model
        second_response = client.chat.completions.create(
            model="gpt-4o",
            messages=messages
        )
        
        return second_response.choices[0].message.content
    
    return response_message.content

# Example usage
messages = [{"role": "user", "content": "Your user query here"}]
result = process_with_function_calling(messages)
print(result)


☀️ Un ejemplo de trabajo: Meteorólogo

Pongamos esto en práctica con una simple función de comprobación del tiempo usando Azure OpenAI:




from openai import AzureOpenAI
import json
import requests


# Initialize the Azure OpenAI client
client = AzureOpenAI(
    api_key="your key",  
    api_version="2024-10-21",  # Make sure to use a version that supports function calling
    azure_endpoint="your endpoint"
)


# Define the weather function
weather_functions = [
    {
        "type": "function",
        "function": {
            "name": "get_weather",
            "description": "Get current weather for a location",
            "parameters": {
                "type": "object",
                "properties": {
                    "location": {
                        "type": "string",
                        "description": "City name, e.g., 'San Francisco'"
                    },
                    "unit": {
                        "type": "string",
                        "enum": ["celsius", "fahrenheit"],
                        "description": "Temperature unit"
                    }
                },
                "required": ["location"]
            }
        }
    }
]

# Implement the weather function
def get_weather(location, unit="celsius"):
    # In a real app, you'd call a weather API here
    # This is a mock implementation
    weather_data = {
        "San Francisco": {"temp": 18, "condition": "Foggy"},
        "New York": {"temp": 22, "condition": "Partly Cloudy"},
        "London": {"temp": 15, "condition": "Rainy"},
        "Tokyo": {"temp": 24, "condition": "Sunny"}
    }
    
    # Get data for the location or return a default
    data = weather_data.get(location, {"temp": 20, "condition": "Unknown"})
    
    # Convert temperature if needed
    temp = data["temp"]
    if unit == "fahrenheit":
        temp = (temp * 9/5) + 32
    
    return f"It's currently {data['condition']} and {temp}°{'F' if unit == 'fahrenheit' else 'C'} in {location}."

# Process messages with weather function
def check_weather(user_query):
    messages = [{"role": "user", "content": user_query}]
    
    # Get response from the model
    response = client.chat.completions.create(
        model="gpt-4o-mini",  # The name you gave your deployment
        messages=[{"role": "user", "content": user_query}],
        tools=weather_functions,
        tool_choice="auto"
    )
    
    response_message = response.choices[0].message
    
    # Check if the model wants to call the weather function
    if response_message.tool_calls:
        # Append the model's response to messages
        messages.append(response_message)
        
        # Process each function call
        for tool_call in response_message.tool_calls:
            function_name = tool_call.function.name
            function_args = json.loads(tool_call.function.arguments)
            
            # Call the weather function
            if function_name == "get_weather":
                function_response = get_weather(
                    function_args.get("location"),
                    function_args.get("unit", "celsius")
                )
                
                # Append the function response to messages
                messages.append({
                    "role": "tool",
                    "tool_call_id": tool_call.id,
                    "name": function_name,
                    "content": function_response
                })
        
        # Get a new response from the model
        second_response = client.chat.completions.create(
            model="gpt-4o-mini",
            messages=messages
        )
        
        return second_response.choices[0].message.content
    
    return response_message.content

# Try it out
result = check_weather("What's the weather like in Tokyo right now?")
print(result)


Cuando ejecutes este código con la consulta "¿Cómo es el tiempo en Tokio ahora?", la IA:


  1. Recognize it needs weather data

  2. Call the get_weather function with "Tokyo" as the location

  3. Receive the weather data

  4. Generate a natural response with the information


En lugar de adivinar o elaborar información meteorológica, proporciona datos reales a través de la función.


️ La salida: función del tiempo llamando a la acción


Cuando ejecutamos nuestro ejemplo meteorológico con la consulta "¿Cómo es el tiempo en Tokio ahora?", la magia de la función llamando surge a la vida. El modelo primero reconoce que esto es una solicitud meteorológica y estructura una llamada de función con los parámetros:{"location": "Tokyo", "unit": "celsius"}Este formato JSON se envía a nuestroget_weatherfunción, que recupera los datos meteorológicos mock que hemos definido: una temperatura de 24°C y condiciones "Sunny".


Output from previous code


¿Quieres usar OpenAI en lugar de Azure OpenAI?


La principal diferencia entreOpenAIyAzure OpenAILa implementación está enhow you initialize the clientCon OpenAI, se utiliza el cliente estándar con una clave de API directa, mientras que Azure OpenAI requiere su cliente específico junto con parámetros adicionales comoazure_endpointyapi_versionCuando realiza llamadas de funciones, OpenAI hace referencia a los modelos por sus nombres estándar, mientras que Azure OpenAI requiere que utilice el nombre de implementación creado en su portal de Azure. Esto refleja el enfoque empresarial de Azure, ofreciendo seguridad adicional e integración con el ecosistema de Microsoft a costa de una configuración ligeramente más compleja.


Aquí está la comparación de códigos:


# Standard OpenAI implementation
from openai import OpenAI

# Initialize the client
client = OpenAI(
    api_key="your-openai-api-key"
)

# Make an API call
response = client.chat.completions.create(
    model="gpt-4o",  # Standard model name
    messages=[{"role": "user", "content": "What's the weather in Seattle?"}],
    tools=functions,
    tool_choice="auto"
)



# Azure OpenAI implementation
from openai import AzureOpenAI

# Initialize the client - requires more parameters
client = AzureOpenAI(
    api_key="your-azure-openai-api-key",
    api_version="2023-07-01-preview",  # Azure-specific
    azure_endpoint="https://your-resource-name.openai.azure.com"  # Azure-specific
)

# Make an API call
response = client.chat.completions.create(
    model="your-deployed-model-name",  # The name you gave your deployment in Azure
    messages=[{"role": "user", "content": "What's the weather in Seattle?"}],
    tools=functions,
    tool_choice="auto"
)


El nuevo mundo de las posibilidades

La llamada de funciones ha cambiado todo. AI ahora puede:


  • Book real appointments

  • Look up real-time data

  • Control smart home devices

  • Query databases

  • Process payments

  • And much more


Es la diferencia entre una IA que puede hablar sobre el mundo y una que realmente puede interactuar con él.


La próxima vez que pida a un chatbot las noticias de hoy o para encender sus luces, recuerde: es la función de llamada que está haciendo que la magia ocurra detrás de las escenas.


En resumen

El llamado de funciones puente la brecha entre el lenguaje humano y los sistemas informáticos. Permite a la IA comprender cuándo llamar a herramientas y servicios externos utilizando datos correctamente formalizados, ya sea que esté utilizando OpenAI directamente o el Servicio OpenAI de Azure.Hemos explorado cómo transforma la IA de los respondedores pasivos a agentes activos capaces de tomar acciones concretas basadas en solicitudes de lenguaje natural.Las dos plataformas soportan esta capacidad revolucionaria, aunque difieren en detalles de implementación, modelos de seguridad e integración del ecosistema.

Mirando hacia adelante

El verdadero poder de la llamada de funciones no está en lo que puede hacer hoy, sino en lo que permite mañana.A medida que más sistemas exponen puntos finales de API y a medida que evolucionan los estándares de autenticación y seguridad, nos estamos acercando a un mundo donde el lenguaje natural se convierte en una interfaz universal para los sistemas digitales.

El pensamiento final

La verdadera revolución no es sólo que la IA pueda actuar ahora, sino que la barrera entre pensar y hacer se disuelve.La llamada de funciones no es simplemente una característica técnica; es el momento en que la IA se ha trasladado más allá de la página y se ha transformado en el mundo, de un observador a un participante.

Ritesh Modi@riteshmodi
https://www.riteshmodi.com - Data Scientist, AI and blockchain expert with proven open-source solutions on MLOps, LLMOps and GenAIOps.
