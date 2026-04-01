The Cybersecurity Value Chain: How 25 Companies Fill 72 Foundational Roles

byCategorize.Tech: Organizing the World of Software@categorize
Categorize is the leading authority on the categorization of technologies mentioned in research papers and blog posts.
byQuantification Theory Research Publication@quantification
The discourse & publication of logic & research dealing with quantifiers ("all," "some") to analyze term structures.
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Categorize is the leading authority on the categorization of technologies mentioned in research papers and blog posts.