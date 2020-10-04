Jarett Reginald Stewart Lifted Up By All These Hacker Noon Shenanigans

One such impressive human is Jarett Reginald Stewart from Canada: 2020 Noonie nominee in Future Heroes and Technology categories. Scroll on through for their take on what’s trending in tech today...

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Mental Health Advocate of the Year, Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - AUTOMATION, Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - TRADING

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

Whenever a job interview asks me for a tweetable (aka. restricted character) definition, I run with something akin to 'I have a breadth and depth of perception and understanding that allows me to.... (accomplish something good in the eyes of the reader according to job description).

What this really means, as one of my childhood friends put it, is that I've experienced countless myriad infinite lives in spans that last 10 minutes.

Shamans don't go around saying 'Yo I'm a shaman,' but there are people all around the world that cannot open up to anyone - for fear of being professionally or emotionally ostracised - who turn to me for support, guidance, and a listening ear or shoulder to cry on.

This includes for example a PhD neurobiology who also just graduated law school (pre-bar), whose bar course literally just told her not to show her emotions to anyone. This is a sample that spans CxOs, crypto people, and all-star devs the world round. Like I said to McAfee via @David's LinkedIn ask for AMA, 'how does it feel to be neurologically atypical?'

Also, to some extent (and more Noonie nominations) I'm a self-described 'hobbyist' dev when my mind is in a positive and lucid state. :)

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I, along with the equally notable team at Coindex Labs, make Artificial Intelligence that literally hacks markets and we'll hold the IP until we build solutions after the inaugural money-making machine that help countless people.

I write about my dabbling in tech, sciences as a larger whole, dev, and mental health - along with plethora other instantly marketable business ideas.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

As above question asked, potential podcast or AMA @ Hacker Noon. Or, Noonies. Or, chance to gain an even larger and more formidable following through any and all of these ventures - both for myself, my organization, and people around the world equally or more afflicted by their own demons.

I've often said I'm an advocate for mental health as people affected by mental health woes often don't have a voice for themselves. They are the 'unbanked' in crypto sense of the communications world.

5. What are you worried about right now?

As I'm lifted up by all these HN shenanigans, I'm worried about what the ensuing depression will look like.

This is a constant emotional rollercoaster fueled by neurons that don't necessarily fire in the 'right' or socially acceptable directions. Faced with good fortune or even a good day, there's crippling and debilitating crash ahead - this is an effect of one of my many diagnoses.

I don't put much stock in diagnoses or labels, lately.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

I wrote an article about it :) don't know for sure if it landed on Hacker Noon.



https://medium.com/@jarettdunn/the-two-ultimate-pieces-of-self-help-you-need-to-achieve-goals-survive-life-one-day-at-a-time-15bcb05b5e08



Might have to import this... @Dane when will copypasted images come thru, as they do say among Google Drive, WordPress, or Medium? It's a hindrance that sometimes keeps me from being able to easily syndicate ;)



In short, there are two, and I owe my mom for them dearly: 'this too shall pass,' and 'onwards and upwards.' They apply to both peaks and valleys, in the emotional rollercoaster sense.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

Well, my crippling anxiety keeps me from leaving the house in most occasions and has for a long, long time. I've been working remotely and incorporated my self-employment income aroundabouts the same time I transferred my payroll to bitwage.com and was earning 4-8 bitcoin a week. Ha.Barely at all.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

I'd ask if I could donate half to Schizophrenia associations in Canada and abroad, then put the other half into Coindex Labs' multiple non-correlated strategies. To be honest, the millions I make from Coindex Labs' strategies will be going in an employee fund on those strategies. :)

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

Big Pharma, the law and the government are equally opposed to unmedicated schizophrenics due to the immeasurable losses each would face in the face of a person with enlightened virtues gaining power or influence. Shared delusions (or hardcore, truly and deeply resonating beliefs) that schizophrenics face include stuff like a single consciousness, one love and other things that would absolutely dismantle corporations, nations, religions, capitalism.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

I didn't have a phone til a week ago. However, I realized the power of short-form content by succumbing to TikTok. It's an lol, and review my very first video if you hit my profile for an example lol @ that community - turning the ignorant into an audience - but my rate of viewership and followership there vs. longer-form content, ie. YouTube, is maddening. Their analytics tell me I have nine trending videos, which is delayed a day before my most popular one to date - bashing Trump, after I figured out a niche ;). http://tiktok.com/@canadianbirdman

11. What are you currently learning?

I'm trying to be more to-the-point in my writing, especially professional communications. I've been told years and years 'less is more' and I'm reminded of Shakespeare's 'brevity is the soul of wit,' and as my (non-ignorant) audiences and little pockets of cult members around the world know I'm usually incredibly wordy (sorry!).

