Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Kubernetes Distributed Performance Testing using Locust by@asadfaizi

Kubernetes Distributed Performance Testing using Locust

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
The Guestbook application is configured to use both the Redis master and slave to write and read requests. This is a frontend application for the GuestBook application. We will use Locust to test microservices running in a Kubernetes cluster. The tool comes with a web interface to configure and run the predefined tests with multiple configurations. To be able to achieve this goal, we need to implement the following items: Define the test cases (locust files) and build Docker images for Locust workers.
image
Asad Faizi Hacker Noon profile picture

@asadfaizi
Asad Faizi

Founder and CEO @ CloudPlex.io | Entrepreneur | Technologist | Mad Cloud Scientist

Check Point

Automate Security Across All Your Cloud Environments

Related Stories
Subject Matter
GKE vs. EKS: Comparing Google Kubernetes Engine and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service by @asadfaizi
#docker
One-Click Trial on TYK API Gateway with Tin by @trystanlatte
#development
You Don't Need a Fancy PC for Data Science: Use These Cloud Platforms! by @joleenbothma
#data-science
How to Deploy Apps to a Local K3d Cluster by @asadfaizi
#kubernetes
Considering Low-code in 2022? Here's Why Linx Should be Your Platform of Choice by @anthony-morris
#low-code-platform
New SOTA Image Captioning: ClipCap by @whatsai
#artificial-intelligence

Tags

#docker#machine-learning#kubernetes#containers#cloud-computing#devops-tools#developer-tools#k8s
Join Hacker Noon loading