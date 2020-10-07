Jørgen Svennevik Notland is Very Excited About Yerba Mate

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
“In these impressively unprecedented times…” Impressive people build unprecedented products. One such impressive human of Hacker Noon is Jørgen Svennevik Notland from Norway, who's been nominated in the Noonies Decentralization Award Category. Read on for Jørgen's Noonies interview, right below the ad break.
🚀 This Year's Noonies were made possible by: Sustany Capital, .TECH Domains, Grant for the Web, Skillsoft, Flipside Crypto, Udacity, and Beyondskills! There are over $10K+ & 3K+ Yrs Domain Registration Up for Grabs. VOTE TODAY! 🚀
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - REGULATION
Bitcoin developer, co-founder, maker.
I like to take the tram up to the top of a hill and then skateboard down back home, and it kind of feels like a ski lift.
I'm currently working on an R&D project for making online voting more secure with bitcoin.
Also, I'm the co-founder of a mental health app-startup.
Yerba mate, not coffee.
Will I ever create a successful startup?
Doers > Talkers
Less leisure/travelling, more work.
Bitcoin.
Ehm, yerba mate is better than coffee? Maybe: "Bitcoin is money"
Twitter, Radio Norway App, audible, scooter-sharing, ride-sharing.
Team communication, applying build-measure-learn to a startup, building an Android wallet from scratch.
With gratitude to Hacker Noon's 2020 Noonies Partners: Sustany Capital, .TECH Domains, Grant for the Web, Skillsoft, Flipside Crypto, Udacity, and Beyondskills!
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.