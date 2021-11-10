Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

IT Operations: Holiday Season is NOT the Right Time to Implement Change Freezes by@moogsoft

IT Operations: Holiday Season is NOT the Right Time to Implement Change Freezes

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Many businesses impose some form of change freeze across all production systems during the period from Thanksgiving until the New Year. In practice, there are a number of exceptions to the freeze, but the overall rate of change should still be lower. Changes are risky for two reasons: the change itself may be buggy, or its implementation may introduce (or reveal) issues. There are three main areas for IT Operations to focus on in order to accommodate constant change: architecting application infrastructure for change, planning, and de-risking changes so that they can be executed as safely as possible.
image
Moogsoft Hacker Noon profile picture

@moogsoft
Moogsoft

The Complete Observability Platform

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Protect Your Availability During The Holiday Season The Smart Way by @moogsoft
#availability
Build a Startup Program for Your SaaS Business: A How to Guide by @chartmogul
#chartmogul
How to Modernize IBM i Applications by @lansa
#modernize-ibm-i-solutions
Why do People Say: "Developers are Lazy"? by @coderwoman
#programming
Prepare for 2022 With These Developer Tools by @carlo
#software-development
The Projects Working to Lower Ethereum Gas Fees by @cryptovirally
#ethereum

Tags

#it-operations#cicd#risk-management#aiops#it-operations-change-freeze#good-company#software-development#itil
Join Hacker Noon loading