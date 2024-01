Kerberoasting Attacks Surge: CrowdStrike's 2023 Warning

Too Long; Didn't Read Kerberos is a ticket-based authentication system. Kerberoasting is a form of assault on networks secured by Kerberos. Attackers can steal service tickets, exposing the passwords of service accounts. CrowdStrike's 2023 Incident Response report sheds light on a disturbing trend: a ***583%*** increase in KerberOasting attacks.