JavaScript hacks for ES6 hipsters

Following the original JavaScript hacks for hipsters, here’s some new goodies. Coding JavaScript in 2018 is actually fun again!
Here’s a photo of non-JavaScripter, non-hacker, non-ES6er, non-hipster on a PacMan background:
Using
Array Destructuring to swap values
let a = 'world', b = 'hello'
[a, b] = [b, a]
console.log(a) // -> hello
console.log(b) // -> world
// Yes, it's magic
Once again,
Array Destructuring is great. Combined with
async/await and promises to make a complex flow — simple.
const [user, account] = await Promise.all([
fetch('/user'),
fetch('/account')
])
For anyone who likes to debug using
console.logs, here’s something awesome (and yes, I heard of
console.table):
const a = 5, b = 6, c = 7
console.log({ a, b, c })
// outputs this nice object:
// {
// a: 5,
// b: 6,
// c: 7
// }
Syntax can be so much more compact for array operations
// Find max value
const max = (arr) => Math.max(...arr);
max([123, 321, 32]) // outputs: 321
// Sum array
const sum = (arr) => arr.reduce((a, b) => (a + b), 0)
sum([1, 2, 3, 4]) // output: 10
The spread operator can be used instead of
concat:
const one = ['a', 'b', 'c']
const two = ['d', 'e', 'f']
const three = ['g', 'h', 'i']
// Old way #1
const result = one.concat(two, three)
// Old way #2
const result = [].concat(one, two, three)
// New
const result = [...one, ...two, ...three]
Clone arrays and objects with ease:
const obj = { ...oldObj }
const arr = [ ...oldArr ]
Update: As mentioned in the comments — this is a shallow clone.
Making function and function calls more readable with destructuring:
const getStuffNotBad = (id, force, verbose) => {
...do stuff
}
const getStuffAwesome = ({ id, name, force, verbose }) => {
...do stuff
}
// Somewhere else in the codebase... WTF is true, true?
getStuffNotBad(150, true, true)
// Somewhere else in the codebase... I ❤ JS!!!
getStuffAwesome({ id: 150, force: true, verbose: true })
Already knew them all?
You’re a true hipster hacker, you can read more tips & tricks for writing better code.
Let’s talk more on twitter. You can also check my startup Torii where we make “SaaS headache” go away.