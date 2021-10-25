Kotlin vs. Java - Which One to Choose for Your Next App?

495 reads

Java has been around since 1995, and it's still the most popular programming language in the world. Kotlin offers several advantages over Java, including faster compilation times, more elegant syntax, and better type inference. As per Statista Survey 2020, Kotlin has a **popularity of 8.32% among developers** worldwide, while Java is preferable to 49% of developers**. It eases interoperability between other languages and allows other coders to work with your code more efficiently, improving team efficiency.