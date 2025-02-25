Keeping Time on the Moon: A Relativistic Approach to Lunar Clocks

Abstract and 1. Introduction





Appendix 1: Fermi Coordinates with Origin at the Center of the Moon

Appendix 2: Construction of Freely Falling Center of Mass Frame

Appendix 3: Equations of Motion of Earth and Moon

Appendix 4: Comparing Results in Rotating and Non-Rotating Coordinate Systems

Acknowledgments and References





APPENDIX 1: FERMI COORDINATES WITH ORIGIN AT THE CENTER OF THE MOON





We give the transformation equations between barycentric coordinates and Fermi normal coordinates with the center at the Moon as follows:[6]









Here, the notation (m) as in V(m) represents quantities evaluated at the Moon’s center of mass. The quantity V (m) is the magnitude of the Moon’s velocity. Transformation coefficients can be derived and are:









Transformation of the metric tensor is accomplished with the usual formula:









where the summation convention for repeated indices applies. Thus, for the time-time component of the metric tensor in the freely falling frame,

















APPENDIX 2: CONSTRUCTION OF FREELY FALLING CENTER OF MASS FRAME













The transformation coefficients are easily obtained from the above coordinate transformations and are

















Transformation of the metric tensor using Eq. (72): the metric component g00 in the center of mass frame,





















































Summarizing, the scalar invariant in the center of mass system is

















Authors: (1) Neil Ashby, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Boulder, CO 80305 ([email protected]); (2) Bijunath R. Patla, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Boulder, CO 80305 ([email protected]).

This paper is available on arxiv under CC0 1.0 license.



