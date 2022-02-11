Is ‘True’ Decentralization Possible without Decentralized Computing?

0 High demand and high interest in decentralization made it high-profitable, hundreds of millions USD, even for mediocre products. We cannot live without digital realities, created by enormous amounts of computations and work with petabytes of data, processed by our devices. Humanity joined the Metaverse era without even noticing it. All NFT games are now in a state of transfer: they don’t want to break old architecture patterns, but should move to Web3.0 faster, because the decentralization demand is growing. In the current situation, their decentralization is questionable. Everyone who tries to jump into Web3.0 fast - always meets the same problem. DecentraMind tries to jump over the “do-fast” problem and open a way to “do-right” in current trends and demand for a decentralized world. And we welcome everyone who wants to join our pursuit of Web3.0.

@ extrachain ExtraChain Infrastructure provider for distributed apps, blockchains & DAO platforms

Raphael, "The School of Athens", 1509-1511

High demand and high interest in decentralization made it high-profitable, hundreds of millions USD, even for mediocre products. Why does it happen?

Throughout all history, humanity tried to build a society of equals. Now we are closer than ever to this goal: through the Internet, through crypto, through smart contracts, through DeFi. Decentralization brings digital equality.

But do users have enough control? Are these platforms really decentralized?

Humanity demands more rights to own our digital lives, our influence over the world.

We cannot live without digital realities, created by enormous amounts of computations and work with petabytes of data processed by our devices. Humanity joined the Metaverse era without even noticing it.

As usual, everything is not that simple. We need to dive deep into decentralization, not just test the waters.

DecentraMind offers something to make the dive smooth and easy. Computation should be decentralized and can be applied in different parts of our ever-evolving digitalized world. NFT-games will evolve, achieving real decentralization: games deployed via DecentraMind will be stored in ExtraChain and processed simultaneously on all nodes of DecentraMind around the world.

DecentraMind is an ecosystem provider for ExtraChain. It uses powers of ExtraChain decentralized file system gaining high speed of delivery to computing nodes, high computing power via distributed algorithms of DecentraMind, and code callback time, completely unnoticed to your users.

“What if you imagine a situation, when your game becomes more varied, more interesting, more challenging thanks to a ton of decentralized computation? It is completely possible” - says Mikhail Zhukov, the Project Visionary and Ambassador.

Gods Unchained, NFT Card Game

All NFT games are now in the state of transfer: they don’t want to break old architecture patterns but should move to Web3.0 faster because the decentralization demand is growing. In the current situation, their decentralization is questionable: links in blockchain to images of items saved on OpenSea servers, really?

Is it what you call decentralization? Nothing is left in the hands of the user. We need to move to Web3.0 faster to show what really can be achieved with the power of decentralized computation.

Not only game development can be brought to a new level of decentralization. Everything required computing, data analyzing, data processing - everything can be decentralized via the DecentraMind network. All work is done as “Black Box” - no one, except the task creator (NFTsed key owner), knows what will be the result. Via the same NFT key, the user can also create a task stream - a series of small tasks, maybe not so high-priced, but steady income for computing power providers (wink-wink!).

Existing platforms that talk about decentralization often lack the main feature - high-load decentralized computation.

“If you cut OpenSea from existing NFT ecosystem, how many NFTs will survive this?” - asks Yuriy Snigur, CDO of DecentraMind.

Everyone who tries to jump into Web3.0 fast - they always meet the same problem.

DecentraMind tries to jump over the “do-fast” problem and open a way to “do-right” in current trends and demand for a decentralized world. And we welcome everyone who wants to join our pursuit of Web3.0.

