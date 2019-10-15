10 FREE Docker, Jenkins, and Maven Courses for Programmers and DevOps Engineers

Jenkins can provide continuous integration and delivery by completely automating build and deploy projects. Docker, Maven, and Jenkins are some of the most popular tools in the DevOps and Java world. Maven helps to organize your project and provide support to build and deploy Java projects whilecan provide continuous integration and delivery by completely automating build and deploy projects.

As a Programmer, particularly Java developer, it’s very important that you know both Maven and Jenkins because every other company is using it and not knowing these technologies will only put you behind other candidates if you go for a job.



place, In this article, I will tell you 10 free course you can take to

If you have yet to learn Maven and Jenkins then you have come to the right place, In this article, I will tell you 10 free course you can take to learn Maven and Jenkins online and some other key tools like Robot Framework, Docker, and DevOps, but before that, let's understand what is Maven and Jenkins and what are their purpose.

Apache Maven is based upon convention over configuration principle. It provides the plugins to build, test, and deploy your project but the most important benefit of Maven is dependency management.



Java JAR files but also downloads the dependency for any Java project

automatically at the build time. Which means you don’t need to manually

download your JAR files and deal with several errors related to version

mismatch e.g.



For example, if your project is dependent on Spring 5 then it will not only

download the Spring 5 JAR files from maven central library but also all

It not only provides a Maven central library to organize all third-party Java JAR files but also downloads the dependency for any Java project automatically at the build time. Which means you don't need to manually download your JAR files and deal with several errors related to version mismatch e.g. UnsupportedClassVersionError. For example, if your project is dependent on Spring 5 then it will not only download the Spring 5 JAR files from maven central library but also all dependent JARs required by Spring itself. This is known as transitive dependency management.



ANY platform or technology but it has become a standard in Java world. Jenkins is one of the most popular tools for doing continuous integration onANY platform or technology but it has become a standard in Java world.

One of the things which makes Jenkins so popular and useful is its

flexibility. It can handle just about any kind of build or continuous

integration process you can think of through the hundreds of plugins

that are available.

10 Free Courses to learn Maven, Docker and Jenkins for DevOps Engineers

Here is my collection of some of the best courses to learn Maven, Docker, and Jenkins online for free. These courses are good to learn both theory and practical experience, particularly with Maven. If you are an experienced Java developer then a good understanding of both Maven and Jenkins is must for you.

This course provides a basic introduction to the DevOps essentials everyone needs to know. Covering all the terms and tools listed above, and much more. We designed the course to give you a working knowledge of what DevOps is and how it impacts I.T. in the real world.

It also explains the culture of DevOps , as well as the primary practices and tools associated with DevOps. Furthermore, you will be introduced to the close relationship between DevOps and the cloud.



learn what is Maven and what benefits it offers, how to install and

download dependencies using maven, how to build and deploy projects

using Maven and several other basic tasks.



During the course, you will also get familiar with



This is an excellent Maven Introductory course for Java developers. You will learn what is Maven and what benefits it offers, how to install and download dependencies using maven, how to build and deploy projects using Maven and several other basic tasks. During the course, you will also get familiar with Git source control, which is another good tool for Java programmers. In short, a very good course on Maven for Java developers but even DevOps Engineers, and IT managers an also join this course to get a complete overview of Maven.



kick start their learning of Docker containers. The course will

This course on Docker's hands-on for beginners will help the audience to kick start their learning of Docker containers. The course will introduce to different concepts of Docker that include the usage of different concepts, keywords, commands, and best practices. Keeping this as the basics, one can go ahead and develop containerized applications and build super cool software & services.



So you do not need to have any knowledge about Jenkins before. You will

learn end to end Integration of Maven,



This course is an introduction to Jenkins from the beginner's perspective. So you do not need to have any knowledge about Jenkins before. You will learn end to end Integration of Maven, Selenium, Git, and Jenkins. This is a good course for all people who want to learn about not only Jenkins but about continuous integration and continuous delivery, and DevOps in general





This course covers all of the basic fundamentals of

basic commands of Maven. A good place to start with for any Java

programmer learning Maven.



I am a big fan of Bryan Hansen, having attended his Spring Fundamentals and Introduction to Spring MVC course in the past, I was excited when I found about Maven Fundamentals course. This course covers all of the basic fundamentals of Maven like dependencies, plugins, repositories, IDE integrations, and all the basic commands of Maven. A good place to start with for any Java programmer learning Maven. Btw, this course is not exactly free as you need Pluralsight monthly or annual membership to access this course but it also provides a 10-day free trial, which is enough to finish this course for free.



cost. You will learn how to configure Jenkins 2.0 with freestyle and

pipeline projects.



You will also learn to work with both Java and .NET project along with Docker and Cross-browser testing.



This is one of the best course on Jenkins 2.0 which is available for free of cost. You will learn how to configure Jenkins 2.0 with freestyle and pipeline projects. You will also learn to work with both Java and .NET project along with Docker and Cross-browser testing. The course is also not just good for developers or testers, but also very useful for DevOps and Business Analyst.





Once you have completed the course, you will be well on your way to implementing If you have heard all the buzz around Jenkins and configuration management and deployment and are wondering what they are and how to get started using them, then this course is for you.Once you have completed the course, you will be well on your way to implementing Jenkins for configuration management and deployment in your environment!

Jenkins is an Automation and CI Tool. It is a java application and very easy to learn. This course is designed for complete Beginners to understand and learn Jenkins from scratch . You will learn from a very basic step by step in this course and by the end, you will be able to use Jenkins at all levels.

This is one of the rare free course to learn Robot Framework, one of the

best tool for integration testing. In this course, you will learn

1. Execute Selenium test cases using Robot.

2. Share code using Source Management tool GIT

3. Integration Selenium with Jenkins using GIT.

4. Execute automation framework using Jenkins

5. Integrate Allure Reporting options





Along the way, I’ll give you some great tips that will help you pick the best plugins for Jenkins and give you some good strategies for successfully bringing you to build system into Jenkins with a little headache.



This is another great course by John Sonmez, my other favorite instructor on Pluralsight. In this course, you will learn how to set up the continuous integration tool, Jenkins and how to use Jenkins to automate much of the build and deployment process. Along the way, I'll give you some great tips that will help you pick the best plugins for Jenkins and give you some good strategies for successfully bringing you to build system into Jenkins with a little headache. If you've been wanting to learn about Jenkins but didn't know where to start, this course might be just what you need.

Thanks for reading this tutorial so far. If you like these free Maven and

Jenkins courses then please share with your friends and colleagues. If

you have any question or feedback then please drop a comment.

