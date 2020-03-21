Java or Python? Which is Better To Learn Programming For Beginners in 2020

1,556 reads

@ javinpaul Javin Paul I am Java programmer, blogger on http://javarevisited.blogspot.com and http://java67.com

Hello guys, if you are thinking about career in tech like programming, web development, data science, test automation, machine learning and other career Java and Python are two of the most popular and influential programming language of the present time and future to start with.



should I learn Java or Python? Is Python is an excellent programming language to start with? Which programming language would you recommend for beginners to learn first etc? Beginner programmer often get confused between Java and Python. Being an author of a Java blog and a programmer, I often receive questions likeIs Python is an excellent programming language to start with? Which programming language would you recommend for beginners to learn first etc?

Since I am a Java developer, my opinion is biased, I will always suggest you start with Java and then learn Python, but if you ask this question to a Python developer, you might get just opposite answer.

Data Science, There are also different scenarios like in general Python is better for Web development Machine Learning and Test automation and Java is better for complex server side programming, mobile apps with Android and for building REST APIs.

In this article, I'll focus on which programming language is better for beginners, not just from the ease of learning point of view but also from the jobs and career point of view because many of you are learning to code for job and career and not for fun.





You can ask some beginner stuff starting from how to set PATH and classpath to advanced material about debugging Java program in Eclipse, no matter what kind of question is, there is always someone is Java community, who is ready to answer and help you.



This is one of the reasons that StackOverflow is full of Java questions. By the way,



When I first come across Python, I thought it’s a scripting language, but

that is an understatement. You can do object-oriented programming in

as well. It’s also used heavily in web development sites like

Reddit are build using Python and machine learning, and data science

makes Python even more useful.



On beginners point of view, I always suggest pick a language which is easier to learn, powerful to attract you and have strong community support, now both



Thankfully, we have an infographic, which highlights some vital difference between Python and Java, I am sure after taking a look on this Infographic, you will be able to decide which is the right programming language to start with.



If you already made up your mind to go with Java, then

well-structured course which makes learning way easy. I have well documented my reasons as to why Java is the best Programming language and Why a programmer should learn Java. One of the most important reasons you would see in that blog post is an active Java community, which will help you throughout your Java career.You can ask some beginner stuff starting from how to set PATH and classpath to advanced material about debugging Java program in Eclipse, no matter what kind of question is, there is always someone is Java community, who is ready to answer and help you.This is one of the reasons that StackOverflow is full of Java questions. By the way, Python is not a spring chicken anymore, it has fully grown and given stiff competition to mainstream languages like Java and C++ When I first come across Python, I thought it’s a scripting language, butthat is an understatement. You can do object-oriented programming in Python as well. It’s also used heavily in web development sites likeReddit are build using Python and machine learning, and data sciencemakes Python even more useful.On beginners point of view, I always suggest pick a language which is easier to learn, powerful to attract you and have strong community support, now both Java and Python fits this bill, and until you do some excellent comparative analysis, you can not decide which language to learn from Java vs. Python.Thankfully, we have an infographic, which highlights some vital, I am sure after taking a look on this Infographic, you will be able to decide which is the right programming language to start with.If you already made up your mind to go with Java, then The Complete Java Masterclass course by Tim Buchalaka on Udemy is an excellent course to start with. It’s not only the most up-to-date course and covers the latest Java features from recent releases but also the most comprehensive andwell-structured course which makes learning way easy.

Python vs. Java — Infographic





Before learning any programming language, it is a must to know the difference between them. It could be wrong to declare that



Let’s go through this infographics to learn some differences: Being two different programming languages, Java and Python can be useful tools for modern developers for developing applications.Before learning any programming language, it is a must to know the difference between them. It could be wrong to declare that Java can be less productive compared to Python due to numerous elements.Let’s go through this infographics to learn some differences:

Infographic Via Perception System

Java is very verbose than Python. It takes 10 lines of

while it only takes 2 lines of code in Python. This point goes towards

Python because beginner programmer definitely likes to write less code.



The second point is about the static and dynamic type of variable, In my

opinion, you need a strict programming language and compiler to detect

silly mistakes made by beginners, In

value in a String variable.



So on this point, my vote goes to Java. Speed, which is a crucial thing on enterprise-level application development, you can see that Java is faster than Python, but do remember that you need to compile and run Java program, while Python doesn’t need to be compiled.



Python shell can directly interpret python commands, which means easier for programmers. So now Python and Java are both 2 and 2.



This is an important reason to learn Python for beginners because it just makes it easy to try and learn, and if you choose to learn Python, then From this Infographic, you can easily see that. It takes 10 lines of code to read from a file in Java while it only takes 2 lines of code in Python. This point goes towardsPython because beginner programmer definitely likes to write less code.The second point is about the static and dynamic type of variable, In myopinion, you need a strict programming language and compiler to detectsilly mistakes made by beginners, In Java , you can not store an integervalue in a String variable.So on this point, my vote goes to Java. Speed, which is a crucial thing on enterprise-level application development, you can see that, but do remember that you need to compile and run Java program, while Python doesn’t need to be compiled.Python shell can directly interpret python commands, which means easier for programmers. So now Python and Java are both 2 and 2.This is an important reason to learn Python for beginners because it just makes it easy to try and learn, and if you choose to learn Python, then The Complete Python Bootcamp by Jose Portilla on Udemy is an excellent place to start with. It covers Python 3 from scratch





You can also see that hello world in Java takes more lines than hello world

in python. The rest of the examples you can analyze by yourself, but

all it comes that both Java and Python are equally capable, no one is

lesser than others.



As a Java developer, I can say from my personal experience that you will not regret learning Java and choose it as a career; of course, you can learn Python anytime, and it’s suitable for writing small utilities, but Java is Java.



Things have improved with the introduction of JShell in Java 9 , but I still rank Python better in terms of quickly whipping up a script and running.You can also see that hello world in Java takes more lines than hello worldin python. The rest of the examples you can analyze by yourself, butall it comes that both Java and Python are equally capable, no one islesser than others.As a Java developer, I can say from my personal experience that you will not regret learning Java and choose it as a career; of course, you can learn Python anytime, and it’s suitable for writing small utilities, but Java is Java.

How to Learn Java and Python in 2020?

If you are serious about your programming career and want to start learning Java or Python right away then here are some recommended books, courses, and tutorials you can check out:

Thanks for reading this article so far. If you like this article, then please

share it with your friends and colleagues. If you have any questions or

feedback, then please drop a note.

Tags