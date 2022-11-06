JavaScript Ordinals: Adding st, nd, rd and th Suffixes to a Number
Too Long; Didn't ReadIn Javascript it's usually considered best practice to work with absolute numbers. But when expressing these numbers in user interfaces, it's more likely we'll want to express them differently. Fortunately there is a solution in Javascript - the use of 'Intl.PluralRules` This will define plural rules based on locale. It will tell us language specific rules on how to handle each number - so we can do things like `2nd, `3rd` and `4th. To map our numbers to '1st' or '2nd' we only have to create a mapping like this: