فوق الصورة: تصميم تجربة بيانات متعددة المنصات التي تدفع اتخاذ التدريس الآلي

يقدر أن كل يوم نخلق كمية من البيانات التي تصل إلى 2.5 quintillion bytes (وهو ما يكفي لمساعدتك على استغلال حياتك بأكملها في مشاهدة Netflix). These tools, such as Power BI and Tableau, have the capacity to make data look fantastic, and what happens when you add machine learning into the mix is that the visuals must do something beyond just looking fantastic-the visuals must justify why the prediction is vital and win the trust of the user. وبالإضافة إلى ذلك، فإن أكثر من 70 في المائة من المنظمات تقول بأن عدم الثقة في التحليلات هي تحدٍّ كبير على التكامل بين الذكاء الاصطناعي والتكنولوجيا الحديثة. لا تكون الأقمار الصناعية التي تديرها ML هذه المبادئ العامة المستقبلية، بل هي المشورة المحددة التي تشجيع وتفسيرًا واضحًا لماذا ينبغي أن تنمو المبيعات بحلول الشهر القادم، وما هي الأنشطة المحددة التي يجب أن تتخذها لتسويق النفقات على هذا الإعلان.أو عندما تترافق التحليلات الإبداعية مع المكونات المرئية المبتكرة التي يمكن للمستخدمين النهائيين الوصول إليها باستخدام مجموعة متنوعة من الأقمار الصناعية، فإن الأقمار الصناعية تشجيع الثقة والمشاركة بين المستخدمين النهائيين، سواء كانوا يستخدمون الأقمار الصناعية أو الهواتف الذكية أو الأجهزة الذكية المستخدمة. The end goal is to turn moves of complex algorithms into open-book stories that motivate balanced decision-making with practical business outcomes, not just reports that are left untouched: \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n The ML predictions must also not be put in the form of isolated numbers. In Power BI or Tableau, matching the forecast with background, historical trends, benchmarks of the relevant sphere, along with relevant KPIs, will give the user an idea of the significance of the estimates. To strike an example, a sales forecast is much more convincing when related to the annual cycles, the past campaign influences, and the market climate in a unified visual flow. Integrate Predictive Outputs with Contextual Storytelling: \n \n : Another feature that can help build trust is explainability that is integrated into the user experience in dashboards. This may contain feature significance graphs, model confidence bands, and scenario-based what-if analysis planes. Varying use of SHAP value summaries in Tableau to customize Power BI visuals facilitates the visualization presentation of XAI into overall BI tools so that non-technical users can identify the rationale behind the model outputs. Apply Explainable AI (XAI) Principles \n \n : There is a growing consumption of desktop, mobile, and embedded analytics experiences by users. The design uniformity (the same color schemes, symbolic signs, interaction patterns) allows for keeping the trust and familiarity. What that implies is that the ML insights need to be just as interpretable when looked at through a CEO's iPad dashboard as when looked at through a review tab of a sales manager or through a field engineer on his mobile app. Design for Cross-Platform Consistency \n \n : Dashboards should enable human-in-the-loop interaction, where ML suggestions are supplemented with expert commentary. For instance, an HR attrition model in Power BI can present both its prediction scores and an HR analyst’s qualitative assessment. This blend reduces “black box” skepticism by showing that AI augments rather than replaces human judgment. Blend Human Expertise with ML Recommendations \n \n Instead of having fixed images, interactive drill-downs enable the readers to drill down to find out the reasons behind the predictions. In Tableau, a forecasted spike can be clicked and might provide the background variables, comparisons against related historical events, and even connections to follow-on datasets. This dynamic changes the meaning of dashboards from a passive consumption context to an active decision-making context. Make Interactivity the Gateway to Deeper Insight: النتيجة It boils down to the fact that machine learning is not magic; it is math with a marketing issue. The problem is not making the algorithm work, but rather work; the real question is how to make people want to believe in it and be willing to use it. من خلال الجمع بين ظواهر Space-Age الرائعة لـ Power BI و Tableau مع توقعات ML أكثر من أي وقت مضى وإضافة بعض التفصيلية والتوافقية والتعليق، يمكنك تحويل الأقمار الصناعية إلى "مستحيلة" بدلاً من "مستحيلة". نظرًا لأن الأقمار الصناعية الأكثر قوة على أساس ML ليست مجرد شاشات جميلة ، ولكن نوع من تجربة البيانات التي تسبب الأشخاص في الضحك ، والضحك ، والقول ، "نعم ... الآن أنا حصلت عليها". هذا هو عندما يصبح القوة التنبؤية لم يعد أيضًا عبارة غريبة في غرفة المكتب، ولكن واحدة يمكن أن تضعك في موقع دفع أو جمع العمالة.