Almacenamiento en caché en memoria en Golang

Eventualmente, todos los proyectos terminan con la necesidad de acelerar las respuestas del servicio o algunos cálculos pesados. La solución rápida y fácil es usar caché. Por lo general, hay Redis o Memcached, pero en realidad no los necesitamos en microservicios de instancia única. A veces es mejor usar un caché en memoria simple en su aplicación Go y hoy quiero mostrarle las principales formas de implementarlo.
La primera forma es una implementación explícita simple de caché. Por lo general, usa mapas y almacena estructuras allí. Además, es necesario vigilar la caducidad de las claves y el tamaño de la memoria caché.
Puse todas las implementaciones en un repositorio de GitHub .
package go_cache import ( "errors" "sync" "time" ) type user struct { Id int64 `json:"id"` Email string `json:"email"` } type cachedUser struct { user expireAtTimestamp int64 } type localCache struct { stop chan struct{} wg sync.WaitGroup mu sync.RWMutex users map[int64]cachedUser } func newLocalCache(cleanupInterval time.Duration) *localCache { lc := &localCache{ users: make(map[int64]cachedUser), stop: make(chan struct{}), } lc.wg.Add(1) go func(cleanupInterval time.Duration) { defer lc.wg.Done() lc.cleanupLoop(cleanupInterval) }(cleanupInterval) return lc } func (lc *localCache) cleanupLoop(interval time.Duration) { t := time.NewTicker(interval) defer t.Stop() for { select { case <-lc.stop: return case <-tC: lc.mu.Lock() for uid, cu := range lc.users { if cu.expireAtTimestamp <= time.Now().Unix() { delete(lc.users, uid) } } lc.mu.Unlock() } } } func (lc *localCache) stopCleanup() { close(lc.stop) lc.wg.Wait() } func (lc *localCache) update(u user, expireAtTimestamp int64) { lc.mu.Lock() defer lc.mu.Unlock() lc.users[u.Id] = cachedUser{ user: u, expireAtTimestamp: expireAtTimestamp, } } var ( errUserNotInCache = errors.New("the user isn't in cache") ) func (lc *localCache) read(id int64) (user, error) { lc.mu.RLock() defer lc.mu.RUnlock() cu, ok := lc.users[id] if !ok { return user{}, errUserNotInCache } return cu.user, nil } func (lc *localCache) delete(id int64) { lc.mu.Lock() defer lc.mu.Unlock() delete(lc.users, id) }
Usamos la identificación de un usuario como la clave de un elemento almacenado en caché. Dado que hay un mapa, todas las actualizaciones/lecturas/eliminaciones toman tiempo O(1).
La biblioteca gCache abstrae la gestión de caché e incluye varias configuraciones. Por ejemplo, simplemente puede configurar las reglas de desalojo de caché, el tamaño máximo, el TTL de vencimiento, etc.
package go_cache import ( "errors" "fmt" "github.com/bluele/gcache" "time" ) type gCache struct { users gcache.Cache } const ( cacheSize = 1_000_000 cacheTTL = 1 * time.Hour // default expiration ) func newGCache() *gCache { return &gCache{ users: gcache.New(cacheSize).Expiration(cacheTTL).ARC().Build(), } } func (gc *gCache) update(u user, expireIn time.Duration) error { return gc.users.SetWithExpire(u.Id, u, expireIn) } func (gc *gCache) read(id int64) (user, error) { val, err := gc.users.Get(id) if err != nil { if errors.Is(err, gcache.KeyNotFoundError) { return user{}, errUserNotInCache } return user{}, fmt.Errorf("get: %w", err) } return val.(user), nil } func (gc *gCache) delete(id int64) { gc.users.Remove(id) }
La biblioteca BigCache es rápida, concurrente y expulsa la caché en memoria escrita para mantener una gran cantidad de entradas sin afectar el rendimiento. BigCache retiene entradas en el montón pero omite GC para ellas.
package go_cache import ( "encoding/json" "errors" "fmt" "github.com/allegro/bigcache" "strconv" "time" ) type bigCache struct { users *bigcache.BigCache } func newBigCache() (*bigCache, error) { bCache, err := bigcache.NewBigCache(bigcache.Config{ // number of shards (must be a power of 2) Shards: 1024, // time after which entry can be evicted LifeWindow: 1 * time.Hour, // Interval between removing expired entries (clean up). // If set to <= 0 then no action is performed. // Setting to < 1 second is counterproductive — bigcache has a one second resolution. CleanWindow: 5 * time.Minute, // rps * lifeWindow, used only in initial memory allocation MaxEntriesInWindow: 1000 * 10 * 60, // max entry size in bytes, used only in initial memory allocation MaxEntrySize: 500, // prints information about additional memory allocation Verbose: false, // cache will not allocate more memory than this limit, value in MB // if value is reached then the oldest entries can be overridden for the new ones // 0 value means no size limit HardMaxCacheSize: 256, // callback fired when the oldest entry is removed because of its expiration time or no space left // for the new entry, or because delete was called. A bitmask representing the reason will be returned. // Default value is nil which means no callback and it prevents from unwrapping the oldest entry. OnRemove: nil, // OnRemoveWithReason is a callback fired when the oldest entry is removed because of its expiration time or no space left // for the new entry, or because delete was called. A constant representing the reason will be passed through. // Default value is nil which means no callback and it prevents from unwrapping the oldest entry. // Ignored if OnRemove is specified. OnRemoveWithReason: nil, }) if err != nil { return nil, fmt.Errorf("new big cache: %w", err) } return &bigCache{ users: bCache, }, nil } func (bc *bigCache) update(u user) error { bs, err := json.Marshal(&u) if err != nil { return fmt.Errorf("marshal: %w", err) } return bc.users.Set(userKey(u.Id), bs) } func userKey(id int64) string { return strconv.FormatInt(id, 10) } func (bc *bigCache) read(id int64) (user, error) { bs, err := bc.users.Get(userKey(id)) if err != nil { if errors.Is(err, bigcache.ErrEntryNotFound) { return user{}, errUserNotInCache } return user{}, fmt.Errorf("get: %w", err) } var u user err = json.Unmarshal(bs, &u) if err != nil { return user{}, fmt.Errorf("unmarshal: %w", err) } return u, nil } func (bc *bigCache) delete(id int64) { bc.users.Delete(userKey(id)) }
Usamos JSON para codificar/decodificar valores, pero existe la oportunidad de usar cualquier formato de datos. Por ejemplo, uno de los formatos binarios, Protobuf, puede aumentar significativamente el rendimiento.
goos: darwin goarch: amd64 pkg: go-cache cpu: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-8257U CPU @ 1.40GHz Benchmark_bigCache Benchmark_bigCache-8 1751281 688.0 ns/op 390 B/op 6 allocs/op Benchmark_gCache Benchmark_gCache-8 772846 1699 ns/op 373 B/op 8 allocs/op Benchmark_localCache Benchmark_localCache-8 1534795 756.6 ns/op 135 B/op 0 allocs/op PASS ok go-cache 6.044s
BigCache es el caché más rápido. gCache pierde rendimiento debido a la necesidad de emitir valores desde
interface{}
Investigamos diferentes formas de caché en memoria en Golang. Recuerde que no existe la mejor solución, y depende de cada caso. Utilice el artículo para comparar las soluciones y decidir cuál se ajusta a las necesidades de su proyecto.