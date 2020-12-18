Java: The Object Equality Problem

I was writing some Java test code when I faced up the voracity of the equals method. It presents, despite its ostensible simplicity, a tricky problem.

I'd like to emphasize that this is not a specific Java issue. For example C# has a homologous way.

A bit of Java context

The Object class is the root of every class. It defines various methods and

equals

is one of them. By default this method has a simple behavior: an object x is only equals to itself. Any other object is different.

Obviously the

equals

method has the common properties of an equivalence relation. It is reflexive: x is equal to x; It is symmetric: if x is equal to y, then y is equal to x; and so on...

Furthermore a logic relationship links

equals

hashCode

The problem

and themethod. The latter returns the object hash. In this context it's an integer representation of the object. So if two object are equal, then their hash should be equal too.

I'll use a simple code example to highlight the main issue. Here is the starting point:

interface Book { String title () ; String author () ; } final class DbBook implements Book { ... }

We can ask to a

Book

DbBook

instance its title and its author. Ainstance represents a book stored in a database.

As I said the

Object

DbBook

equals

equals

hashCode

class is the root of every class. This means thatalso inherits themethod with its default behavior. So we should overrideto implement a custom equivalence relation. To respect the aforesaid logic implicatio we should also override themethod.

Now suppose that in our context two books are equal if they have the same title. This seems the

equals

final class DbBook implements Book { ... @Override public boolean equals ( final Object o) { if ( this == o) return true ; if (!(o instanceof DbBook)) return false ; final DbBook dbBook = (DbBook) o; return title().equals(dbBook.title()); } @Override public int hashCode () { return Objects.hash(title()); } ... }

goal and here is a common implementation (I generated it with the IDE):

However because the

instanceof

aDbBook

anotherDbBook

AnotherBookImplementation

aDbBook

check,is only comparable to. This means that aninstance is always different from, though having the same title.

The problem seems the

instanceof

final class DbBook implements Book { ... @Override public boolean equals ( final Object o) { if ( this == o) return true ; if (!(o instanceof Book)) return false ; final Book book = (Book) o; return title().equals(book.title()); } ... }

check. So we can weak it a bit:

In this way we are restricting

o

Book

to be ainstance.

The effect of this change is the destruction of our software. As I anticipated the

equals

Book

equals

Book

A different approach

method should be reflexive. This means thatimplementation must exhibit thisbehavior. In other words: everyimplementation iswith each other. Definitely it's a really bad approach.

The main issue of the

equals

approach is that responsabilities aren't decoupled correctly. There should be another object responsible of the comparison. There should be another object that represents the comparison.

There may be various implementation of this approach. I'll suggest one called representation-based and another behavior-based.

Representation-based equality

The first one is derives from this article. Basically an object (like

aDbBook

Comparison<R>

R

hashCode

) can gives us a representation of itself. Then aobject represents a comparison between tworepresentation. In this way a representation is similar to the hash returned by. But it's more generic because it could be based on bytes, strings and so on...

However this means that

aCat

aDog

Behavior-based equality

could be equal to, if they have the same representation. I consider this as the main drawback of this approach.

The behavior-based is born from an observation. I think that the only valid discriminating factor about objects is their behavior. It's exposed through the methods. Or, more formally, through the messages the object supports. The protocol or interface is the collection of the supported messages.

For this reason the first step to define equality should be based on interfaces. Then an

Equality

object will represent the equality between two objects with the same interface.

In this way

aCat

aDog

Cat

Dog

Pet

anEquality

Pet

will be always different frombecause the different interfaces. Presumably the former implements ainterface, the latter ainterface. Nonetheless, thanks to polymorphism, if they both implement ainterface, then they could be equal. This could be possibile withlimited to theinterface.

Here is an example related to the initial

Book

Equality

Book

interface Equality { Boolean equals () ; } final class TitleBasedEquality implements Equality { TitleBasedEquality( final Book book, final Book anotherBook) { this .book = book; this .anotherBook = anotherBook; } @Override public Boolean equals () { return book.title().equals(anotherBook.title()); } private final Book book; private final Book anotherBook; } final class PrefixBasedEquality implements Equality { PrefixBasedEquality( final Book book, final Book anotherBook, final Integer length) { this .book = book; this .anotherBook = anotherBook; this .length = length; } @Override public Boolean equals () { var first = book.title().substring(length); var second = anotherBook.title().substring(length); return first.equals(second); } private final Book book; private final Book anotherBook; private final Integer length; }

example. I defined twoclasses to stress out that equality is not aresponsability.

So a

TitleBasedEquality

PrefixBasedEquality

object compares the full title. Acompares only a prefix.

We gather a lot of flexibility. And we can choose the correct equality comparison based on the context. This is possible thanks to the responsability decoupling.

However, as you can see, I'm using

String.equals

StringEquality

. I could replace it with. But I consider this case as a reasonable compromise forced by the programming language.

A possible drawback of this approach regards an interface with only void methods. In this case each pair of instances are always equal. But this means that these type of objects are only and always comparated on their interface. I find it coherent and I find it respectful towards the objects.

Conclusion

Definitely the object equality problem is a tough problem. I think that the major issue is that we think equality in terms of data. But objects are not data. This is the reason because I support the idea of some sort of behavior-based comparison. After all the exhibited behavior is what distinguishes one object from another one. Nothing more.

