Is There Something Called an AI PC?

With AI being the flavor of the times, one hears of the technology being deployed for everything except for basic human functions. So, it is no surprise that one recently came across the term AI PC. Now what is that beast, I wondered? Obviously, it means a personal computer that uses artificial intelligence technology, but how exactly is it different from a regular computer, and does it radically alter or promise to alter everything to do with personal computing? As with most things AI hype precedes sober reality, so I decided to find out for myself.





According to the chip-making behemoth Intel, AI PCs possess the capability to enhance everything ranging from productivity, entertainment, and security to creativity and security. It comprises a CPU apparently to handle smaller workloads requiring low potency, a GPU or Graphics Processing Unit for large workloads requiring parallel throughput, and an NPU Neural Processing Unit that is ideal for what Intel calls sustained heavily used AI workloads even as it consumes low power and provides greater efficiency.[1]





This is all very well and well appreciated, but how is an AI PC different from a regular PC?





Apparently, what these supercharged PCs do is enable the speedy execution of AI tasks, even while consuming less energy. What's more, you no longer need to send sensitive data to cloud-based AI servers in order to get them processed. With their ability to operate sans an internet connection, these PCs provide enhanced security because they store the data locally.[2]





All the major PC manufacturers like DEL, HP, and Lenovo are betting big on AI PC systems incorporating NPUs. Apple, of course, has already cornered 60% of the AI PC market, with its products powered by its M series chip with a neural engine. As a matter of fact, AI PCs made up as much as 14% of PC sales in the second quarter, pointing to their growing popularity.[3]

Should You Buy an AI PC?

Going by all the marketing hype that one hears about how AI PCs are helping usher in a new dawn in personal computing what with the technology giants like Microsoft extolling its virtues, one might think that you would lose out if you didn't buy one pronto. While an AI PC might actually possess the mind-boggling potential to do wonderful things that we can't even begin to imagine at present, the question to ask yourself is should you buy yourself one now?





The NPU, which lies at the heart of an AI PC sure has great untapped potential, but since Microsoft isn't yet up to speed with it and can't leverage it much in any really impactful manner and with third-party application developers lagging behind as well, this may not be the best time to plonk your hard earned money on the purchase of an AI PC. An AI PC can at best get you access to Windows Studio Effect which uses a PC’s NPU to enhance video and audio in video calls. If that is something that you simply can't do without, by all means, go and buy yourself one of these new toys.[4]





Like with most new path-breaking (hopefully) technologies, one does not know how successful AI PCs eventually turn out to be, given that one really has no clear idea about what these wondrous machines can really achieve (remember the Metaverse, anyone?). One might want to wait for Windows 12 to be launched so that developers can sink their teeth into the new-fangled AI chips and figure out how these can be best leveraged.[5]





If you are one of those who imagine that staying ahead of the curve will help you deal with future shock in a comprehensive manner, go right ahead and buy an AI PC at this very moment. The rest of us can bide our time for now.

