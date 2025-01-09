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It’s Time for Elon Musk to Add BeanX to His Astounding CV

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byPrateek Vasisht@vrateek

Write on topics relating to design and management consulting.

January 9th, 2025
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Prateek Vasisht@vrateek

Write on topics relating to design and management consulting.

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startups#innovation#inventions#elon-musk#coffee#climate-change#sustainability#agriculture#hackernoon-top-story

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