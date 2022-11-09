In a world full of experts, be a newbie

Looking at my Linkedin feed, it seems like everyone’s a guru, an expert, a thought leader, a Sensei, or something to that effect. Everyone is doing something awesome, dishes out advice like it’s candy, and just generally seems to have their s**t together. And then there’s me. I’m not an expert in anything. The more I learn, the more I realize how little I know. It can be pretty overwhelming at times. People seem to have all the answers when I’m still just trying to figure out the questions. At first, I got discouraged. It’s easy to get lost in the sea of awesomeness and think you’ll never measure up. No matter how much experience and skills I might have. I’ll always feel dwarfed by these awesome folks. Then, it got me thinking. There’s no such thing as an expert. The experts are just newbies who never stopped learning. So instead of feeling sorry for myself, I’ve decided to embrace my inner newbie. If you’re like me and feel like you’re constantly playing catch-up with super-duper-qualified experts, here are a few reasons why you shouldn’t worry and embrace a beginner mindset instead. What Is a Beginner Mindset? As a beginner, your mindset is one of openness, exploration, and curiosity. You’re willing to try new things, even if you don’t know if you’ll be successful. You’re not afraid of making mistakes because you know that’s how you learn. And you are not afraid of mistakes; you learn from them. A beginner mindset is an admission that there is more you don’t know than you do know. And it doesn’t matter how much you learn, you’ll never know it all. Five Reasons to Embrace Your Inner Newbie It is essential for lifelong learning It makes life interesting It helps you ask the right questions It helps you fight perfectionism It helps you fight impostor syndrome It Is Essential for Lifelong Learning As we get older, it’s easy to become too comfortable and think that we know everything we need to know. Complacency is a dangerous thing. It makes has-beens out of people who used to be somebody. It stifles creativity and innovation. A beginner mindset, on the other hand, is a key ingredient for lifelong learning. When you have a beginner mindset, you’re never done learning. You’re always exploring, always growing, and always trying new things. Have you already created a to-learn list? If not, get started It Makes Life Interesting Newbies bring a sense of wonder and curiosity to the table. They’re not afraid to ask questions or admit they don’t know something. And while they may not have all the answers, they’re always learning. There’s always something new to learn, whether it’s a new tool, a new technique, or a new way of thinking about things. Newbies keep learning and growing. I’m happy being a newbie for the rest of my life. It Helps You Ask the Right Questions Asking questions is a key part of the beginner’s mindset. Experts go in with answers in mind. Newbies go in with questions. Newbies are constantly asking “why,” “how,” and “what if.” And while it may seem like experts have all the answers, the truth is it is much more important to find the right questions to ask. Asking good questions helps you get to the heart of the matter and understand what’s really going on. It helps you find new solutions to old problems. It helps you think outside the box. It’s an Effective Weapon Against Perfectionism Perfectionism is the enemy of growth. It’s the voice in your head that tells you that you need to be perfect from the very first try and that you can’t make any mistakes. The problem with perfectionism is that it’s impossible to achieve. And even if you could achieve it, it wouldn’t be any fun. This often leads to stagnation, inaction, and reverting to old-and-tried methods instead of trying something new and bold. Instead of striving for success, beginners strive for progress. They’re not afraid to make mistakes because they know that’s how you learn. And instead of being perfect, they’re constantly learning and growing. It’s a Potent Antidote Against the Impostor Syndrome The impostor syndrome is that nagging voice in your head telling you that you’re not good enough, you’re not qualified, and you’re going to be exposed as a fraud. It’s incredibly common, especially among high achievers. I’ve definitely felt it at times. Every time I start a new job or take on a new project, that little voice starts whispering in my ear. “You’re not qualified for this.” “You’re going to fail.” “Everyone is going to figure out that you’re a fraud.” It’s incredibly frustrating and can be really debilitating if you let it take over. But here’s the thing: when you have a beginner mindset, you’re expecting to fail. You’re not afraid to make mistakes or look foolish. You know you’re going to learn from your failures, and that’s how you’ll become successful. Next time you feel like an impostor, embrace your inner newbie. It’s a lot more fun than trying to maintain an air of a know-it-all. It Helps You Grow Finally, the beginner’s mindset helps you grow. Asking questions, making mistakes, and being open to new ideas are how we learn. Growth is uncomfortable. It’s messy, and it’s often scary. But it’s also incredibly rewarding. If you’re like me and feel like you are falling behind all the experts around you, don’t worry! It just means you're on the right track. Embrace the beginner's mindset and never stop learning, asking questions, failing, and growing. You'll be surprised at how far a beginner's mindset can take you.