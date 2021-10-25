Search icon
Kotlin vs. Java - Which One to Choose for Your Next App?

Kotlin vs. Java - Which One to Choose for Your Next App?

Java has been around since 1995, and it's still the most popular programming language in the world. Kotlin offers several advantages over Java, including faster compilation times, more elegant syntax, and better type inference. As per Statista Survey 2020, Kotlin has a **popularity of 8.32% among developers** worldwide, while Java is preferable to 49% of developers**. It eases interoperability between other languages and allows other coders to work with your code more efficiently, improving team efficiency.
PixelCrayons Hacker Noon profile picture

@pixelcrayons
PixelCrayons

PixelCrayons is one of the top IT and software outsourcing companies in India.

