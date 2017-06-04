It Won’t Cost a Bomb to Build Your Idea

Let’s say you have got an idea for a food delivery business. What do you do? Typical approach would be to hire a freelancer or outsource the project to a firm or in some cases hire a tech team to build it. The project takes a few months , a few thousand dollars and you have your business online. You will also be spending for hosting probably on the cloud.

What if I say , you can spend 1/10 of the same amount and get your idea up and running in weeks.

My solution is Shopify or Wordpres. A lot of business are on Shopify. In case you need more control go for Wordpress. You would be asking “Seriously, that is for making a blog rite?”. Yes, it was built for blogging. But, the creators of Wordpress made it highly customisable.

Let me get into the details. Your food delivery business or most ideas have these in common.

) Signup & Login ) List of your products ) Billing & Payment Gateway Integration ) Track Order ) Email Subscription

Wordpress already has a module for signup and login. You can create a page with a Wordpress editor to make a list of your products. Payment gateway is available in the Wordpress plugins store. You can email your user about updates on the order. Email subscription is again an inbuilt feature.

If you don’t want to do this yourself, or if you need more features checkout theme forest website for themes and plugins. Chances are 80% they already have the feature you are looking for. In very rare case you will have to hire a freelancer to build a specific feature or a theme.

Since Wordpress is free and open-source , you only have to pay for hosting. It’s likely you are validating your idea and expecting a low traffic. Start with a shared hosting like Hostgator. It would cost you less than $100 an year. If you want more control, go for digital ocean $5 per month droplet.

The above is one such theme I found on theme forest.

Since Wordpress is backed by a strong community the maintenance and upgrades are free of cost. The platform is mature since it evolved over the years. There are a huge chunk of developers working specifically on Wordpress. So hiring is also easy.

