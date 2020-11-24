Kubernetes Explained Simply: #3 What Do I Have Permissions For?

R&D at Stark & Wayne, finding software solutions to customer problems and changing them into executable best practices.
Stretching as far back as version 1.8 (in September of 2017), Kubernetes has supported a fine-grained access control mechanism called RBAC. Nothing gets done via the Kubernetes API that isn't governed by some sort permission or another, and there are a lot of them.
Couple that with per-deployment service accounts, named user access credentials, and project-specific namespaces, and you've got the makings of a complex authorization scenario.
At times, you'll wonder precisely which permissions you, or a service account you use, have been granted – that's when you should reach for
.
kubectl auth can-i
To see everything you can do:
$ kubectl auth can-i --list
Resources Non-Resource URLs Resource Names Verbs
*.* [] [] [*]
[*] [] [*]
selfsubjectaccessreviews.authorization.k8s.io [] [] [create]
selfsubjectrulesreviews.authorization.k8s.io [] [] [create]
[/api/*] [] [get]
[/api] [] [get]
[/apis/*] [] [get]
[/apis] [] [get]
[/healthz] [] [get]
[/healthz] [] [get]
[/livez] [] [get]
[/livez] [] [get]
[/openapi/*] [] [get]
[/openapi] [] [get]
[/readyz] [] [get]
[/readyz] [] [get]
[/version/] [] [get]
[/version/] [] [get]
[/version] [] [get]
[/version] [] [get]
You can also just ask the API to see if a given action is allowed:
$ kubectl auth can-i get pods -n default
yes
$ kubectl auth can-i get pods -n kube-system
yes
$ echo $?
0
These commands exit 0 if such access would be allowed, and 1 if not, making them handy for use inside of shell scripts or other automation:
if ! kubectl auth can-i create secrets; then
echo >&2 "You cannot create secrets. Please contact your k8s admin."
exit 4
fi
# etc.
Want more? Curious what happens when an unprivileged
is involved? Then check out the video and learn you some access control!
ServiceAccount
Previously published at https://starkandwayne.com/blog/silly-kubectl-trick-3-what-do-i-have-permissions-for/
