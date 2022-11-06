Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    JavaScript Ordinals: Adding st, nd, rd and th Suffixes to a Numberby@smpnjn
    538 reads

    JavaScript Ordinals: Adding st, nd, rd and th Suffixes to a Number

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    In Javascript it's usually considered best practice to work with absolute numbers. But when expressing these numbers in user interfaces, it's more likely we'll want to express them differently. Fortunately there is a solution in Javascript - the use of 'Intl.PluralRules` This will define plural rules based on locale. It will tell us language specific rules on how to handle each number - so we can do things like `2nd, `3rd` and `4th. To map our numbers to '1st' or '2nd' we only have to create a mapping like this:
    featured image - JavaScript Ordinals: Adding st, nd, rd and th Suffixes to a Number
    programming#javascript#web-development
    Johnny Simpson HackerNoon profile picture

    @smpnjn

    Johnny Simpson

    Receive Stories from @smpnjn

    react to story with heart
    SonarSource-DSAI

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Dates in JavaScript are Broken. Who Shall Fix them?
    Published at Mar 26, 2022 by smpnjn #javascript
    Article Thumbnail
    Storybook Actions.. in Action
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by chantastic #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    Giants Planet: World’s First Phygital Economy Is Set To Launch Its Flagship Free Mint Collection
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by giantsplanet #gaming
    Article Thumbnail
    The Complete Guide to Deploying NestJS Application on Render
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by chiamakaojiyi #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    Three Easy Ways to Change Font Size in WordPress
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by zenzu01 #web-development
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Extract the Maximum Value From Logs
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by alvinslee #devops
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa