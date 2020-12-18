Before you go, check out these stories!

Java: The Object Equality Problem

December 18th 2020
I was writing some Java test code when I faced up the voracity of the 

equals
method. It presents, despite its ostensible simplicity, a tricky problem.

I'd like to emphasize that this is not a specific Java issue. For example C# has a homologous way.

A bit of Java context

The 

Object
class is the root of every class. It defines various methods and 
equals
is one of them. By default this method has a simple behavior: an object x is only equals to itself. Any other object is different.

Obviously the 

equals
method has the common properties of an equivalence relation. It is reflexive: x is equal to x; It is symmetric: if x is equal to y, then y is equal to x; and so on...

Furthermore a logic relationship links 

equals
and the 
hashCode
method. The latter returns the object hash. In this context it's an integer representation of the object. So if two object are equal, then their hash should be equal too.

The problem

I'll use a simple code example to highlight the main issue. Here is the starting point:

interface Book {
  String title();

  String author();
}

final class DbBook implements Book {
  ...
}

We can ask to a 

Book
instance its title and its author. A 
DbBook
instance represents a book stored in a database.

As I said the 

Object
class is the root of every class. This means that 
DbBook
also inherits the 
equals
method with its default behavior. So we should override 
equals
to implement a custom equivalence relation. To respect the aforesaid logic implicatio we should also override the 
hashCode
method.

Now suppose that in our context two books are equal if they have the same title. This seems the 

equals
goal and here is a common implementation (I generated it with the IDE):

final class DbBook implements Book {
  ...
  @Override
  public boolean equals(final Object o) {
    if (this == o) return true;
    if (!(o instanceof DbBook)) return false;
    final DbBook dbBook = (DbBook) o;
    return title().equals(dbBook.title());
  }

  @Override
  public int hashCode() {
    return Objects.hash(title());
  }
  ...
}

However because the 

instanceof
check, 
aDbBook
is only comparable to 
anotherDbBook
. This means that an 
AnotherBookImplementation
instance is always different from 
aDbBook
, though having the same title.

The problem seems the 

instanceof
check. So we can weak it a bit:

final class DbBook implements Book {
  ...
  @Override
  public boolean equals(final Object o) {
    if (this == o) return true;
    if (!(o instanceof Book)) return false;
    final Book book = (Book) o;
    return title().equals(book.title());
  }
  ...
}

In this way we are restricting 

o
to be a 
Book
instance.

The effect of this change is the destruction of our software. As I anticipated the 

equals
method should be reflexive. This means that every 
Book
implementation must exhibit this 
equals
behavior. In other words: every 
Book
implementation is high-coupled with each other. Definitely it's a really bad approach.

A different approach

The main issue of the 

equals
approach is that responsabilities aren't decoupled correctly. There should be another object responsible of the comparison. There should be another object that represents the comparison.

There may be various implementation of this approach. I'll suggest one called representation-based and another behavior-based.

Representation-based equality

The first one is derives from this article. Basically an object (like 

aDbBook
) can gives us a representation of itself. Then a 
Comparison<R>
object represents a comparison between two 
R
representation. In this way a representation is similar to the hash returned by 
hashCode
. But it's more generic because it could be based on bytes, strings and so on...

However this means that 

aCat
could be equal to 
aDog
, if they have the same representation. I consider this as the main drawback of this approach.

Behavior-based equality

The behavior-based is born from an observation. I think that the only valid discriminating factor about objects is their behavior. It's exposed through the methods. Or, more formally, through the messages the object supports. The protocol or interface is the collection of the supported messages.

For this reason the first step to define equality should be based on interfaces. Then an 

Equality
object will represent the equality between two objects with the same interface.

In this way 

aCat
will be always different from 
aDog
because the different interfaces. Presumably the former implements a 
Cat
interface, the latter a 
Dog
interface. Nonetheless, thanks to polymorphism, if they both implement a 
Pet
interface, then they could be equal. This could be possibile with 
anEquality
limited to the 
Pet
interface.

Here is an example related to the initial 

Book
example. I defined two 
Equality
classes to stress out that equality is not a 
Book
responsability.

interface Equality {
  Boolean equals();
}

final class TitleBasedEquality implements Equality {
  TitleBasedEquality(final Book book, final Book anotherBook) {
    this.book = book;
    this.anotherBook = anotherBook;
  }

  @Override
  public Boolean equals() {
    return book.title().equals(anotherBook.title());
  }

  private final Book book;
  private final Book anotherBook;
}

final class PrefixBasedEquality implements Equality {
  PrefixBasedEquality(final Book book, final Book anotherBook, final Integer length) {
    this.book = book;
    this.anotherBook = anotherBook;
    this.length = length;
  }

  @Override
  public Boolean equals() {
    var first = book.title().substring(length);
    var second = anotherBook.title().substring(length);
    return first.equals(second);
  }

  private final Book book;
  private final Book anotherBook;
  private final Integer length;
}

So a 

TitleBasedEquality
object compares the full title. A 
PrefixBasedEquality
compares only a prefix.

We gather a lot of flexibility. And we can choose the correct equality comparison based on the context. This is possible thanks to the responsability decoupling.

However, as you can see, I'm using 

String.equals
. I could replace it with 
StringEquality
. But I consider this case as a reasonable compromise forced by the programming language.

A possible drawback of this approach regards an interface with only void methods. In this case each pair of instances are always equal. But this means that these type of objects are only and always comparated on their interface. I find it coherent and I find it respectful towards the objects.

Conclusion

Definitely the object equality problem is a tough problem. I think that the major issue is that we think equality in terms of data. But objects are not data. This is the reason because I support the idea of some sort of behavior-based comparison. After all the exhibited behavior is what distinguishes one object from another one. Nothing more.

