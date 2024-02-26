Kamala Manju Kesavan - Director of Software Engineering at VISA

HackerNoon editorial team has launched this interview series with women in tech to celebrate their achievements and share their struggles. We need more women in technology, and by sharing stories, we can encourage many girls to follow their dreams. Share your story today!

Tell us about yourself!

My name is Kamala Manju Kesavan, and I’m deeply passionate about technology and innovation. At a young age, growing up in Madurai (Tamil Nadu, India), I grew fascinated by computers and how they work, and this curiosity led me to pursue a career in computer science.





I've always been driven by a desire to learn and explore new ideas, due to which I have taken on various challenges and opportunities in the tech industry.





I am a transformational technical leader boasting over 20 years of experience in the realm of enterprise software implementation. My expertise encompasses technology solution strategy, software development, QE, test automation, and DevOps.





My unique strength is my ability to bridge the gap between business strategy and technology, whilst fostering a culture of innovation and continuous improvement.





I have a proven track record of leading global technology teams in digital transformation.





Currently working as Director of Software Engineering at VISA , I hold a Master of Science in Cloud Computing Architecture from the University of Maryland, and a Master of Computer Science from Madurai Kamaraj University, India.

Why did you choose this field in the first place?

I opted to pursue computer science because it promised me autonomy and freedom. Since I am an Indian woman, the familial expectation was for me to become a teacher or homemaker, but I desired a path that would give me greater independence. Choosing computer science allowed me to chart my own course in life. However, financing my education proved challenging as my family couldn't cover the expenses, and we didn't qualify for student loans.





Consequently, I balanced full-time work as an elementary school teacher after completing my Bachelor of Physics degree to finance my computer science degree and pursue my aspirations.

What tech are you most excited/passionate about right now and why?

I believe that the future of the tech world will revolve around how to best train, update, and store AI models. AI thrives on data for updating and training, and since cloud computing is cost-effective and scalable, it will become very important for the development of this field.





Cloud computing will have a crucial role in terms of democratizing access to AI model training. With cloud-based infrastructure, aspiring AI experts can leverage powerful computing resources without having to make a lot of upfront investment in hardware.





This accessibility will lower the barrier to entry for AI experimentation and development and open doors for innovation and collaboration across diverse communities.





I'm particularly excited about cloud computing because it means a wider range of individuals, including those from underprivileged backgrounds or resource-constrained regions, can participate in AI research and development.





By making it easier and cheaper to access computing resources, cloud platforms welcome more diverse voices to the field of AI, ultimately driving innovation and advancing the state of the art.





Also, cloud computing offers flexibility and scalability. This will allow users to scale up or down their computing resources based on the demands of their AI projects. This dynamic scalability means that AI professionals have the computational power they need without being limited by the same kinds of hardware constraints.





Overall, the accessibility and scalability afforded by cloud computing have the potential to accelerate AI research and development, democratize innovation, and foster more collaboration.





As cloud technologies continue to evolve, I look forward to witnessing the transformative impact they will have on AI model training.

What tech are you most worried about right now and why?

‘The popularity of short-form video content platforms, which emphasize quick, easily consumable material, can significantly impact the younger generation. These platforms thrive on lowering attention spans and maximizing user engagement, particularly among younger audiences. This brings up concerns related to their influence on cognitive development and creative expression.





The trend towards shorter content formats, as seen on platforms like TikTok and YouTube Shorts, risks distorting the way we perceive creativity and content creation. Since there is an emphasis on instant gratification rather than thoughtful, well-crafted work, there's a good chance that we may find it harder to appreciate deeper, more meaningful content creation processes.





Also, the rapid consumption of bite-sized content may lead to information overload and a shallow understanding of complex topics among young viewers. Without deeper exploration and analysis, there's a risk of missing out on valuable learning opportunities and critical insights that are needed for intellectual growth and development.





It is definitely true that short-form video content offers entertainment and engagement, but it's essential to strike a balance. Encouraging young audiences to engage with more substantive material along with short-form content can greatly improve cognitive development, creativity, and digital literacy. This will ensure a more holistic approach to media consumption and learning.

What are your hobbies and interests outside of tech?

I love cooking and baking! This used to be my main hobby, but over the past two years, I've been dedicated to learning the violin. This year, I’ve also been delving into the intricacies of mandala art. Engaging in these hobbies has given me valuable perspectives that I can apply beyond the areas of art and music.





These crafts have taught me discipline, patience, and attention to detail, which have directly contributed to my approach toward technology-based decision-making. Just as in music and art, in technology, making informed decisions needs one to be precise, creative, and willing to continuously learn and adapt.





These experiences have sharpened my problem-solving skills and fostered a more holistic perspective. This has helped me approach complex technical challenges with more creativity and resilience.

Let's talk about breaking the glass ceiling. What were the biggest challenges you faced as a woman in tech, and how did you deal with them?

It was disheartening to see the expectation that I would reduce my level of work and ambition after giving birth or starting a family. It felt like my professional aspirations were being undermined solely because of my family responsibilities. However, I refused to let this stereotype dictate my path in life. Instead, I remained determined to pursue my career goals while also fulfilling my role as a mother.





By challenging this expectation, I want to create a more inclusive and equitable environment where individuals are valued for their contributions regardless of their family status!

Any questionable misogynistic story/situation you faced/handled, and you want to share with the HackerNoon Fam?

In a casual dinner meeting many years ago, I encountered a misogynistic incident that left me feeling disrespected and frustrated. A male colleague made a derogatory remark implying that my professional achievements were solely due to my gender rather than my capabilities and hard work.





Initially taken aback, I chose to address the situation calmly yet assertively. I confronted my colleague about his inappropriate comment, showing him that such remarks have no place in professional settings and undermine the contributions of women in the workplace. Despite the discomfort of the situation, I stood my ground and made it clear that I would not tolerate such behavior.





While challenging, this experience reinforced the importance of speaking up against sexism and advocating for gender equality in all aspects of life. By addressing misogyny head-on and promoting mutual respect and inclusivity, we can strive to create a more equitable and supportive environment for everyone, regardless of gender.





The lesson learned is that instances of misogyny can occur not only in formal work meetings but also in casual settings. Despite the pretense of normalcy, women need to remain vigilant in any discussion where they may be subjected to belittling or disrespectful behavior.





This highlights the importance of women advocating for themselves and being prepared to address and challenge such incidents because this is the only way to promote a culture of respect and equality in all interactions.

What was the biggest setback/failure that you faced, and how did you manage it?

Since I was on a dependent visa, I faced many hurdles, which became harder when relocating to a new country for work. However, I now realize that I tackled these obstacles head-on with a lot of resilience and determination.





I leaned on the support of my employer and colleagues, who offered invaluable assistance and understanding throughout this journey.





Moreover, I constantly held on to a positive outlook, drawing lessons from my past experiences to navigate the situation more effectively. Through perseverance and adaptability, I successfully overcame these challenges. I believe that they have helped me emerge stronger and more focused in my professional journey.

What's your biggest achievement that you're really proud of?

In the early 2000s, funding my education independently was uncommon in my hometown in India. Despite this, I took the initiative to finance my entire degree myself. Through hard work and determination, I not only covered tuition fees but also managed living expenses. Any financial assistance from my family was repaid, reflecting my strong sense of financial responsibility.





This accomplishment showcases my dedication and perseverance and shows my ability to overcome challenges. This led to many moments of immense pride, especially since my father was initially doubtful about me pursuing my higher education in faraway places.

His eventual praise during his final days validated my decision and reminded me of the importance of my hard work in achieving my goals.

In your opinion, why do we see this huge gender gap in the tech industry, and how can we reduce it?

The gender gap in the tech industry is influenced by societal stereotypes, lack of representation, and workplace biases. To address this gap, it's vital to promote the visibility and representation of women in tech as role models.





By showcasing diverse female leaders in the field, we can inspire the next generation to pursue tech careers. However, it's essential to educate everyone, not just women, about the importance of gender diversity in tech.





Also, creating inclusive workplaces, advocating for STEM education for girls, and dismantling systemic barriers are crucial steps to bridging the gap. Overall, increasing the visibility of female role models and promoting gender diversity initiatives can help create a more inclusive and equitable tech industry.

Who is your tech idol? Why?

My tech idol is Alan Turing, whose brilliance and pioneering work in computing continue to inspire me. Despite facing adversity and not receiving the recognition he deserved in his time, Turing's perseverance and innovative spirit laid the foundation for modern computing as we know it.









Do you have any advice for aspiring girls who want to join the field?

While the tech industry presents its own set of challenges for girls, it's important to approach these challenges with resilience and determination. Your gender should never be a barrier to your success or limit your potential.





Embrace every challenge as an opportunity to learn and grow stronger. Keep up-skilling and re-skilling to stay ahead of the curve, and remember to stay focused on your goals.





Believe in yourself, amplify your voice, and recognize the value of your contributions. With perseverance and resilience, you have the power to conquer any obstacle and excel in the dynamic world of technology.