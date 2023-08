Too Long; Didn't Read

People Mentioned Companies Mentioned

We all have to-do lists. But what about a to-learn list? A to-learn list is a way to keep track of everything you want to learn. The beauty of a to-learn list is that it opens up space for learning in your busy schedule. Whether it has 1 or 100 items, a to-learn list is a way of organizing things you don’t know (but would like to learn) and giving yourself a roadmap to follow.