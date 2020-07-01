JavaScript Promises from Scratch

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
Visit *top* learning resource freecodecamp.orgpromoted
Full Stack Web Developer. Kotlin/Flutter Mobile App Developer. ++Java/Scala/Python
//You have made promise to your friend and you leave for bank
if (everythingGoesWell) {
return theMoney //Promise is fulfilled
}
else {
return "Account_Frozen" //Promise failed
}
operations. They are special objects that link the actual output (in the above example, it's required money) and the reason due to which we may not get the output (Account Frozen).
async
is either
promise
or
settled
. We can use the
pending
constructor to create a
Promise
.
promise
var thePromise = new Promise(executor())
and
resolve
, as arguments.
reject
callback is used when the
resolve
is actually fulfilled. It takes the output value as its argument.
promise
callback is used when the
reject
couldn't be fulfilled. It takes the reason as its argument.
promise
it initializes in its
promise
state. Once the executor runs, the state changes to
pending
which can be either
settled
or
resolved
.
rejected
var thePromise = new Promise(function(resolve,reject){
// Try to take out money from atm
withdraw(function(error,money) {
// If withdrawal failed, tell why
if (error) reject (error)
// else return the money
else resolve (money)
})
})
and
then
clauses
catch
function is attached to
catch
which executes when the
promise
is rejected. It takes the error sent through
promise
method as an argument.
reject
function is attached to
then
which executes when the
promise
is resolved. It sends the value sent through
promise
method as an argument.
resolve
clause too. It is executed no matter the
finally
resolves or rejects. It takes no arguments.
promise
var thePromise = new Promise(function(resolve,reject){
// Try to take out money from atm
withdraw(function(error,money) {
// If withdrawal failed, tell why
if (error) reject (error)
// else return the money
else resolve (money)
})
})
thePromise.then(function(money) {
// This function is executed when the above promise resolves and returns an //amount of money
})
thePromise.catch(function(error) {
// This function is executed when the above promise rejects due to an error
})
thePromise.finally(function() {
// This function is executed after the promise is resolved or rejected.
})