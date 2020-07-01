JavaScript Promises from Scratch

To get the most out of this article, please make sure that you know basics about Synchronous and Asynchronous Programming and, if possible, about javascript callbacks.However, I will try to keep most of the stuff away from these topics so that you can understand at least 85% of it.

Understanding Promises

Suppose a friend comes to you for financial help and you promise him to give some cash after taking it out from an ATM.

You go to the ATM, swipe your card, and find out that your account has been frozen due to some reasons and you can't take out your money.

Then, you go back to your friend and tell him that you can't give him money because your account is frozen. Hence, breaking your promise.

//You have made promise to your friend and you leave for bank if (everythingGoesWell) { return theMoney //Promise is fulfilled } else { return "Account_Frozen" //Promise failed }

async operations. They are special objects that link the actual output (in the above example, it's required money) and the reason due to which we may not get the output (Account Frozen). Promises are used in JavaScript to handleoperations. They are special objects that link the actual output (in the above example, it's required money) and the reason due to which we may not get the output (Account Frozen).

States of a Promise



A JavaScript promise is either settled or pending . We can use the Promise constructor to create a promise . A JavaScriptis eitheror. We can use theconstructor to create a

var thePromise = new Promise (executor())

resolve and reject , as arguments. The executor function is a callback of the promise constructor. It takes two callbacks:and, as arguments.

The resolve callback is used when the promise is actually fulfilled. It takes the output value as its argument. The reject callback is used when the promise couldn't be fulfilled. It takes the reason as its argument.

promise it initializes in its pending state. Once the executor runs, the state changes to settled which can be either resolved or rejected . When we create ait initializes in itsstate. Once the executor runs, the state changes towhich can be eitheror

Implementation: Code Snippet var thePromise = new Promise ( function ( resolve,reject ) { // Try to take out money from atm withdraw( function ( error,money ) { // If withdrawal failed, tell why if (error) reject (error) // else return the money else resolve (money) }) }) Promises can be a bit of hectic stuff if you don't have experience with callbacks and callback hells. But once you grasp this concept, there is no going back! The then and catch clauses catch function is attached to promise which executes when the promise is rejected. It takes the error sent through reject method as an argument. Thefunction is attached towhich executes when theis rejected. It takes the error sent throughmethod as an argument. then function is attached to promise which executes when the promise is resolved. It sends the value sent through resolve method as an argument. Thefunction is attached towhich executes when theis resolved. It sends the value sent throughmethod as an argument. finally clause too. It is executed no matter the promise resolves or rejects. It takes no arguments. There is aclause too. It is executed no matter theresolves or rejects. It takes no arguments. var thePromise = new Promise ( function ( resolve,reject ) { // Try to take out money from atm withdraw( function ( error,money ) { // If withdrawal failed, tell why if (error) reject (error) // else return the money else resolve (money) }) }) thePromise.then( function ( money ) { // This function is executed when the above promise resolves and returns an //amount of money }) thePromise.catch( function ( error ) { // This function is executed when the above promise rejects due to an error }) thePromise.finally( function ( ) { // This function is executed after the promise is resolved or rejected. }) Thank You! Feedback, suggestions and corrections are highly appreciated. Please write in comments %-) Jaskirat S. Grewal (@thejscode) Previously published at https://dev.to/thejscode/javascript-promises-for-beginners-31aj

