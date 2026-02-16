Skaling op Vraag: Hoe Serverlose Arkitekture Agile en Hoëpresterende Platforms Bevorder

byNish Kothandaraman@nishkothandaraman
Software Engineer | Scaled Large-scale Platforms to millions of DAU | Full-Stack Development | Cloud Infra & DevOps
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Software Engineer | Scaled Large-scale Platforms to millions of DAU | Full-Stack Development | Cloud Infra & DevOps
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