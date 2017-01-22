JavaScript hacks for ES6 hipsters

Following the original JavaScript hacks for hipsters, here’s some new goodies. Coding JavaScript in 2018 is actually fun again!

Here’s a photo of non-JavaScripter, non-hacker, non-ES6er, non-hipster on a PacMan background:

Hipster Hack #1 — Swap variables

Using Array Destructuring to swap values

let a = 'world', b = 'hello'

[a, b] = [b, a]

console.log(a) // -> hello

console.log(b) // -> world

// Yes, it's magic

Hipster Hack #2 — Async/Await with Destructuring

Once again, Array Destructuring is great. Combined with async/await and promises to make a complex flow — simple.

const [user, account] = await Promise.all([

fetch('/user'),

fetch('/account')

])

Hipster Hack #3 — Debugging

For anyone who likes to debug using console.log s, here’s something awesome (and yes, I heard of console.table ):

const a = 5, b = 6, c = 7

console.log({ a, b, c })

// outputs this nice object:

// {

// a: 5,

// b: 6,

// c: 7

// }

Hipster Hack #4 — One liners

Syntax can be so much more compact for array operations

// Find max value

const max = (arr) => Math.max(...arr);

max([123, 321, 32]) // outputs: 321

// Sum array

const sum = (arr) => arr.reduce((a, b) => (a + b), 0)

sum([1, 2, 3, 4]) // output: 10

Hipster Hack #5 — Array concatenation

The spread operator can be used instead of concat :

const one = ['a', 'b', 'c']

const two = ['d', 'e', 'f']

const three = ['g', 'h', 'i']

// Old way #1

const result = one.concat(two, three)

// Old way #2

const result = [].concat(one, two, three)

// New

const result = [...one, ...two, ...three]

Hipster Hack #6 — Cloning

Clone arrays and objects with ease:

const obj = { ...oldObj }

const arr = [ ...oldArr ]

Update: As mentioned in the comments — this is a shallow clone.

Hipster Hack #7 — Named parameters

Making function and function calls more readable with destructuring:

const getStuffNotBad = (id, force, verbose) => {

...do stuff

}

const getStuffAwesome = ({ id, name, force, verbose }) => {

...do stuff

}

// Somewhere else in the codebase... WTF is true, true?

getStuffNotBad(150, true, true)

// Somewhere else in the codebase... I ❤ JS!!!

getStuffAwesome({ id: 150, force: true, verbose: true })

Already knew them all?

You’re a true hipster hacker, you can read more tips & tricks for writing better code.

