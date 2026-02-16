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Skaling op Vraag: Hoe Serverlose Arkitekture Agile en Hoëpresterende Platforms Bevorder

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byNish Kothandaraman@nishkothandaraman

Software Engineer | Scaled Large-scale Platforms to millions of DAU | Full-Stack Development | Cloud Infra & DevOps

2026/02/16
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Nish Kothandaraman

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Nish Kothandaraman@nishkothandaraman

Software Engineer | Scaled Large-scale Platforms to millions of DAU | Full-Stack Development | Cloud Infra & DevOps

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cloud#serverless-macos-architecture#high-performance-computing#macos-pay-as-you-go-compute#webhook-serverless-deployment#macos-cloud-workflow#backend-for-mac-applications#serverless-infrastructure-cost#good-company

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