IT Industrialization: How will it happen? With Adam Wasserman, CEO of Neonto

Neonto provides “tooling” for creating code robots, otherwise, know as no-code platforms. Using Neonto, a company can create its own in-house tool that uses exactly the language and framework and back-ends of its choice. Neonto's core technology is in use by one of the largest social media companies in the world. Founder Pauli Olavi Ojala got tired of all the boring, repetitive, and error-prone “boilerplate” code and integration tasks around it.