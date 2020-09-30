It's Time: Become A Professional Programmer Now!

389 reads

@ aswinbarath Aswin Barath Budding Software Engineer

Do you want to pursue a career in Technology and don’t know where to start?

Are you a person who wants to level up your skills and become a Professional Programmer?

Do you want to become a Software Developer?

Well, then you’re in the right place to kick start your career!

Master Java, OOP, Data Structures, Algorithms, and Spring Framework! and get hired as a Software Developer.

But first things first👇.

Why become a Software Developer🤔?

Software development is one of the jobs that — depending on your responsibilities and how good you are at your job — generally come with good pay.

Software developers are the creative minds behind computer programs. Some develop applications that allow people to do specific tasks on a device. Others develop the underlying systems that run the devices or that control networks.

Start with Why❔❓

Why do you want to pursue a career in Technology?

Why do you want to become a Software Developer?

Why do you want to improve your skillset as a Professional Programmer?

Why did you choose to read my blog in the first place?

You can have any sort of answer to these questions! But, my point is that you must write it down in a piece of paper👇

“I want to become a Software Developer because ________________________________________________________”

And this will help you in a lot of ways. Whenever you feel down, less motivated, or confused on the way while you’re learning, you’ll know why you decided the first place.

About the Platform🏫

Job Ready Programmer School takes a traditional route to teach how to code. By advancing slowly & patiently in the lectures and often repeating key concepts in multiple different ways to help students solidify the knowledge and mold their foundation to discover how to code properly!👨‍💻👩‍💻

The Instructor follows the “no-student-left behind” principle. This means that he starts from the very basic concepts. So, you don’t need any prerequisites to take the courses.

The platform offers a chance to gain the practical experience you can take to your interview and feel confident in your abilities. So, here you’ll need to roll up your sleeves and get to work on solving practical programming assignments.🤓

Personalized Learning Path🛤

Newcomers to software development get overwhelmed and confused about what to learn first and next. And oftentimes, there are so many paths to choose from😅.

Job Ready Programmer School solves the problem👇

The 2✌ Personalized learning paths that are designed in the curriculum eliminate the confusion for all.

These 2✌ paths have the most number of jobs and are doable in a relatively short time.

So, students who visit the platform choose a path and know exactly how to proceed step by step to finally become a Job Ready Programmer.

(1) Data Analyst/ Database Developer

(2) Software Developer

Okay, in this post I will discuss the Software Developer path for now. So are you ready to explore in-depth about the Software Developer learning path? I’m so much excited to share it with you.😉

👩‍💻👩‍🎓Software Developer Track👨‍💻👨‍🎓

Software Development is a booming industry and offers a career path with endless progression, opportunities, and depending on how good you are, decent pay.

It’s not painting or design, but programming is a highly creative profession. Any time you set out to write a program you’re creating something new!

In this learning path, you’ll learn Programming through Java and various Frameworks for you to become a Job Ready Software Developer. Let’s start with some Facts!👇

Facts about Java programming language💡

Did you know that getting a Java Certification drastically increases your chances of landing a Software Developer job? Here’s why👇.

Java is one of the only programming languages that have an accredited certification curriculum.

is one of the only programming languages that have an accredited certification curriculum. Java is the most widely used programming language that every company, whether they be small companies or big tech giant companies like Google , Amazon , etc.

, , etc. In one year Java gets downloaded one billion times.

times. Java is used by 95% of the enterprises as their primary language.

of the enterprises as their primary language. It is much more than C and other languages.

Today, Java rationally runs on more than 1 billion as the Android operating system of Google uses Java APIs.

operating system of Google uses Java APIs. A Java developer’s median salary is $90,000.00 upwards. It pays to be a Java developer.

So, let’s explore the courses available in this learning path.

Getting Started with Java

This course delivers everything you need to know about Java, and it’s essential if you’re going for a job interview or have a Java Project that needs your best performance.

You’ll master the most in-demand and critical components for becoming a core Java developer: Java Basics, Object Orientation Basics, Control Flow, Looping, File Processing, Eclipse Software(the widely used developer environment for Java Projects), Exception Handling, and a Practical project (Car Dealership🚗).

Master Practical Java Development

Here, you’ll be mastering the collections framework, java generics, multithreading, Lamda expressions, JDBC API for working with a MySQL database. There’s also a Practical Project — Stock Market Data Processor (This is a fun one😉 and a real-world software project) you’ll build from scratch.

At the end of this course, you’ll learn things you can take to your interview and be confident on the first day of the job👨‍💼👩‍💼!

Master Object-Oriented Design in Java

After you’ve learned the two courses above, you’ll have Java as a tool to develop various programs. But, the real craftsmanship lies in Software Design and nowadays Object-Oriented Design is widely adopted in the Industry for building Enterprise level applications and is being used in many Open Source Software Projects like Hadoop, Elasticsearch, Andriod, and much more.

So to take your programming skills to the next level in this course, you’ll how to improve Software Design by properly applying object-orientation through practicing Hands-On Exercises. Here you’ll discover the 5 core Design principles summarized by an acronym called ‘SOLID’. And learn the best practices used in the Industry.

Master Spring Framework 5 + Boot 2 + Spring Web

Spring is the most popular framework in the Java Ecosystem with over 90% of Enterprise applications built using Spring. So, you can’t call yourself a complete Java Developer without having experience developing using the Spring Framework.

In this course, you’ll be walking through step by step on how to build a real-world production-ready Spring web app from scratch. During the process, you’ll learn all the important concepts you need to build a Project Management tool for Managers to assign projects, tasks, and deadlines with Data visualizations. (This project is an awesome workplace project😇)

Here’s what you’ll learn in this course👇

Core Spring Concepts, Spring Boot 2, Spring MVC, Spring AOP (Aspect Oriented Programming), Spring Security, Maven, Spring Data CRUD Repositories, Thymeleaf with JS, RESTFul Web Services API, Hibernate, Spring Annotations, Using the Command Line to run Spring Boot Apps, Property Configurations, PostgreSQL Database, Integration Testing, Deploying our Spring Application to the AWS EC2 Server, Containerization using Docker.

Practical Data Structures and Algorithms

Now, if I had to pick the most important topic in software development, that would be Data Structures and Algorithms. It’s the fundamental tool that every programmer needs to know!

The better you get with these tools the more confident a programmer you’ll become. This will be a huge leap forward in your programming journey and it’ll certainly pave the way for a successful programming career.

So the topics covered in this course are important Data structures like

Stacks, Queues, Linked lists, Trees, and Heaps. And then you’ll also learn some of the most powerful algorithms for sorting, searching, and graph traversal that has revolutionized the field of computing.

Throughout this course, things are practical and provided with real-life examples of how all of these Data Structures and Algorithms work. And when & where they can be applied to write efficient computer programs.

Learn Java Through Coding Puzzles & Eliminate Code Fear

Surprisingly a large fraction of applicants, even those with masters’ degrees and PhDs in computer science, fail during interviews when asked to carry out basic programming tasks such as iterate over a loop and print numbers from 1–10 or solve the common fizz buzz problem.

They could have an impressive academic background as well as experience in various technologies and software projects, but when posed with an interesting programming problem, their code falls apart. The fact is, you don’t need a college education to become a good programmer.

Simply there is a big divide between people who can program and those that can’t. The difference has to do with mastering the fundamental building blocks of programming like string manipulation, lists, loops, logic, and recursion. Think of these as the tools a programmer can use to solve problems and you’ll get an opportunity to cover these fundamental topics in this course.

So, this course offers a systematic and structured way for you to acquire that practice using only a subset of the java language without getting sidetracked in other areas of software development. Every concept comes with a coding challenge, which you’ll try solving on your own before going over the solution in detail.

Up and Running with JQuery

Acquire the most in-demand skills needed for web-development and become an industry-ready jQuery professional. According to W3 Techs usage statistics, jQuery is the most widely used Javascript library in the world.

jQuery has become the backbone for all modern web frameworks like Angular js, Node js, and Bootstrap. jQuery is an essential library to do anything useful in a web project on time!

Anyone with a little bit of CSS and HTML knowledge can get up and running quickly with jQuery and acquire in-demand skills such as DOM Traversal and Manipulation, Event handling, and Ajax. This course is full of practical assignments to test your knowledge with detailed solutions so that you can master the content.

Practical Design Patterns in Java

As you were introduced to some OOP Design patterns in the Master Object-Oriented Design course(mentioned above) such as the Template Method Pattern and the Strategy Pattern.

In this course, you’ll cover some of the most popular design patterns used in the industry that you’re likely to stumble upon during an interview such as builder, dependency injection, observer, factory, and singleton all with practice assignments along the way so that it sticks!

Meet the Instructor👨‍🏫

Imtiaz Ahmad's profile on LinkedIn

Imtiaz is an award-winning Udemy instructor who is highly experienced in big data technologies and enterprise software architectures. In his 13+ years of experience, Imtiaz has also taught software development in programming languages like Java, C++, Python, PL/SQL, Ruby, and Javascript.

He’s the founder of Job Ready Programmer — an online programming school that prepares students of all backgrounds to become professional job-ready software developers through real-world programming courses. BTW, He’s ranked as one of the top 50 best software Instructors in the world out of a total of 35,000!

👩‍💻👩‍🎓When are you going to start?👨‍💻👨‍🎓

If you’ve read this blog post and made this far=>You deserve a pat on you back, Good Job👍😉. Because you have the potential to go on further in your career and start learning the courses you’ve discovered today!

You can choose a subscription plan of your comfort for all of the courses on the platform right now! And you can avail of a special Discount by clicking the link given below👇.

Master Java, Python, Spring Framework, SQL, OOP, Big Data, Data Structures and Algorithms!

(👉link to Job Ready Programmer School with Discount)

Keep Learning🤓

Now, I guess this is where I say GoodBye👋. But, Hey it’s time for you to start learning with your newfound Knowledge and Power👨‍💻👩‍💻. Good Job that you made this far and Thank you so much for reading my Blog🙂.

Also published at https://medium.com/techsoftware/become-a-job-ready-programmer-1e5a8cdd1351

Tags