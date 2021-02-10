Java Concurrency: Understanding the ‘volatile’ Keyword

Software and aerospace passionate.
In this article, I would like to share a different approach on this subject that maybe is helpful for you, and also to talk about some particularities and misconceptions about
. There`s very good material on this topic out there (like “Java Concurrency In Practice” [JCIP]).
volatile
I encourage you to read it ;)
We will be talking about the semantics of
as defined from Java 5 onwards (on previous Java versions,
volatile
has no memory-consistency/state-visibility semantic).
volatile
Short answer:
is a keyword we can apply to a field to ensure that when one thread writes a value to that field, the value written is "immediately available" to any thread that subsequently reads it (visibility feature).
volatile
When multiple threads need to interact with some shared data, there are three aspects to consider:
In the absence of necessary synchronizations, the compiler, Runtime, or processors may apply all sorts of optimizations, like code reordering and caching. Those optimizations can interact with incorrectly synchronized code in ways that are not immediately obvious when the source code is examined. Even if statements execute in the order of their appearance in a thread, caching can prevent the latest values from being reflected in the main memory.
In order to prevent incorrect or unpredictable outcomes, we can use (some form of) synchronization.
It is worth mentioning that synchronization doesn’t imply the use of the
synchronized
keyword (which is based on implicit/monitor/intrinsic locks internally); for example, lock objects and the
keyword are also synchronization mechanisms.
volatile
In a multi-threaded context we usually must resort to explicit synchronization. But, in particular scenarios, there are some alternatives we could use that do not rely on synchronization, such as atomic methods and immutable objects.
To illustrate the risks of a not correctly synchronized program, let’s consider the following example. This program could simply print 42, or even print 0, or even hang forever!
@NotThreadSafe
public class NoVisibility {
private static boolean ready;
private static int number;
private static class ReaderThread extends Thread {
public void run() {
while (!ready)
Thread.yield();
System.out.println(number);
}
}
public static void main(String[] args) {
new ReaderThread().start();
number = 42;
ready = true;
}
}
(from JCIP book)
Why could this happen? In Java, by default, a piece of code is assumed to be executed by only one thread. As we saw, the compiler, Runtime or processor could optimize things away, as long as we get the same result as with the original code. In a multi-threaded context is a developer's responsibility to use the appropriate mechanisms to correctly synchronize accesses to a shared state.
In this particular example, the compiler could see that ‘ready’ is false (default value) and it never changes, so we would end up with an infinite loop. On the other hand, if the updated value for ‘‘ready’ is visible to ReaderThread before ‘number’ is (code reordering/caching), ReaderThread would see that ‘number’ is 0 (default value).
From here (section 17.4.5):
“Two actions can be ordered by a happens-before relationship. If one action happens-before another, then the first is visible to and ordered before the second (for example, the write of a default value to every field of an object constructed by a thread need not happen before the beginning of that thread, as long as no read ever observes that fact).
More specifically, if two actions share a happens-before relationship, they do not necessarily have to appear to have happened in that order to any code with which they do not share a happens-before relationship."
This relationship is established by either:
construct (this also provides atomicity);
synchronized
construct;
volatile
and
Thread.start()
methods;
Thread.join()
and its subpackages;
java.util.concurrent
To understand the importance of this relationship, let´s review the concept of data race. “A data race occurs when a variable is written to by at least one thread and read by at least another thread, and the reads and writes are not ordered by a happens-before relationship. A correctly synchronized program is one with no data races” (from here).
More specifically: A correctly synchronized program is one whose sequentially consistent executions do not have any data races.
is a lightweight form of synchronization that tackles the visibility and ordering aspects.
volatile
is used as a field modifier. The purpose of
volatile
is to ensure that when one thread writes a value to a field, the value written is "immediately available" to any thread that subsequently reads it.
volatile
There’s a common misconception about the relationship between
, on the one hand, and references and objects, on the other hand. In Java, there are objects and references to those objects. We can think of references as “pointers” to objects. All variables (expect for primitives like boolean or long) contain references (object references).
volatile
acts either on a primitive variable or on a reference variable. There’s no relation between
volatile
and the object referred to by the (reference) variable.
volatile
Declaring a shared variable as
ensures visibility.
volatile
variables are not cached in registers or in caches where they are hidden from other processors, so a read of a
volatile
variable always returns the most recent write by any thread. “The visibility effects of
volatile
variables extend beyond the value of the
volatile
variable itself. When thread A writes to a
volatile
variable and subsequently thread B reads that same variable, the values of all variables that were visible to A prior to writing to the
volatile
variable become visible to B after reading the
volatile
variable” (from JCIP book).
volatile
also limits reordering of accesses (accesses to the reference) by preventing the compiler and Runtime from reordering of code. The ability to perceive ordering constraints among actions is only guaranteed to actions that share a happens-before relationship with them.
volatile
causes reads and writes to be accompanied by a special CPU instruction known as a memory barrier. For more low-level details, you can check here and here.
volatile
From a memory visibility perspective, writing a
variable is like exiting a
volatile
block and reading a
synchronized
variable is like entering a
volatile
block. But note that
synchronized
doesn’t block as
volatile
does.
synchronized
An atomic action in concurrent programming is one that either happens completely, or it doesn't happen at all. No side effects of an atomic action are visible until the action is complete.
There’s a correlation between
and atomic actions: for non-
volatile
64-bit numeric (long and double) primitive variables, the JVM is free to treat a 64-bit read or write as two separate 32-bit operations. Using
volatile
on those types ensures the read and write operations are atomic (accessing the rest of the primitive variables and reference variables is atomic by default).
volatile
accesses do not guarantee the atomicity of composite operations such as incrementing a counter. Compound operations on shared variables must be performed atomically to prevent data races and race conditions.
volatile
We can use
variables only when all the following criteria are met (from JCIP book):
volatile
Some suitable scenarios are:
variables for visibility of arbitrary state is more fragile and harder to understand than code that uses locking;
volatile
is not strong enough to guarantee atomicity (atomic variables do provide atomic read-modify-write support and can often be used as “better
volatile
variables”)
volatile
Several of the following examples were taken from here. You can find a lot more information about the examples and their internal working there.
1) Incrementing a counter
@NotThreadSafe
public class UnsafeCounter {
private volatile Integer counter;
public void increment() {
counter++;
}
}
Even though it appears as a single operation, the “counter++;” statement is not atomic. It is actually a combination of three different operations: read, update, write. So, even making counter
is not enough to avoid data races in a multi-threaded context: we may end up with lost updates.
volatile
Some thread-safe alternatives:
, AtomicInteger.
synchronized
2) Lazy-initialized Singleton Pattern
@ThreadSafe
public class Singleton {
private static volatile Singleton INSTANCE;
private Singleton() {
}
public static Singleton getInstance() {
if (INSTANCE != null)
return singleton;
synchronized (Singleton.class) {
if (INSTANCE == null)
INSTANCE = new Singleton();
return INSTANCE;
}
}
}
In this case, not making INSTANCE
could lead getInstance() to return a non-fully initialised object, breaking the Singleton pattern. Why? The assignment of the reference variable INSTANCE could happen while the object is being initialised, exposing to other threads a (wrong) state that will end up changing, even if the object is immutable! Using
volatile
, we can ensure a one-time safe publication (see Pattern #2 here) of the object.
volatile
3) Visibility
@NotThreadSafe
public class NoVisibility {
private static boolean ready;
private static int number;
private static class ReaderThread extends Thread {
public void run() {
while (!ready)
Thread.yield();
System.out.println(number);
}
}
public static void main(String[] args) {
new ReaderThread().start();
number = 42;
ready = true;
}
}
In this particular case, making ‘ready’
is enough to make that class thread-safe because after main() updates ‘ready’, ReaderThread will see the new value for both ‘ready’ and ‘number’ (happens-before relationship). But these kinds of constructs are fragile and we should avoid using them: let’s consider for example the case someone flips the two assignment statements.
volatile
Some thread-safe alternatives:
, Lock.
synchronized
4) Immutable collaborator
// Immutable Helper
public final class Helper {
private final int n;
public Helper(int n) {
this.n = n;
}
// ...
}
// Mutable Foo
@NotThreadSafe
final class Foo {
private Helper helper;
public Helper getHelper() {
return helper;
}
public void setHelper(int num) {
helper = new Helper(num);
}
}
Even though (mutable) Foo contains fields referring to only immutable objects (Helper), Foo is not thread-safe. Mutable objects may not be fully constructed when their references are made visible. The reason is that, while the shared object (Helper) is immutable, the reference used to access it is itself shared and mutable. In the example, that means a separate thread could observe a stale reference in the helper field of the Foo object. One solution to that issue could be making the helper field of Foo
;
volatile
guarantees an object is constructed properly before its reference is made visible.
volatile
Some thread-safe alternatives:
, AtomicReference.
synchronized
5) Compound operation
@NotThreadSafe
final class Flag {
private volatile boolean flag = true;
public void toggle() { // Unsafe
flag ^= true;
}
public boolean getFlag() { // Safe
return flag;
}
}
As in the first example we saw, here we have a composite operation.
is not enough in this case.
volatile
Some thread-safe alternatives:
,
synchronized
+
volatile
, ReadWriteLock, AtomicBoolean.
synchronized
6) Arrays
@NotThreadSafe
final class Foo {
private volatile int[] arr = new int[20];
public int getFirst() {
return arr[0];
}
public void setFirst(int n) {
arr[0] = n;
}
// …
}
Here it is the array reference which is
, not the array itself.
volatile
Some thread-safe alternatives:
, AtomicIntegerArray.
synchronized
variables are a weaker form of synchronization than locking, which in some cases are a good alternative to locking. If we follow the conditions for using
volatile
we discussed before, maybe we can achieve thread-safety and better performance than with locking. However, code using
volatile
is often more fragile than code using locking.
volatile
is not only an alternative to locking (in some cases); it has its own uses, also.
volatile
can be combined with other synchronization mechanisms, but it is usually better to use only one mechanism on a particular shared state.
volatile
As
doesn’t block (unlike
volatile
), there is no possibility for deadlocks to occur. But, just as other synchronization mechanisms, the use of
synchronized
implies some performance penalties.
volatile
could be detrimental for performance.
volatile
Note that
only applies to fields. It would not make sense to apply it to method parameters or local variables given all they are local/private to the executing thread.
volatile
is related to object references, and not to operations on objects themselves.
volatile
Using simple atomic variable access is more efficient than accessing these variables through
code, but requires more care by the programmer to avoid memory consistency errors. Whether the extra effort is worthwhile depends on the size and complexity of the application.
synchronized
-Can we use volatile without using synchronized?
Yes.
-Can we use volatile together with synchronized?
Yes.
-Should we use volatile together with synchronized?
It depends.
-Does volatile apply to an object?
No, it applies to an object reference or to a primitive type.
-Does volatile tackle the atomicity aspect?
No, but there is a special case for 64-bit primitives where it does.
-Which is the difference between volatile and synchronized?
Besides state visibility,
keyword provides atomicity (through mutual exclusion) over a block of code. But the changes inside that block are visible to other threads only after the exit of that synchronized block.
synchronized
-Does volatile imply thread-safety?
No at all:
,
volatile
, etc. are just synchronization mechanisms. As developers we must use them as appropriate, and those mechanisms depend on the case at hand.
synchronized
-Does volatile improve thread performance?
The opposite. The use of
implies some performance penalties.
volatile
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.