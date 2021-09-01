Search icon
Is it worth it to pay for a premium CDN?

Is it worth it to pay for a premium CDN?

Premium CDNs are easily 3 times faster than free CDNs. They cost you close to nothing if you’re running a small-time website. If you have a lot of traffic, it might end up getting to $100/month — hardly more expensive than what you already pay for hosting. To find out how much a CDN will cost you, all we need to find out is how much data your website transfers. For example, Cloudfront, for example, is around USD $0.11 per GB (BunnyCDN is a cheaper alternative)
Subject Matter
