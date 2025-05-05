¿Estás cansado de los chatbots rotos? esta actualización de IA lo arregla todo

¿Alguna vez has estado atrapado hablando con alguien que simplemente no obtiene lo que estás pidiendo? como cuando dices a tu amigo que necesitas un viaje al aeropuerto a las 6 de la mañana, y comienzan a decirte sobre sus restaurantes favoritos del aeropuerto en lugar?

¿Qué es la Función Calling?

Es como tener un asistente inteligente que no solo entiende lo que quieres, sino que sabe cuándo sacar su teléfono para comprobar el tiempo, buscar direcciones o llamar un taxi.





En términos técnicos, la llamada de funciones permite a los modelos de IA identificar cuándo utilizar funciones específicas, qué parámetros pasar y cómo formatar los datos correctamente, todo desde las instrucciones del lenguaje natural.

The Dark Ages: Antes de la llamada de la función

Antes de la llamada de funciones, las cosas eran... desordenadas.Si querías que una IA usara herramientas externas, tenías dos opciones igualmente frustrantes:





Train the AI to generate exact API calls (which often went wrong) Write complex code to parse AI responses and extract parameters



Es como intentar enseñar a alguien un baile describiendo los movimientos en palabras en lugar de mostrarlos.Dirías algo como, "Necesito datos meteorológicos para Nueva York" y la IA respondería con texto sobre el tiempo, no los datos reales que necesitabas.





Recuerdo construir un chatbot que debía reservar reservas de restaurante. Sin la función de llamada, le diría a los usuarios, "¡He reservado su mesa!" sin conectarse realmente a ningún sistema de reservas.

Por qué la función llama las cosas

El llamado de la función puente la brecha entre el lenguaje humano y los sistemas informáticos.





It's more reliable - the AI structures data exactly as functions need it It's more capable - an AI can access real-time data, control devices, or run calculations It's more natural - users can make requests in plain language



Piense en la llamada de la función como dando a una IA acceso a una caja de herramientas. Antes, sólo podía hablar de martillos.

Una manera sencilla de pensarlo

Imagínese que está en una cafetería.Cuando usted dice, "Me gustaría un latte medio con leche de avena", usted es esencialmente "función llamando" al barista.

La función puede parecer:





make_coffee(size="medium", drink_type="latte", milk="oat")





El barista sabe:





Identify the function needed (make a drink) Extract the parameters (size, type, milk choice) Execute the function (make the coffee) Return the result (your drink)



Sin la llamada de la función, obtendrías una respuesta como: "Un latte medio con leche de avena suena delicioso!" pero no el café real.Hope you get the idea !





La mecánica del núcleo detrás de la llamada de funciones

En su corazón, la llamada de funciones funciona debido a varias innovaciones técnicas que trabajan juntas:





Structured Function Definitions: When you define functions for an AI model to use, you provide a clear schema that includes the function name, description, and parameter specifications with their types and requirements. This JSON schema helps the model understand not just what the function does, but exactly what information it needs to execute properly.

Intent Recognition: The AI model analyzes user input to determine when a function should be called. Modern models like GPT-4 can recognize when a user's request could be satisfied by calling an external function, even when the user doesn't explicitly ask for it.

Parameter Extraction: The model identifies and extracts relevant parameters from natural language, converting them into the structured format required by the function. For example, when someone asks about Microsoft stock, the model knows to extract "MSFT" as the ticker parameter.

Response Formatting: After a function executes, the model receives the result and incorporates it into a natural language response, creating a seamless experience for the user.

Context Awareness: The model maintains context throughout the conversation, allowing it to use previous function calls and responses to inform new function calls.

️ Código Scaffolding para la llamada de funciones

Aquí está una plantilla que puede usar para comenzar con la llamada de funciones usando la API de OpenAI:





from openai import OpenAI import json # Initialize the client client = OpenAI() # Define your functions functions = [ { "type": "function", "function": { "name": "your_function_name", "description": "Description of what this function does", "parameters": { "type": "object", "properties": { "param1": { "type": "string", "description": "Description of parameter 1" }, "param2": { "type": "integer", "description": "Description of parameter 2" } }, "required": ["param1"] } } } ] # Your actual implementation of the function def your_function_name(param1, param2=None): # Your code here result = f"Did something with {param1}" if param2: result += f" and {param2}" return result # Process messages and handle function calls def process_with_function_calling(messages): # Get response from the model response = client.chat.completions.create( model="gpt-4o", messages=messages, tools=functions, tool_choice="auto" ) response_message = response.choices[0].message # Check if the model wants to call a function if response_message.tool_calls: # Append the model's response to messages messages.append(response_message) # Process each function call for tool_call in response_message.tool_calls: function_name = tool_call.function.name function_args = json.loads(tool_call.function.arguments) # Call the function if function_name == "your_function_name": function_response = your_function_name( function_args.get("param1"), function_args.get("param2") ) # Append the function response to messages messages.append({ "role": "tool", "tool_call_id": tool_call.id, "name": function_name, "content": function_response }) # Get a new response from the model second_response = client.chat.completions.create( model="gpt-4o", messages=messages ) return second_response.choices[0].message.content return response_message.content # Example usage messages = [{"role": "user", "content": "Your user query here"}] result = process_with_function_calling(messages) print(result)





☀️ Un ejemplo de trabajo: Meteorólogo

Pongamos esto en práctica con una simple función de comprobación del tiempo usando Azure OpenAI:





from openai import AzureOpenAI import json import requests # Initialize the Azure OpenAI client client = AzureOpenAI( api_key="your key", api_version="2024-10-21", # Make sure to use a version that supports function calling azure_endpoint="your endpoint" ) # Define the weather function weather_functions = [ { "type": "function", "function": { "name": "get_weather", "description": "Get current weather for a location", "parameters": { "type": "object", "properties": { "location": { "type": "string", "description": "City name, e.g., 'San Francisco'" }, "unit": { "type": "string", "enum": ["celsius", "fahrenheit"], "description": "Temperature unit" } }, "required": ["location"] } } } ] # Implement the weather function def get_weather(location, unit="celsius"): # In a real app, you'd call a weather API here # This is a mock implementation weather_data = { "San Francisco": {"temp": 18, "condition": "Foggy"}, "New York": {"temp": 22, "condition": "Partly Cloudy"}, "London": {"temp": 15, "condition": "Rainy"}, "Tokyo": {"temp": 24, "condition": "Sunny"} } # Get data for the location or return a default data = weather_data.get(location, {"temp": 20, "condition": "Unknown"}) # Convert temperature if needed temp = data["temp"] if unit == "fahrenheit": temp = (temp * 9/5) + 32 return f"It's currently {data['condition']} and {temp}°{'F' if unit == 'fahrenheit' else 'C'} in {location}." # Process messages with weather function def check_weather(user_query): messages = [{"role": "user", "content": user_query}] # Get response from the model response = client.chat.completions.create( model="gpt-4o-mini", # The name you gave your deployment messages=[{"role": "user", "content": user_query}], tools=weather_functions, tool_choice="auto" ) response_message = response.choices[0].message # Check if the model wants to call the weather function if response_message.tool_calls: # Append the model's response to messages messages.append(response_message) # Process each function call for tool_call in response_message.tool_calls: function_name = tool_call.function.name function_args = json.loads(tool_call.function.arguments) # Call the weather function if function_name == "get_weather": function_response = get_weather( function_args.get("location"), function_args.get("unit", "celsius") ) # Append the function response to messages messages.append({ "role": "tool", "tool_call_id": tool_call.id, "name": function_name, "content": function_response }) # Get a new response from the model second_response = client.chat.completions.create( model="gpt-4o-mini", messages=messages ) return second_response.choices[0].message.content return response_message.content # Try it out result = check_weather("What's the weather like in Tokyo right now?") print(result)





Cuando ejecutes este código con la consulta "¿Cómo es el tiempo en Tokio ahora?", la IA:





Recognize it needs weather data Call the get_weather function with "Tokyo" as the location Receive the weather data Generate a natural response with the information



En lugar de adivinar o elaborar información meteorológica, proporciona datos reales a través de la función.





️ La salida: función del tiempo llamando a la acción





Cuando ejecutamos nuestro ejemplo meteorológico con la consulta "¿Cómo es el tiempo en Tokio ahora?", la magia de la función llamando surge a la vida. El modelo primero reconoce que esto es una solicitud meteorológica y estructura una llamada de función con los parámetros: {"location": "Tokyo", "unit": "celsius"} Este formato JSON se envía a nuestro get_weather función, que recupera los datos meteorológicos mock que hemos definido: una temperatura de 24°C y condiciones "Sunny".









¿Quieres usar OpenAI en lugar de Azure OpenAI?





La principal diferencia entreOpenAIyAzure OpenAILa implementación está enhow you initialize the clientCon OpenAI, se utiliza el cliente estándar con una clave de API directa, mientras que Azure OpenAI requiere su cliente específico junto con parámetros adicionales como azure_endpoint y api_version Cuando realiza llamadas de funciones, OpenAI hace referencia a los modelos por sus nombres estándar, mientras que Azure OpenAI requiere que utilice el nombre de implementación creado en su portal de Azure. Esto refleja el enfoque empresarial de Azure, ofreciendo seguridad adicional e integración con el ecosistema de Microsoft a costa de una configuración ligeramente más compleja.





Aquí está la comparación de códigos:





# Standard OpenAI implementation from openai import OpenAI # Initialize the client client = OpenAI( api_key="your-openai-api-key" ) # Make an API call response = client.chat.completions.create( model="gpt-4o", # Standard model name messages=[{"role": "user", "content": "What's the weather in Seattle?"}], tools=functions, tool_choice="auto" )





# Azure OpenAI implementation from openai import AzureOpenAI # Initialize the client - requires more parameters client = AzureOpenAI( api_key="your-azure-openai-api-key", api_version="2023-07-01-preview", # Azure-specific azure_endpoint="https://your-resource-name.openai.azure.com" # Azure-specific ) # Make an API call response = client.chat.completions.create( model="your-deployed-model-name", # The name you gave your deployment in Azure messages=[{"role": "user", "content": "What's the weather in Seattle?"}], tools=functions, tool_choice="auto" )





El nuevo mundo de las posibilidades

La llamada de funciones ha cambiado todo. AI ahora puede:





Book real appointments

Look up real-time data

Control smart home devices

Query databases

Process payments

And much more



Es la diferencia entre una IA que puede hablar sobre el mundo y una que realmente puede interactuar con él.





La próxima vez que pida a un chatbot las noticias de hoy o para encender sus luces, recuerde: es la función de llamada que está haciendo que la magia ocurra detrás de las escenas.





En resumen

El llamado de funciones puente la brecha entre el lenguaje humano y los sistemas informáticos. Permite a la IA comprender cuándo llamar a herramientas y servicios externos utilizando datos correctamente formalizados, ya sea que esté utilizando OpenAI directamente o el Servicio OpenAI de Azure.Hemos explorado cómo transforma la IA de los respondedores pasivos a agentes activos capaces de tomar acciones concretas basadas en solicitudes de lenguaje natural.Las dos plataformas soportan esta capacidad revolucionaria, aunque difieren en detalles de implementación, modelos de seguridad e integración del ecosistema.

Mirando hacia adelante

El verdadero poder de la llamada de funciones no está en lo que puede hacer hoy, sino en lo que permite mañana.A medida que más sistemas exponen puntos finales de API y a medida que evolucionan los estándares de autenticación y seguridad, nos estamos acercando a un mundo donde el lenguaje natural se convierte en una interfaz universal para los sistemas digitales.

El pensamiento final

La verdadera revolución no es sólo que la IA pueda actuar ahora, sino que la barrera entre pensar y hacer se disuelve.La llamada de funciones no es simplemente una característica técnica; es el momento en que la IA se ha trasladado más allá de la página y se ha transformado en el mundo, de un observador a un participante.