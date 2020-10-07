Jørgen Svennevik Notland is Very Excited About Yerba Mate

@ noonies Noonies The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.

“In these impressively unprecedented times…” Impressive people build unprecedented products. One such impressive human of Hacker Noon is Jørgen Svennevik Notland from Norway, who's been nominated in the Noonies Decentralization Award Category. Read on for Jørgen's Noonies interview, right below the ad break.

🚀 This Year's Noonies were made possible by: Sustany Capital, .TECH Domains, Grant for the Web, Skillsoft, Flipside Crypto, Udacity, and Beyondskills! There are over $10K+ & 3K+ Yrs Domain Registration Up for Grabs. VOTE TODAY! 🚀

1. Jørgen, which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - REGULATION

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

Bitcoin developer, co-founder, maker.

I like to take the tram up to the top of a hill and then skateboard down back home, and it kind of feels like a ski lift.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I'm currently working on an R&D project for making online voting more secure with bitcoin.



Also, I'm the co-founder of a mental health app-startup.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

Yerba mate, not coffee.

5. What are you worried about right now?

Will I ever create a successful startup?

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Doers > Talkers

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

Less leisure/travelling, more work.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Bitcoin.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

Ehm, yerba mate is better than coffee? Maybe: "Bitcoin is money"

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Twitter, Radio Norway App, audible, scooter-sharing, ride-sharing.

11. What are you currently learning?

Team communication, applying build-measure-learn to a startup, building an Android wallet from scratch.

VOTE for Jørgen Svennevik Notland as Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - REGULATION before voting closes on 12 October, 2020!

With gratitude to Hacker Noon's 2020 Noonies Partners: Sustany Capital, .TECH Domains, Grant for the Web, Skillsoft, Flipside Crypto, Udacity, and Beyondskills!

Tags