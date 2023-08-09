Search icon
    Is Ergo Mining Worth it? Uncovering Ergo's Mining Process

    Is Ergo Mining Worth it? Uncovering Ergo's Mining Process

    Ergo (ERG), launched in 2019, uses the unique Autolykos Proof of Work (PoW) consensus protocol to be ASIC-resistant. The article outlines the process of setting up Ergo mining, which involves selecting a suitable GPU, building a mining rig, creating an Ergo wallet, joining a mining pool, and choosing mining software. It also provides an overview of the Ergo tokenomics, network stats, and details on the factors that affect mining rewards. Factors that affect Ergo mining rewards include initial setup costs, electricity costs, ERG price volatility, software, and hardware configuration, and hardware maintenance and repair costs. Based on a hypothetical scenario, Ergo mining is profitable if electricity costs are below $0.08/kWh. Even then, there may be doubts if it’s worthwhile. Therefore aspiring crypto miners are urged to thoroughly consider all factors before proceeding.
    web3#crypto#cryptocurrency#ergo#nvidia
