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JWT vs PASETO: What's the Best Tool for Generating Secure Tokens?

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byJosson Paul@jossonk

Technical Lead at Cisco

January 9th, 2025
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Josson Paul@jossonk

Technical Lead at Cisco

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cybersecurity#web-application-security#jwt#paseto#jwt-vs-paseto#token-security#json-web-token#platform-agnostic-security#authentication-tokens

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