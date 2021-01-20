Kubernetes Explained Simply: Data Extraction With JSON Path [Part 8]

R&D at Stark & Wayne, finding software solutions to customer problems and changing them into executable best practices.
can pull a lot of data about our deployments and pod. Most of the time, we humans are the recipients of that information, and
kubectl
obliges by nicely formatting things in pretty tables.
kubectl
$ kubectl get pods
NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE
frontend-64d9f4f776-9fzp8 3/3 Running 0 14s
frontend-64d9f4f776-flx58 3/3 Running 0 15s
frontend-64d9f4f776-lftdc 3/3 Running 0 15s
frontend-64d9f4f776-mrhq6 3/3 Running 0 15s
Ah yes, I see the pod is now called "... FIXME ..."
In my experience, the very next command that I run needs that auto-generated Pod ID, something like
or
kubectl logs
. The first couple of times, you'll use the pasteboard – highlight the pod name with your mouse,
kubectl exec
, and you're off to the races. By the third, fourth, or fiftieth time, however, you'll be wishing for a better way.
Cmd-C
This is UNIX, right? World-famous for its text processing capabilities? We got this covered.
$ kubectl get pods
$ kubectl get pods | awk '{print $1}'
$ kubectl get pods | awk '{print $1}' | grep -v ^NAME
Well, it does work, even if it is a bit awkward, and a lot to type.
has lots of different output formats at its disposal; the default one just happens to be such a good fit for human eyes that we don't always go looking for others. We can change the output format via the
kubectl
flag. For example, we can dump all of the pods in JSON format, and then use
-o
to parse through it:
jq
$ kubectl get pods -o json | \
jq -r '.items[0].metadata.name'
frontend-64d9f4f776-9fzp8
What happens if we don't have
available to us? This may surprise you, what with this being a blog post about
jq
tricks and all, but
kubectl
can do this natively...
kubectl
It's called JSON Path, and it essentially lets you embed simple
scripts into your
jq
call, directly:
kubectl
$ kubectl get pods -o jsonpath='{.items[0].metadata.name}'
frontend-64d9f4f776-9fzp8
(Just remember to enclose the variable reference in balanced curly braces.)
JSON Path has its fair share of fanciness, including filters. For example, if you have a pod with lots of constituent containers, you can extract information about a subset like this:
$ kubectl get pods -o jsonpath='{.items[0].spec.containers[?(@.image == "redis")].name}'
kv-store
session-cache
Here we're identifying which containers in our pod are running the upstream
image. Neat!
redis
