IT Operations: Holiday Season is NOT the Right Time to Implement Change Freezes

Many businesses impose some form of change freeze across all production systems during the period from Thanksgiving until the New Year. In practice, there are a number of exceptions to the freeze, but the overall rate of change should still be lower. Changes are risky for two reasons: the change itself may be buggy, or its implementation may introduce (or reveal) issues. There are three main areas for IT Operations to focus on in order to accommodate constant change: architecting application infrastructure for change, planning, and de-risking changes so that they can be executed as safely as possible.