Koinos En Español: The First OFFICIAL Koinos Community

andrarchy CEO of Koinos Group, creators of the Koinos blockchain

Welcome to 2021 Koinos Community! You might have seen the Koinos En Español community around and we are happy to announce that they are now OFFICIAL! The Koinos En Español community is now the official Koinos community for Spanish speaking people. This community is led by Pablo Garcia, Martín Willenberg, and Julian Gonzalez.

An Official Community

What does it mean to be an official Koinos community? Well, it means that Koinos Group is working directly with this group and have given them the explicit permission to use intellectual property belonging to the Koinos Group like the Koinos logo and word mark. This is why they are able to use a variant of the Koinos logo on their social media channels, discord servers, etc. This intellectual property belongs to Koinos Group and was acquired for defensive purposes.

It’s going to take a global village of stakeholders to police this brand and respond to bad actors, so we’re happy to enlist amazing community members like Pablo, Martín, and Julian in our fight to build value and combat malicious actors. Our primary objective as a company is to ensure that Koinos continues to grow in value over time, and for that reason we must be able to respond to malicious actors who attempt to devalue the Koinos brand through use of its branding to confuse, mislead, or deceive people.

The Koinos blockchain will have the lowest barriers to entry of any programmable blockchain in history, and as such, we expect it to touch every corner of the technology space and every part of the globe. That’s why we are so excited that these amazing community members with years of experience in the blockchain space have decided to step up and take on the task of building, and leading, the Spanish speaking Koinos community.

Pablo Garcia

Pablo is from Málaga, Spain but has been living in Germany for the last 20 years. He has a master’s degree in Computer-Engineering and has been working in the German aeronautical industry since 2004 as an expert in digitalization. He has been responsible for building the Spanish community for the Steem blockchain (now Hive) since its conception in 2016 with the “Proyecto Cervantes”. He has also been running the @cervantes consensus witnesses and actively participated in numerous hardforks, including HF23 - the creation of the HIVE blockchain - where he continues to actively run the witness and grow the Spanish community. He owns the @cervantes hive user with 18582 followers, the corresponding discord community server with more than 4000 members and the cervantes hivemind community with more than 2500 subscribers.

Martín Willenberg

Martin is from San Juan, Argentina. He was studying Chemical and Industrial Engineering when at the beginning of 2017 he discovered blockchain technology, specifically DPoS on Steemit (Steem) where he started a rewarding path in the world of cryptocurrencies. As one of the few Spanish speakers on Steem, he felt alone and so it became one of his biggest goals to grow and strengthen the Spanish-speaking community. Soon after, Pablo contacted Martin and invited him to participate in the largest Spanish-speaking community (Cervantes) which was dedicated to strengthening and spreading their community. He worked for almost two years with them in different areas, always with the premise of reinforcing the Spanish-speaking community.

At Cervantes I had the opportunity to learn and work with magnificent people. They constantly pushed me to improve myself every day and never lose sight of the common goal. I consider myself a fervent enthusiast of blockchain technology and I believe that with the help of consolidated human relationships, wonderful things can be built.

Julian Gonzalez

Julian is from Manizales, Colombia. He is a PhD in Electronic Engineering. His passion for blockchain started back in 2013 when he found Bitcoin. Then in 2017 he found the Steem blockchain where he started to post about blockchain and different cryptocurrencies. He also got involved with the dev community and started to create tools for creating a better user experience on Steem, and even contributed to solving small bugs in the Steem core. His blog and developer experience opened new doors for him, and now he is working in Luxembourg in projects for the European Commission related to blockchain.

Your Official Koinos Community

Ever since I spent a summer in Salamanca, Spain as a teenager, the Spanish language and Spanish speaking peoples, have held a very special place in my heart. So I couldn't be happier that our first community is Koinos En Español. But I also hope that it's just the first of many!

We think that 2021 is going to be the year of Koinos, and we look forward to adding more communities and spreading Koinos all over the world. If you would like to create a Koinos community for your region, nationality, or language, or if you would like to use the Koinos branding for other purposes, don’t hesitate to contact us via email (contact@koinos.group) or through social media channels.

