7 Best Laptops with a Ryzen 7 Processor

Just like mobile users have Android and IOS and console gamers have Xbox and PlayStation, the computer geeks around the world like to compare Intel and AMD.

The AMD processors have been getting ignored by the majority of the community for a long while now. This is because a few years ago, there used to be a significant gap in quality between AMD and Intel. However, over the years AMD has made its processors more reliable and powerful.

Today, you can even find yourself an AMD Ryzen processor that performs better than its Intel counterpart at a more affordable price. With that being said, in this article, I’ve compiled together a list of the 7 best laptops with a Ryzen 7 processor.

Image credit: Laptop Mag

The ASUS TUF gaming laptop is the perfect choice for every single budget gamer. You can get this laptop with either an Nvidia GTX 1660ti or an Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU, both of which are pretty capable and reliable options that can handle most latest games. The ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop has a powerful Ryzen 7 4800H, and a 144hz panel that is perfect for playing esport titles. This gaming laptop has an awesome build quality that almost seems unreal for the reasonable price.

Image source: GSMArena

The HP Omen is the perfect laptop for people who don’t just want to use their laptops for gaming. This laptop is a bit pricier than the previous option on the list, but it has a significantly better design. The HP Omen has been built with comfort and durability in mind, so this machine is perfectly usable for office work.

The HP Omen gaming laptop has an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor paired with Nvidia’s powerful 1660ti graphics card that can handle a lot of modern games at medium to high graphical settings.

Image source: Beebom

The Lenovo Legion 5 is another gaming laptop in this list that provides us with the amazing power of the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor. This laptop also has an Nvidia GTX 1660ti graphics card and a 144hz panel. While some would argue that the HP Omen has a better design, I still prefer the Lenovo Legion 5 laptop because of all the things that it offers at an extremely affordable price.

The Lenovo Legion 5 has pretty minimal branding, so it can also be used in office-type environments. This list of best laptops with a Ryzen 7 processor definitely needed a minimalistic gaming option!

Image credit: Laptop Mag

Let’s also talk about some laptops that don’t really come with a beefy GPU and are only used of performing basic tasks and office work. The Acer Swift 3 is one of the most affordable Ryzen 7 laptops that you can find in the market right now. While the design of this thing is quite simplistic, the Acer Swift 3 is a pretty thin and portable laptop.

In my personal opinion, this laptop is perfect for every student as it can perform all the everyday tasks pretty easily.

Image credit: BC Group

The ASUS ZenBook is one of my most favorite laptops of all time because of its unique and reliable design. Many variants of the ASUS ZenBook are available right now! As this post is about the 7 best Ryzen 7 laptops, we’ll be focusing on the AMD processor variant of this device. While the AMD variant of the ASUS ZenBook is quite powerful and reliable, it doesn’t come with an OLED display. Luckily, the other awesome features of this laptop have been preserved by ASUS, so overall, you can have a pretty premium experience.

Image credit: Microsoft

If you are just looking for something to perform your daily tasks and light office work on, then Microsoft Surface Laptop is the number one option for you. The Microsoft Surface laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 Surface edition and 32 GBs of RAM. Sadly, this thing has no dedicated GPU, so you won’t be able to enjoy any games.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop has a pretty minimalistic and simplistic design and durability is something that Microsoft has a paid a lot of attention to with this product.

Image credit: CNET

Now, let’s talk about one of the best gaming laptops that money can buy! This premium gaming laptop is a bit pricier when compared to other options on this list. However, it offers the best build quality and awesome gaming performance. The ASUS ROG Zephyrus comes with an 8-core Ryzen 7 processor that is perfect for gaming and all kinds of other heavy tasks. Considering the fact that this machine is a gaming beast, its design is pretty minimalistic.

The ASUS Rog Zephyrus is a bit thicker than some other laptops on this list, so you should only go with this option if you love gaming.

