or

JavaScript: “If you write and Infinite loop it would crash your computer”

Originally published by Timi Omoyeni on May 17th 2017
Timi Omoyeni Hacker Noon profile picture

@timibadass
Timi Omoyeni

Badass Developer

For some time now I’ve been learning JavaScript, it’s been quite challenging (we shall overcome) and fun at the same time.Maybe it’s the thrill of learning something new or the challenge that comes with it that makes it fun either way I’m loving every single bit of it.

From learning the basics i.e types and operators ,Functions,loops(for loop& while loop) to making a mistake and trying to debug basic syntax(and learning /understanding it better in the process). I remember the first time I read about infinite loop and the fear that gripped my mind when I saw

“If you write and Infinite loop it would crash your computer”

Wow, how many people lost their computers to infinite loops? How did they feel? Did the first person to discover infinite loop suffer from it like Isaac Newton?

Sir Isaac Newton goo.gl

All these questions ran through my mind while I read on..till I created an infinite loop (ghen ghen,right? not really) I didn’t even know what I had done but the page (JS bin) became unresponsive so I had to kill it (thanks to chrome) and reload it. I still not knowing what went wrong tried running the same code till I tried debugging my code and got to know an infinite loop isn’t a Bermuda Triangle for computers.

I’m taking my time to learn but to be honest, I really can’t wait to start pulling stunts with JS and like I said on my twitter

“Issa Madness”

More updates to come, as inspired by HackerNoon’s write up.

Good day.

